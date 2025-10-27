Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2025

Monday, Oct. 27
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Windsor Locks
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 4, East Catholic 0
CCC Tournament
Semifinals
(2) Simsbury 3, (3) Conard 2
(1) Glastonbury 3, (4) Farmington 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC Tournament
First round
(4) Canton 3, (5) Ellington 1
(6) Granby at (3) Rockville
CCC Tournament
First round
(1) Simsbury 3, (16) Newington 0
(4) Bristol Central 3, (13) Hall 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-11)
(5) Farmington 3, (12) South Windsor 1
(8) Southington 3, (8) Berlin (25-21, 25-19, 25-17)
(3) Glastonbury 3, (14) Conard 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-10)
(6) Maloney 3, (11) Bristol Eastern 0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-23)
Game 7: (10) Wethersfield at (7) Windsor
(2) RHAM 3, (15) E.O. Smith 0
BOYS SOCCER
Results from the state top 10 coaches poll by the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association.
Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
|Class LL/L Boys Soccer Poll
|Team (1st-place votes)
|2025
|PTS
|1. Greenwich (11)
|17-0
|110
|2. Farmington
|14-1-3
|96
|3. Staples
|16-2
|81
|4. Xavier
|14-2-2
|75
|5. East Lyme
|16-0-1
|57
|6. Notre Dame-WH
|14-2-2
|56
|7. Hall
|13-2-3
|40
|8. Naugatuck
|17-0
|32
|9. Bethel
|14-1-2
|13
|10. South Windsor
|14-2-2
|8
|Others receiving votes: Stamford (5); Wethersfield (4); Middletown (2); South Windsor (1).
Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Independent; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Chris Cap, Independent; Nick Boorman, Farmington; Artur Branco, Cheshire; Rick Distefano, Independent; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; Sil Vitello, Trumbull; Jim Lewicki, Independent.
|Class M/S Boys Soccer Poll
|Team
|2025
|PTS
|1. Tolland (10)
|14-1-3
|100
|2. Weston
|16-2
|90
|3. Canton
|13-1-1
|72
|4. Plainville
|11-3-3
|58
|5. Lewis Mills
|9-5-2
|40
|6. Stonington
|11-3-2
|39
|7. Hand
|8-5-3
|33
|8. Shepaug
|14-3-1
|30
|9. Morgan
|10-3-3
|24
|10. Haddam-Killingworth
|12-4
|21
|Others receiving votes: Suffield (8); Seymour (8); Wolcott (6); Ledyard (6); Housatonic (4)
Coaches Voting: Rob Andrulis, Independent; Rick Distefano, Independent; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Bill Glenney, Ledyard; Andrew Campbell, Northwestern; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; Mario Costa, Stonington; Paul Horta, Rocky Hill; Mike Gruber, Law.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 4, East Catholic 0
At Manchester
Records: Avon 5-9-2, East Catholic 1-12-3; Of note: Avon won their third straight game to secure a berth in the CIAC state tournament for the 52nd consecutive year. Avon is one of four teams to have earned a spot each year in the state field hockey team since it began in 1973. New Canaan, Greenwich and Cheshire are the other teams. Avon closed out the regular season with wins over Suffield, 2-0, Southington, 2-1 in OT and East Catholic. It is their longest win streak of the season.
Simsbury 3, Conard 2
At Simsbury
Records: Simsbury 12-5, Conard 12-4-1. Of note: Simsbury outlasted Conard to earn a spot in the first-ever CCC field hockey tournament final against Glastonbury. The Trojans lost to the Guardians last week, 1-0.
Glastonbury 3, Farmington 1
At Glastonbury
Records: Glastonbury 16-1, Farmington 10-6-1. Of note: Glastonbury earned a spot in the first-ever CCC Tournament final with the win. The Guardians have won nine straight games since losing to Wilton on Sept. 27.
FOOTBALL
Top 10 POLLS
GameTimeCT top 10 state sportwriters and broadcasters poll. First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
|First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (19)
|6-0
|654
|1
|L
|2. Greenwich
|5-1
|580
|2
|LL
|3. Killingly (2)
|6-0
|580
|3
|SS
|4. Fairfield Prep
|5-1
|496
|4
|LL
|5. Windsor (1)
|6-0
|480
|5
|MM
|6. Wilton
|6-0
|470
|6
|MM
|7. Hand
|5-1
|404
|7
|SS
|8. St. Joseph
|4-2
|331
|9
|M
|9. Staples
|5-1
|320
|8
|LL
|10. Berlin
|6-0
|195
|nr
|M
|Others receiving votes: New Britain (5-1), 182; Newtown (4-2), 163; Darien (4-2), 149; Cheshire (4-2), 144; Maloney (5-1), 110; Woodland (6-0), 79; Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1), 56; Middletown (6-0), 42; Sheehan (5-1), 41; Rockville (6-0), 33; Bunnell (4-2), 18; Brookfield (4-2), 15; Jonathan Law (5-1), 14; Ridgefield (4-2), 9; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 7; Guilford (6-1), 7; WCA (6-0), 7.
|Voting this week: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll
Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
|First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (12)
|6-0
|388
|1
|L
|2. Killingly (1)
|6-0
|344
|3
|SS
|3. Greenwich
|5-1
|332
|2
|KK
|4. Wilton
|6-0
|288
|4
|MM
|5. Windsor
|6-0
|278
|5
|MM
|6. Hand
|5-1
|243
|7
|SS
|7. Fairfield Prep
|5-1
|240
|6
|LL
|8. St. Joseph
|4-2
|220
|8
|M
|9. Cheshire
|4-2
|160
|nr
|L
|10. Staples
|5-1
|159
|10
|LL
|Also receiving votes: New Britain (5-1), 117 points; Woodland (6-0), 140; Newtown (4-2), 98; Darien (4-2), 69; Maloney (5-1), 64; Berlin (6-0), 51; Sheehan (5-1), 50; Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1), 40; Brookfield (4-2), 22; Seymour (6-0), 16; Waterbury Career Academy (6-0), 10; Law (5-1), 8; Tie, Middletown (6-0) and West Haven (3-3), 7.
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
Upcoming events
Tuesday, Oct. 28
BOYS SOCCER
CCC Tournament
Championship at Sage Park
Hall vs. Tolland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CCC Tournament
Championship at Sage Park, Berlin
Simsbury vs. East Catholic, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 29
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Ellington, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
CCC Tournament
At higher seed
Thursday, Oct. 30
FOOTBALL
Wethersfield at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Plainville, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Wilby, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 31
FOOTBALL
Simsbury at Windsor, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
State Open at Wickham Park at Manchester. Boys 10:45 a.m.; Girls 10 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 1
FOOTBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 10:30 a.m.
Watertown at Gilbert co-op, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama-Birmingham at UConn, noon
PRO SOCCER
USL Championship Eastern Conference quarterfinal
(5) Hartford at (4) Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Previous results
Previous Fall 2025 results
Oct. 20-26, 2025
Oct. 13-19, 2025
Oct. 6-12, 2025
Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2025
September 22-28, 2025
September 15-21, 2025
September 8-14, 2025
September 1-7, 2025
Previous Summer 2025 results
August 18-31, 2025
August 4-17, 2025
July 28-August 3, 2025
July 21-27, 2025
July 14-20, 2025
July 7-13, 2025
June 30-July 6, 2025
June 23-29, 2025
June 16-22, 2025
Previous Spring 2025 results
June 9-15, 2025
June 2-June 8, 2025
May 26-June 1, 2025
May 19-25, 2025
May 12-18, 2025
May 5-11, 2025
April 28-May 4, 2025
April 21-27, 2025
April 1-20, 2025
Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024
Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024