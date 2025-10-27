Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2025

Monday, Oct. 27

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Windsor Locks

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 4, East Catholic 0

CCC Tournament

Semifinals

(2) Simsbury 3, (3) Conard 2

(1) Glastonbury 3, (4) Farmington 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NCCC Tournament

First round

(4) Canton 3, (5) Ellington 1

(6) Granby at (3) Rockville

CCC Tournament

First round

(1) Simsbury 3, (16) Newington 0

(4) Bristol Central 3, (13) Hall 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-11)

(5) Farmington 3, (12) South Windsor 1

(8) Southington 3, (8) Berlin (25-21, 25-19, 25-17)

(3) Glastonbury 3, (14) Conard 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-10)

(6) Maloney 3, (11) Bristol Eastern 0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-23)

Game 7: (10) Wethersfield at (7) Windsor

(2) RHAM 3, (15) E.O. Smith 0

BOYS SOCCER

Results from the state top 10 coaches poll by the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association.

Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

Class LL/L Boys Soccer Poll Team (1st-place votes) 2025 PTS 1. Greenwich (11) 17-0 110 2. Farmington 14-1-3 96 3. Staples 16-2 81 4. Xavier 14-2-2 75 5. East Lyme 16-0-1 57 6. Notre Dame-WH 14-2-2 56 7. Hall 13-2-3 40 8. Naugatuck 17-0 32 9. Bethel 14-1-2 13 10. South Windsor 14-2-2 8 Others receiving votes: Stamford (5); Wethersfield (4); Middletown (2); South Windsor (1).

Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Independent; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Chris Cap, Independent; Nick Boorman, Farmington; Artur Branco, Cheshire; Rick Distefano, Independent; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; Sil Vitello, Trumbull; Jim Lewicki, Independent.

Class M/S Boys Soccer Poll Team 2025 PTS 1. Tolland (10) 14-1-3 100 2. Weston 16-2 90 3. Canton 13-1-1 72 4. Plainville 11-3-3 58 5. Lewis Mills 9-5-2 40 6. Stonington 11-3-2 39 7. Hand 8-5-3 33 8. Shepaug 14-3-1 30 9. Morgan 10-3-3 24 10. Haddam-Killingworth 12-4 21 Others receiving votes: Suffield (8); Seymour (8); Wolcott (6); Ledyard (6); Housatonic (4)

Coaches Voting: Rob Andrulis, Independent; Rick Distefano, Independent; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Bill Glenney, Ledyard; Andrew Campbell, Northwestern; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; Mario Costa, Stonington; Paul Horta, Rocky Hill; Mike Gruber, Law.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 4, East Catholic 0

At Manchester

Records: Avon 5-9-2, East Catholic 1-12-3; Of note: Avon won their third straight game to secure a berth in the CIAC state tournament for the 52nd consecutive year. Avon is one of four teams to have earned a spot each year in the state field hockey team since it began in 1973. New Canaan, Greenwich and Cheshire are the other teams. Avon closed out the regular season with wins over Suffield, 2-0, Southington, 2-1 in OT and East Catholic. It is their longest win streak of the season.

Simsbury 3, Conard 2

At Simsbury

Records: Simsbury 12-5, Conard 12-4-1. Of note: Simsbury outlasted Conard to earn a spot in the first-ever CCC field hockey tournament final against Glastonbury. The Trojans lost to the Guardians last week, 1-0.

Glastonbury 3, Farmington 1

At Glastonbury

Records: Glastonbury 16-1, Farmington 10-6-1. Of note: Glastonbury earned a spot in the first-ever CCC Tournament final with the win. The Guardians have won nine straight games since losing to Wilton on Sept. 27.

FOOTBALL

Top 10 POLLS

GameTimeCT top 10 state sportwriters and broadcasters poll. First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. New Canaan (19) 6-0 654 1 L 2. Greenwich 5-1 580 2 LL 3. Killingly (2) 6-0 580 3 SS 4. Fairfield Prep 5-1 496 4 LL 5. Windsor (1) 6-0 480 5 MM 6. Wilton 6-0 470 6 MM 7. Hand 5-1 404 7 SS 8. St. Joseph 4-2 331 9 M 9. Staples 5-1 320 8 LL 10. Berlin 6-0 195 nr M Others receiving votes: New Britain (5-1), 182; Newtown (4-2), 163; Darien (4-2), 149; Cheshire (4-2), 144; Maloney (5-1), 110; Woodland (6-0), 79; Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1), 56; Middletown (6-0), 42; Sheehan (5-1), 41; Rockville (6-0), 33; Bunnell (4-2), 18; Brookfield (4-2), 15; Jonathan Law (5-1), 14; Ridgefield (4-2), 9; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 7; Guilford (6-1), 7; WCA (6-0), 7. Voting this week: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.

Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll

Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification: Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. New Canaan (12) 6-0 388 1 L 2. Killingly (1) 6-0 344 3 SS 3. Greenwich 5-1 332 2 KK 4. Wilton 6-0 288 4 MM 5. Windsor 6-0 278 5 MM 6. Hand 5-1 243 7 SS 7. Fairfield Prep 5-1 240 6 LL 8. St. Joseph 4-2 220 8 M 9. Cheshire 4-2 160 nr L 10. Staples 5-1 159 10 LL Also receiving votes: New Britain (5-1), 117 points; Woodland (6-0), 140; Newtown (4-2), 98; Darien (4-2), 69; Maloney (5-1), 64; Berlin (6-0), 51; Sheehan (5-1), 50; Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1), 40; Brookfield (4-2), 22; Seymour (6-0), 16; Waterbury Career Academy (6-0), 10; Law (5-1), 8; Tie, Middletown (6-0) and West Haven (3-3), 7. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Upcoming events

Tuesday, Oct. 28

BOYS SOCCER

CCC Tournament

Championship at Sage Park

Hall vs. Tolland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CCC Tournament

Championship at Sage Park, Berlin

Simsbury vs. East Catholic, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton at Ellington, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

CCC Tournament

At higher seed

Thursday, Oct. 30

FOOTBALL

Wethersfield at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Plainville, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Wilby, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

FOOTBALL

Simsbury at Windsor, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

State Open at Wickham Park at Manchester. Boys 10:45 a.m.; Girls 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

FOOTBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 10:30 a.m.

Watertown at Gilbert co-op, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama-Birmingham at UConn, noon

PRO SOCCER

USL Championship Eastern Conference quarterfinal

(5) Hartford at (4) Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

