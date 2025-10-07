Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 6-12, 2025

Tuesday, Oct. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Rockville 4, East Granby 1
Granby 6, East Windsor 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton 6, Stafford 0
East Granby at Rockville
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 5, Lewis Mills 2
Simsbury 2, NW Catholic 0
Hall 2, Farmington 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Windsor 3, East Granby 2
Farmington 3, Bloomfield 0
Granby 3, Ellington 0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-23)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Conard 88, Farmington 83
Windsor Locks co-op at Windsor
BOYS GOLF
Southington 153, Avon 168. Medalist: Brady Staszewski (S) and Geoff Marchado (A) 37 at Southington CC, par 36
Simsbury 156, NW Catholic 172. Medalist: Blake Alibozek (S) 35 at Wampanoag CC, par 36
GIRLS SOCCER
State top 10 poll as voted by coaches from around the state. As of Monday, Oct. 6, 2025
CLASS LL/L poll
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|1. St. Joseph (15)
|11-1
|156
|1
|2. Mercy
|9-0-2
|122
|3
|3. Farmington (2)
|10-0
|120
|5
|4. New Canaan
|8-1-2
|117
|2
|5. Trumbull
|7-1-3
|77
|4
|6. Ridgefield
|8-2-2
|65
|6
|7. Greenwich
|7-1-2
|64
|7
|8. Masuk
|8-1-1
|40
|9
|9. Sacred Heart Academy
|8-3-0
|33
|8
|10. East Catholic
|9-0
|21
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Pomperaug (9-0-2) 12; Staples (7-2-3) 11; Amity (8-2-1) 11; Notre Dame Prep (7-2-2) 9; Newtown (8-1-1), 9; Simsbury (8-2-0) 8. Darien (7-1-3) 2; Brookfield (7-1-2) 2
|Coaches voting: Eric Rothbart, Cheshire; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Adam Wilkinson, Newington; Ryan Kaufman, South Windsor; Kim Rasmussen, Warde; Barry O’Reilly, Ridgefield, Jacob Hackett, East Haven; Wayne Mones, Notre Dame Prep; Katy Kreiner, Masuk; Alex Joslyn, Berlin; Marvin Miller, Westhill; Rachel Redding, East Lyme; Adam Pelz, West Haven; Jennifer Kohut, Branford; Angelo Tsingerliotis, McMahon; Alicia Francisco, Jonathan Law; Rich Sutherland, Trumbull
Class M/S Poll
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|1. Bacon Academy (8)
|11-0
|107
|2
|2. Lewis Mills (2)
|8-2
|90
|1
|3. Woodland
|9-0-2
|84
|4
|4. Morgan
|8-3
|68
|3
|5. Granby
|9-2
|65
|5
|6. Northwest Catholic
|7-2-1
|63
|6
|7. Valley Regional
|9-1-1
|34
|8
|8. East Hampton
|9-0-2
|26
|9
|9. Lauralton Hall
|6-2-1
|21
|7
|10. Hand
|7-3
|15
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Terryville (8-1-1) 11; Weston (5-5-1) 6; Suffield (8-2-0) 6; Holy Cross (7-2-2) 5; Nonnewaug (8-2-1) 4.
|Coaches Voting: Thomas Cunningham, Seymour; Moose Dzielak, Granby Memorial; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Steve Carnes, Northwest Catholic; Jerome Canzoneri, New Fairfield; Margaret Bossi, Terryville; Donald Reese, Northwestern; Mary Kate Simoes, Holy Cross; April Parady, Montville; Leo Germiniani, Lauralton Hall; Gustavo Reaes, Weston
FIELD HOCKEY
State top 10 poll
The most recent state coaches top 10 field hockey poll. Compiled by Janet Dickey.
Week 4, Oct. 6, 2025
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Staples (8)
|11-0
|160
|1
|L
|2. Darien
|8-2-1
|120
|2
|L
|3. Greenwich
|9-2
|117
|5
|L
|4. Fairfield Ludlowe
|9-2
|90
|3
|L
|5. Glastonbury
|9-1
|80
|6
|L
|6. Hand
|9-1-0-1
|74
|10
|M
|7. Wilton
|9-2-1
|64
|7
|L
|8. Immaculate
|10-2
|57
|9
|S
|9. New Fairfield
|11-0
|50
|4
|M
|10. New Canaan
|8-1-0-2
|32
|10
|L
|Also receiving votes: Westbrook/Old Lyme (8-0-2) 30, Branford (8-2) 26, Pomperaug (9-2) 24, Canton (7-2-0-1) 19, New Milford (9-2-1) 17
|Coaches voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey Westbrook/LOL Co Op; Dawn Hough New Milford; Kitty Palmer Guilford; Maureen Perkins Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg Norwalk and Jenna Tucchio Stonington
BOYS GOLF
Conard 161, Lewis Mills 163
At Harwinton
Conard (161) Nolan Leonard 47, Ryan Barnum 41, Tyler Kuwada 40, Silas Warner 45, Torin McGoldrick 43
Lewis Mills (163) Gavin Lubinsky 38, Ethan Sholtis 44, Will Dixon 41, Colton Dutilly 40, Nick Skibisky 47
Medalist: Gavin Lubinsky 38 at Fairview Farms
Records: Lewis Mills 7-5
Southington 153, Avon 168
At Southington
Southington (153) Brady Staszewski 37, Evan Moscibrodzki 38, Jacob Baush-Lynch 38, Kaedean Bass 39, Matthew Siboriboun 39
Avon (168) Geoff Machado 37, Brennan Wirth 41, Jake Bender 44, Matteo Geddo 44, Stephen Zybowski 44
Medalist: Brady Staszewski (S) 37 at Southington CC, par 36
Monday, Oct. 6
BOYS SOCER
Hall 3, Avon 1
Farmington 3, Conard 0
Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 0
Ellington 4, Granby 1
Simsbury 8, Bristol Central 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall 3, Avon 1
Simsbury 5, Bristol Central 0
Lewis Mills 9, Bloomfield/East Windsor 0
Granby 3, Ellington 0
Farmington 4, Conard 0
Portland 2. East Granby 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 3, Somers 1
Granby 6, South Windsor 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hall 3, Avon 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-15)
Canton 3, Granby 0
Simsbury 3, Bristol Central 1
Lewis Mills 3, Bloomfield 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-16)
Farmington 3, Conard 0
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Mills 165, Northwestern 175, Lakeview 182. Medalist: Will Dixon (LM) 40 at Fairview Farms
Conard 145, Farmington 151. Medalist: John Lahtinen (F) 34 at Tunxis Plantation, par 35
BOYS SOCCER
Hall 3, Avon 1
At Avon
Goals: Grady Doyle (H) 2, Liam Deloreto (H); Eli Devito (A); Saves: Rodrigo Ballesteros (H) 3, Bennett Evanko (A) and Jordan Beaudoin (A) 5; Records: Avon 6-3-2, Hall 7-1-3
Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 0
At Burlington
Bloomfield (3-8) 0 0 — 0
Lewis Mills (7-3-1) 2 4 — 6
Goals: LM — Ian Mayes 2, Cameron Rajotte 2, Will Green, Daniel Swider; Assists: LM: Luca Rubbo 2, Connor Brunetti, Owen Wade, Marek Nardi; Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 3, Chance Clark (B) 8; Of note: Will Green scored the game winner off a corner when he headed home a Luca Rubbo assist 8 minutes into the game.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lewis Mills 3, Bloomfield 0
At Burlington
Bloomfield (0-12) 14 14 16
Lewis Mills (3-11) 25 25 25
Highlights: Agatha Korba (LM) 11 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs; Maddie Zimmerman (LM) 9 assists, 4 digs; Payton Sirdine (B) 4 kills, Natalia Jackson (B) 9 assists
Hall 3, Avon 0
At Avon
Hall (9-3) 25 25 25
Avon (5-8) 14 16 15
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Mills 165, Northwestern 175, Lakeview 182
At Harwinton
Lewis Mills (165) Gavin Lubinsky 43, Nick Skibisky 41, Colton Dutilly 41, Ryan Bailey 44, Will Dixon 40
Lakeview (182): Ryan Blasavage 42, Julian Salvietti 45, Chase Reynolds 46, Henry Sherwin 53, Connor Aldrich 49
Northwestern (175) Owen Ruwet 42, Josh Lavoie 44, Luca Maiolo 46, Nolan Waring 3, Nick Drouin 54
Medalist: Will Dixon (LM) 40 at Fairview Farms
Records: Lewis Mills 7-4
FOOTBALL
The GameTimeCT top 10 state football poll as voted on by the state sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 5, Oct. 6, 2025
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (17)
|4-0
|648
|1
|L
|2. Greenwich (2)
|4-0
|578
|2
|LL
|3. Killingly (2)
|4-0
|562
|3
|SS
|4. Hand
|4-0
|512
|4
|SS
|5. Staples
|4-0
|490
|6
|LL
|6. Windsor (1)
|4-0
|420
|7
|MM
|7. Fairfield Prep
|3-1
|337
|9
|LL
|8. St. Joseph
|2-2
|350
|8
|M
|9. Darien
|3-1
|296
|5
|L
|10. Bunnell
|3-1
|238
|10
|MM
|Others receiving votes: West Haven (3-1), 232; Berlin (4-0), 176; Maloney (4-0), 176; Wilton (4-0) 163; Brookfield (3-1), 136; Woodland (4-0), 64; Newtown (2-2), 46; Rockville (4-0), 30; New Britain (3-1), 27; Masuk (2-2), 25; Middletown (4-0), 23; North Haven (3-1), 16; Glastonbury (2-2), 8; Sheehan (3-1), 8; Seymour (4-0), 8; Fitch (3-1), 7; Notre Dame Prep (4-0), 7; Ridgefield (3-1), 7.
|Voting this week: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3
Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll
Week 4, Oct. 6, 2025
First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (11)
|4-0
|382
|1
|L
|2. Greenwich (2)
|4-0
|358
|2
|LL
|3. Hand
|4-0
|324
|3
|SS
|4. Killingly
|4-0
|322
|4
|SS
|5. Staples
|4-0
|285
|6
|LL
|6. St. Joseph
|2-2
|195
|7
|M
|7. Windsor
|4-0
|192
|8
|MM
|8. Fairfield Prep
|3-1
|178
|9
|LL
|9. Wilton
|4-0
|150
|NR
|MM
|10. West Haven
|3-1
|142
|10
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Darien (3-1), 126 points; Maloney (4-0), 116; Woodland (4-0), 94; Berlin (4-0), 83; North Haven (3-1), 69; Brookfield (3-1), 67; Bunnell (3-1), 57; Newtown (2-2), 55; New Britain (3-1), 24; Sheehan (3-1), 17; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-1), 16; Masuk (2-2), 15; Middletown (4-0), 12; Holy Cross (3-1); 10; Tie, Ansonia (2-2) and Seymour (4-0), 9; Cheshire (2-2), 8.
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Oct. 8
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Lewis Mills, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lewis Mills at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lewis Mills at Avon, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Coventry at Somers
Thursday, Oct. 9
GIRLS SOCCER
Suffield at Canton
FIELD HOCKEY
Farmington at Avon
Canton at Stafford
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at East Windsor
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Conard
Friday, Oct. 10
FOOTBALL
CREC at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
East Hartford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Farmington at Newington, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Somers
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at North Haven tournament, 8 a.m.
RUNNING
Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, 8 a.m.
PRO SOCCER
Sacramento at Hartford, 7 p.m.
