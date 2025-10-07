Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 6-12, 2025

Tuesday, Oct. 7

BOYS SOCCER

Rockville 4, East Granby 1

Granby 6, East Windsor 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton 6, Stafford 0

East Granby at Rockville

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 5, Lewis Mills 2

Simsbury 2, NW Catholic 0

Hall 2, Farmington 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

East Windsor 3, East Granby 2

Farmington 3, Bloomfield 0

Granby 3, Ellington 0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-23)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Conard 88, Farmington 83

Windsor Locks co-op at Windsor

BOYS GOLF

Southington 153, Avon 168. Medalist: Brady Staszewski (S) and Geoff Marchado (A) 37 at Southington CC, par 36

Simsbury 156, NW Catholic 172. Medalist: Blake Alibozek (S) 35 at Wampanoag CC, par 36

GIRLS SOCCER

State top 10 poll as voted by coaches from around the state. As of Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

CLASS LL/L poll

Team Rec. Pts. LW 1. St. Joseph (15) 11-1 156 1 2. Mercy 9-0-2 122 3 3. Farmington (2) 10-0 120 5 4. New Canaan 8-1-2 117 2 5. Trumbull 7-1-3 77 4 6. Ridgefield 8-2-2 65 6 7. Greenwich 7-1-2 64 7 8. Masuk 8-1-1 40 9 9. Sacred Heart Academy 8-3-0 33 8 10. East Catholic 9-0 21 NR Others receiving votes: Pomperaug (9-0-2) 12; Staples (7-2-3) 11; Amity (8-2-1) 11; Notre Dame Prep (7-2-2) 9; Newtown (8-1-1), 9; Simsbury (8-2-0) 8. Darien (7-1-3) 2; Brookfield (7-1-2) 2 Coaches voting: Eric Rothbart, Cheshire; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Adam Wilkinson, Newington; Ryan Kaufman, South Windsor; Kim Rasmussen, Warde; Barry O’Reilly, Ridgefield, Jacob Hackett, East Haven; Wayne Mones, Notre Dame Prep; Katy Kreiner, Masuk; Alex Joslyn, Berlin; Marvin Miller, Westhill; Rachel Redding, East Lyme; Adam Pelz, West Haven; Jennifer Kohut, Branford; Angelo Tsingerliotis, McMahon; Alicia Francisco, Jonathan Law; Rich Sutherland, Trumbull

Class M/S Poll

Team Rec. Pts. LW 1. Bacon Academy (8) 11-0 107 2 2. Lewis Mills (2) 8-2 90 1 3. Woodland 9-0-2 84 4 4. Morgan 8-3 68 3 5. Granby 9-2 65 5 6. Northwest Catholic 7-2-1 63 6 7. Valley Regional 9-1-1 34 8 8. East Hampton 9-0-2 26 9 9. Lauralton Hall 6-2-1 21 7 10. Hand 7-3 15 NR Others receiving votes: Terryville (8-1-1) 11; Weston (5-5-1) 6; Suffield (8-2-0) 6; Holy Cross (7-2-2) 5; Nonnewaug (8-2-1) 4. Coaches Voting: Thomas Cunningham, Seymour; Moose Dzielak, Granby Memorial; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Steve Carnes, Northwest Catholic; Jerome Canzoneri, New Fairfield; Margaret Bossi, Terryville; Donald Reese, Northwestern; Mary Kate Simoes, Holy Cross; April Parady, Montville; Leo Germiniani, Lauralton Hall; Gustavo Reaes, Weston

FIELD HOCKEY

State top 10 poll

The most recent state coaches top 10 field hockey poll. Compiled by Janet Dickey.

Week 4, Oct. 6, 2025

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Staples (8) 11-0 160 1 L 2. Darien 8-2-1 120 2 L 3. Greenwich 9-2 117 5 L 4. Fairfield Ludlowe 9-2 90 3 L 5. Glastonbury 9-1 80 6 L 6. Hand 9-1-0-1 74 10 M 7. Wilton 9-2-1 64 7 L 8. Immaculate 10-2 57 9 S 9. New Fairfield 11-0 50 4 M 10. New Canaan 8-1-0-2 32 10 L Also receiving votes: Westbrook/Old Lyme (8-0-2) 30, Branford (8-2) 26, Pomperaug (9-2) 24, Canton (7-2-0-1) 19, New Milford (9-2-1) 17 Coaches voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey Westbrook/LOL Co Op; Dawn Hough New Milford; Kitty Palmer Guilford; Maureen Perkins Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg Norwalk and Jenna Tucchio Stonington



BOYS GOLF

Conard 161, Lewis Mills 163

At Harwinton

Conard (161) Nolan Leonard 47, Ryan Barnum 41, Tyler Kuwada 40, Silas Warner 45, Torin McGoldrick 43

Lewis Mills (163) Gavin Lubinsky 38, Ethan Sholtis 44, Will Dixon 41, Colton Dutilly 40, Nick Skibisky 47

Medalist: Gavin Lubinsky 38 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 7-5

Southington 153, Avon 168

At Southington

Southington (153) Brady Staszewski 37, Evan Moscibrodzki 38, Jacob Baush-Lynch 38, Kaedean Bass 39, Matthew Siboriboun 39

Avon (168) Geoff Machado 37, Brennan Wirth 41, Jake Bender 44, Matteo Geddo 44, Stephen Zybowski 44

Medalist: Brady Staszewski (S) 37 at Southington CC, par 36

Monday, Oct. 6

BOYS SOCER

Hall 3, Avon 1

Farmington 3, Conard 0

Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 0

Ellington 4, Granby 1

Simsbury 8, Bristol Central 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall 3, Avon 1

Simsbury 5, Bristol Central 0

Lewis Mills 9, Bloomfield/East Windsor 0

Granby 3, Ellington 0

Farmington 4, Conard 0

Portland 2. East Granby 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 3, Somers 1

Granby 6, South Windsor 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hall 3, Avon 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-15)

Canton 3, Granby 0

Simsbury 3, Bristol Central 1

Lewis Mills 3, Bloomfield 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-16)

Farmington 3, Conard 0

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Mills 165, Northwestern 175, Lakeview 182. Medalist: Will Dixon (LM) 40 at Fairview Farms

Conard 145, Farmington 151. Medalist: John Lahtinen (F) 34 at Tunxis Plantation, par 35

BOYS SOCCER

Hall 3, Avon 1

At Avon

Goals: Grady Doyle (H) 2, Liam Deloreto (H); Eli Devito (A); Saves: Rodrigo Ballesteros (H) 3, Bennett Evanko (A) and Jordan Beaudoin (A) 5; Records: Avon 6-3-2, Hall 7-1-3

Lewis Mills 6, Bloomfield 0

At Burlington

Bloomfield (3-8) 0 0 — 0

Lewis Mills (7-3-1) 2 4 — 6

Goals: LM — Ian Mayes 2, Cameron Rajotte 2, Will Green, Daniel Swider; Assists: LM: Luca Rubbo 2, Connor Brunetti, Owen Wade, Marek Nardi; Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 3, Chance Clark (B) 8; Of note: Will Green scored the game winner off a corner when he headed home a Luca Rubbo assist 8 minutes into the game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lewis Mills 3, Bloomfield 0

At Burlington

Bloomfield (0-12) 14 14 16

Lewis Mills (3-11) 25 25 25

Highlights: Agatha Korba (LM) 11 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs; Maddie Zimmerman (LM) 9 assists, 4 digs; Payton Sirdine (B) 4 kills, Natalia Jackson (B) 9 assists

Hall 3, Avon 0

At Avon

Hall (9-3) 25 25 25

Avon (5-8) 14 16 15

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Mills 165, Northwestern 175, Lakeview 182

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (165) Gavin Lubinsky 43, Nick Skibisky 41, Colton Dutilly 41, Ryan Bailey 44, Will Dixon 40

Lakeview (182): Ryan Blasavage 42, Julian Salvietti 45, Chase Reynolds 46, Henry Sherwin 53, Connor Aldrich 49

Northwestern (175) Owen Ruwet 42, Josh Lavoie 44, Luca Maiolo 46, Nolan Waring 3, Nick Drouin 54

Medalist: Will Dixon (LM) 40 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 7-4

FOOTBALL

The GameTimeCT top 10 state football poll as voted on by the state sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 5, Oct. 6, 2025

Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. New Canaan (17) 4-0 648 1 L 2. Greenwich (2) 4-0 578 2 LL 3. Killingly (2) 4-0 562 3 SS 4. Hand 4-0 512 4 SS 5. Staples 4-0 490 6 LL 6. Windsor (1) 4-0 420 7 MM 7. Fairfield Prep 3-1 337 9 LL 8. St. Joseph 2-2 350 8 M 9. Darien 3-1 296 5 L 10. Bunnell 3-1 238 10 MM Others receiving votes: West Haven (3-1), 232; Berlin (4-0), 176; Maloney (4-0), 176; Wilton (4-0) 163; Brookfield (3-1), 136; Woodland (4-0), 64; Newtown (2-2), 46; Rockville (4-0), 30; New Britain (3-1), 27; Masuk (2-2), 25; Middletown (4-0), 23; North Haven (3-1), 16; Glastonbury (2-2), 8; Sheehan (3-1), 8; Seymour (4-0), 8; Fitch (3-1), 7; Notre Dame Prep (4-0), 7; Ridgefield (3-1), 7. Voting this week: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3



Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll

Week 4, Oct. 6, 2025

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:

Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. New Canaan (11) 4-0 382 1 L 2. Greenwich (2) 4-0 358 2 LL 3. Hand 4-0 324 3 SS 4. Killingly 4-0 322 4 SS 5. Staples 4-0 285 6 LL 6. St. Joseph 2-2 195 7 M 7. Windsor 4-0 192 8 MM 8. Fairfield Prep 3-1 178 9 LL 9. Wilton 4-0 150 NR MM 10. West Haven 3-1 142 10 LL Also receiving votes: Darien (3-1), 126 points; Maloney (4-0), 116; Woodland (4-0), 94; Berlin (4-0), 83; North Haven (3-1), 69; Brookfield (3-1), 67; Bunnell (3-1), 57; Newtown (2-2), 55; New Britain (3-1), 24; Sheehan (3-1), 17; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-1), 16; Masuk (2-2), 15; Middletown (4-0), 12; Holy Cross (3-1); 10; Tie, Ansonia (2-2) and Seymour (4-0), 9; Cheshire (2-2), 8. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Upcoming events

Wednesday, Oct. 8

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Lewis Mills, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lewis Mills at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lewis Mills at Avon, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, Coventry at Somers

Thursday, Oct. 9

GIRLS SOCCER

Suffield at Canton

FIELD HOCKEY

Farmington at Avon

Canton at Stafford

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at East Windsor

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Conard

Friday, Oct. 10

FOOTBALL

CREC at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

East Hartford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Farmington at Newington, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

BOYS SOCCER

Somers at Canton, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Somers

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at North Haven tournament, 8 a.m.

RUNNING

Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, 8 a.m.

PRO SOCCER

Sacramento at Hartford, 7 p.m.

