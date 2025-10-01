Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2025

Wednesday, Oct. 1

BOYS SOCCER

Granby 2, East Granby 1

(5) Farmington 1, (2) Xavier 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Granby 6, East Granby 0

Simsbury 3, (1) Lewis Mills 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 2, Suffield 1, OT

Westbrook/Old Lyme 1, Farmington 0, OT

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Coventry 3, Canton 0

Conard 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-16)

Granby 3, East Granby 0

CROSS COUNTRY

Ellington, Suffield at Canton

Granby, Stafford at East Granby

GIRLS SWIMMING

Farmington at Southington

Hartford co-op at Windsor Locks co-op

BOYS GOLF

Farmington 160, Avon 177. Medalist: Geoff Marchado (A) 38 at Tunxis Plantation, par 36

BOYS SOCCER

Granby 2, East Granby 1

At Granby

Records: Granby 7-3, East Granby 2-9

Farmington 1, Xavier 0

At Farmington

Goal: Keane Murphy (F); Saves: Dante Fierro (F) 2, Andrew Sobieski (X) 1; Records: Farmington 7-0-2, Xavier 7-1-1; Of note: Xavier lost their first match of the season.

STATE TOP 10 POLLS

Week 4, Oct. 1, 2025

Class LL/L

Top 10: 1. Greenwich (11) 9-0, 110 pts; 2. Xavier 6-0-1, 88, 3. Notre Dame-West Haven 7-0-1, 81; 4. Stamford 9-1, 71; 5. Farmington 5-0-2 54; 6. East Lyme 8-0, 54; 7. Staples 8-2, 38; 8. Naugatuck 8-0, 26; 9. Bethel 7-1, 21; 10. Newtown 8-1, 19

Others receiving votes: Hall 10, Bunnell 7, South Windsor 5, Simsbury 4, Wilbur Cross 1

Class M/S

Top 10: 1. Tolland (10) 6-0-2, 100; 2. Weston 9-0, 90; 3. Canton 8-0, 7-1; 4. Morgan 5-0-1, 62; 5. Hand 4-2-2, 36, 6. Ledyard 5-0-1 35, 7. Shepaug 8-1, 30; 8. Suffield 5-1, 27; 9. Cromwell 5-1-2, 16; 10. Stonington 5-3, 14

Others receiving votes: Nonnewaug and Lewis Mills 12, RHAM 11, Wolcott High 10, Plainville 7, Old Saybrook 5, Seymour 4, East Catholic 3, Housatonic 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 1

At Simsbury

Lewis Mills (7-2) 0 1 – 1

Simsbury (7-2) 2 1 – 3

Goals: Zurie Freitas (S), Alexa Querim (S), Addy Girard (S); Leah Najman (LM). Assists: Girard, Brenna Riordan (S). Sadie Aston (LM). Saves: Amelia Smarrelli (S) 6. Anna Henry (LM) 16; Of note: Mills is ranked No. 1 in the state top 10 coaches poll in Class M/S. Simsbury is not ranked in the top 10 of the Class LL/L poll.

Granby 6, East Granby 0

At East Granby

Records: Granby 10-2, East Granby 1-10; Of note: East Granby had a five-match winning streak ended.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 2, Suffield 1, OT

At Suffield

Goals: Gianna Valentine (C), Reagan Grecula (C); Records: Canton 8-2, Suffield 4-3-1; Of note: Grecula had the game-winning goal in OT

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Conard 3, Lewis Mills 0

At West Hartford

Lewis Mills (2-11) 13 22 16

Conard (9-2) 25 25 25

Coventry 3, Canton 0

At Coventry

Records: Coventry 10-2, Canton 9-2

Granby 3, East Granby 0

At Granby

Records: Granby 7-3, East Granby 6-6. Of note: East Granby had a five-match winning streak snapped.

BOYS GOLF

Farmington 160, Avon 177

At Farmington

Avon (177) Geoff Marchado 38, Andrew Moran 42, Will Abbott 45, Matteo Geddo 46, Jake Bender 52

Farmington (160) Brady Borkowski 39, Holden Wisniewski 39, John Lahtinen 40, Chase Becker 42, Griffin Rourke 43

Medalist: Geoff Marchado (A) 38 at Tunxis Plantation, par 36

Tuesday, Sept. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Avon 8, Bloomfield 0

Lewis Mills 2, Simsbury 0

Ellington 2, East Granby 1

Farmington 3, Bristol Central 0

Granby 4, Coventry 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton 6, Rockville 1

Avon 7, Bloomfield/East Windsor 0

Ellington 5, East Granby 1

(5) Farmington 2, Bristol Central 0

Granby 3, Coventry 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Simsbury 6, Avon 0

Granby 8, Stafford 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Granby Memorial 3, Avon 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-19)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 25, Simsbury 32

Avon 15, Bloomfield 50

Simsbury 15, Bloomfield 50. Winner: Caleb Davis (S) 16:24 for 3.1 miles at Avon

Hall 21, Lewis Mills 38

Lewis Mills 24, NW Catholic 34

Lewis Mills 31, Bristol Eastern 24

Hall vs. NWC

Hall 21, Bristol Eastern 40

NWC vs. Eastern. Winner: Jace Kozur, Eastern, 16:05 for 2.9 miles at Hall

Farmington 15, Conard 50

Farmington 26, Bristol Central 31

Bristol Central 19, Conard 45. Winner: Ben Kuczak (F) 19:02 for 3.1 miles at Rockwell Park, Bristol

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Simsbury 15, Avon 50

Simsbury 15, Bloomfield 50

Avon 15, Bloomfield 50. Winner: Sophia Smith (S) 20:21 for 3.1 miles at Avon

Hall 15, Lewis Mills 50, forfeit

Bristol Eastern 15, Lewis Mills 50, forfeit

NW Catholic 15, Lewis Mills, forfeit

Hall vs. NWC

Hall vs. Eastern

NWC vs. Eastern. Winner: Lucille Vargas, Hall, 18:39 for 2.9 miles at Hall

Farmington 19, Bristol Central 39

Farmington 23, Conard 32

Conard 22, Bristol Central 37. Winner: Cameron Mooney (F) 21:31 for 3.1 miles at Rockwell Park, Bristol

BOYS GOLF

Avon Invitational: 1. Newtown 312, 2. Conard 314, 3. Lewis Mills 315

BOYS SOCCER

Lewis Mills 2, Simsbury 0

At Simsbury

Lewis Mills (6-2-1) 0 2 — 2

Simsbury (5-2-2) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Dominik Wroblewski (LM), Ian Mayes (LM); Assists: Dominik Wroblewski (LM); Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 6, Maximilian Rodenbusch/Gavin Paradise (S) 8: Of note: Lewis Mills won their sixth straight game and has had shutouts in their last five consecutive games. Mills returns to action Friday at Conard.

Avon 8, Bloomfield 0

At Avon

Avon (6-1-2) 8 0 — 0

Bloomfield (3-7) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Graham Rasy (4), James Webb, Marcello Razuri, Eric Kim, Kayde Ogawa; Saves: Jordan Beaudoin (A) and Bennett Evanko (A) combined 3; Chance Clark (B) 4

Ellington 2, East Granby 1

At East Granby

Records: East Granby 2-7, Ellington 4-4-1

Farmington 3, Bristol Central 0

At Bristol

Records: Farmington 6-0-2, Central 3-6

Granby 4, Coventry 1

At Granby

Records: Granby 5-3, Coventry 4-4-1

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton 6, Rockville 1

At Vernon

Records: Canton 6-3, Rockville 5-6. Of note: With the win, Canton snapped a two-match losing streak.

Avon 7, Bloomfield/East Windsor 0

At Bloomfield

Records: Avon 5-2-1, Bloomfield/EW 1-5-1. Of note: Avon has won three in a row and is 3-0-1 in their last four games

Ellington 5, East Granby 1

At Ellington

Records: East Granby 1-8, Ellington 6-3

Farmington 2, Bristol Central 0

At Farmington

Records: Farmington 9-0, Central 6-3

Granby 3, Coventry 0

At Coventry

Records: Granby 8-2, Coventry 5-4

FIELD HOCKEY

Simsbury 6, Avon 0

At Simsbury

Records: Simsbury 6-2, Avon 1-6. Of note: Falcons have lost five a row

Granby 8, Stafford 2

At Granby

Records: Granby 6-3, Stafford 1-5

State top 10 poll

The most recent state coaches top 10 field hockey poll. Compiled by Janet Dickey.

Week 3, Sept. 30, 2025

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Staples (8) 10-0 160 L 1 2. Darien 7-2-1 136 L 3 3. Fairfield Ludlowe 6-2 122 L 2 4. New Fairfield 10-0 83 M 4 5. Greenwich 7-2 80 L 8 6. Glastonbury 7-1 64 L 4 7. Wilton 8-1-1 63 L 7 8. Pomperaug 9-2 57 M 6 9. Immaculate 10-2 45 S nr 10. Hand 8-1-0-1 37 M nr 10. New Canaan 7-1-02 37 L 9 Also receiving votes: Branford (7-2) 20, Canton (6-2) and Westbrook/Old Lyme (5-0-2) 15, New Milford (9-2) 13, Lauralton Hall (5-3-0-1) 7 and Nonnewaug (7-1-1) 6 Coaches voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey Westbrook/LOL Co Op; Dawn Hough New Milford; Kitty Palmer Guilford; Maureen Perkins Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg Norwalk and Jenna Tucchio Stonington



BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 25, Simsbury 32

Avon 15, Bloomfield 50

Simsbury 15, Bloomfield 50

At Avon

Top 10: Caleb Davis (S) 16:24.5 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Brahm Bulow (A) 17:22, 3. Chris Campbell (A0 17:22, 4. Henry Pugliese (S) 17:26, 5. Henry Albert (A) 17:42, 6. Andrew Kessler (A) 17:42, 7. Ben Sauer (S) 17:47, 8. Becket Ahern (S) 17:59, 9. Alex Savino (A) 18:00, 10. Bao Tran (A) 18:01

Full results

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Simsbury 15, Avon 50

Simsbury 15, Bloomfield 50

Avon 15, Bloomfield 50

At Avon

Top 10: Sophia Smith (S) 20:21.8 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Tristan Lunding (S) 20:35, 3. Keira Scroggins (S) 21:32, 4. Eva Baltadzhieva (S) 21:35, 5. Ellie Kirk (S) 21:50, 6. Giselle Haun (S) 22:05, 7. Anna Stockwell (S) 22:27, 8. Ella Godbout (A) 22:33, 9. Anya Yu (A) 22:53, 10. Abby Davis (S) 22:59

Full results

BOYS GOLF

Avon Invitational

At Simsbury (Hopmeadow CC)

Team results – 1. Newtown 312, 2. Conard 314, 3. Lewis Mills 315, 4. Simsbury 316, 5. Glastonbury 317, 6. Pomperaug 319, 7. Wethersfield 321, 8. Hall 326, 9. Southington 327, 9. Berlin 327, 11. NW Catholic and Weston 330, 13. Brookfield 331, 14. Farmington 337, 15. Joel Barlow 341, 16. Masuk 344, 17. Avon 345, 18. New Milford no score

Top 10 golfers – 1. Nolan Leonard, Conard, 70 at Hopmeadow CC, par 72, 2. Brennan Myers, Berlin 71, 3. Nate Pickard, Newtown and Nick Skibisky, Lewis Mills 73, 5. William Lokey, Newtown and Parker Shen, Simsbury 74, 7. Seamus Cronin, Pomperaug 75, 8. Alex Augustine, Pomperaug, Liam Sullivan, NW Catholic and Justin Crossen, Wethersfield 76.

Avon golfers: 28. Jude Turner 81, 35. Geoff Machado 82, 77. Will Abbott 89, 86. Jack MacDonald 93, 91. Matteo Geddo 100

Other Lewis Mills golfers: 11. Colton Dutilly 77, 35. Ethan Sholtis 82, 40. Gavin Lubinsky 83, 52. Will Fixon 85

Other Simsbury golfers: 16. Blake Alibozek 78, 20. Graydon Connolly 79, 52. Elijah la Tour 85, 58. Nicholas Matteo 86

Farmington golfers: 11. Griffin Rourke 77, 58. Brady Borkowski 86, 70. Chase Becker and Holden Wisniewski 87, 79. John Lahtinen 90

Monday, Sept. 29

BOYS SOCCER

(4) Canton 6, Rockville 0

GIRLS SOCCER

(5) Farmington 3, Cheshire 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 4, Lakeview Regional-Litchfield 0

Farmington 3, NW Catholic 2

Conard 6, Lewis Mills 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Bloomfield 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-19)

East Granby 3, Gilbert 2

Bristol Central 3, Farmington 2

Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-8)

BOYS GOLF

Hall 159, Simsbury 159. Medalist: Parker Shen (S) and Carter Persa (H) 38 at Rockledge CC

BOYS SOCCER

Canton 6, Rockville 0

At Canton

Goals: Brad Balgach 3, Quinn Aleksa, Brayden Zoni, Riley Keller; Assists: Balgach, Aleksa, Zoni, Nolan Enquist, Michael Ostrowski; Saves: Owen Weller (C) 4; Records: Canton 9-0, Rockville 3-5-1; Of note: Canton set a new team record for most consecutive wins at 9. Warriors pitched third shutout of season. Face Somers on Thursday on the road. Canton is ranked No. 4 in the latest state top 10 coaches poll in Class M/S division.

GIRLS SOCCER

Farmington 3, Cheshire 0

At Farmington

Records: Farmington 8-0, Cheshire 5-4. Of note: Fifth shutout of season for Farmington and fourth in a row. Farmington is ranked No. 5 in the latest top 10 coaches poll in Class LL/L.

State Coaches Top 10 polls

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

CLASS LL/L

Team Rec. Pts. LW 1. St. Joseph (7) 9-1-0 138 1 2. New Canaan (3) 6-1-2 107 2 3. Mercy (1) 7-0-2 105 4 4. Trumbull (3) 6-0-3 102 6 5. Farmington (1) 7-0-0 91 5 6. Ridgefield 7-2-1 72 3 7. Greenwich 6-1-1 58 7 8. Sacred Heart Academy 6-3-0 43 8 9. Masuk 6-1-1 37 9 10. Pomperaug 7-0-1 24 NR Others receiving votes: East Catholic (7-0-0) 14; Notre Dame Prep (5-2-2) 9; Amity (5-2-1) 7; Staples (5-2-3) 6; Darien (5-1-3) 3; Hall (5-2-1) 2; Newtown (6-1-1) 2; Brookfield (5-1-1) 2; North Haven (6-1-1) 2; Simsbury (6-2-0) 1 Coaches voting: Jake Hackett, East Haven; Barry O’Reilly, Ridgefield; Eric Rothbart, Cheshire; Mark Landers, Glastonbury; Wayne Mones, Notre Dame Prep; Marcus Hurley, Mercy; Ryan Kaufman, South Windsor; Marvin Miller, Westhill; Jennifer Kohut, Branford; Adam Pelz, West Haven; Katy Kreiner, Masuk; Adam Wilkinson, Newington; Rachel Redding, East Lyme; Alicia Francisco, Jonathan Law; Alex Joslyn, Berlin.

CLASS M/S

Team Rec. Pts LW 1. Lewis Mills (7) 7-1-0 87 1 2. Bacon Academy (2) 8-0-0 83 2 3. Morgan 7-2-0 49 6 4. Woodland 6-0-2 47 4 5. Granby 7-2-0 42 7 6. Northwest Catholic 5-2-1 40 3 7. Lauralton Hall 5-1-1 39 8 8. Valley Regional 7-1-1 32 5 9. East Hampton 6-0-2 23 10 10. Terryville 6-1-0 13 NR Others receiving votes: Nonnewaug (7-2-0) 12; Daniel Hand (5-3-0) 11; Suffield (6-1-0) 10; Holy Cross (5-2-2) 3; Tolland (2-5-1) 2; Weston (4-4-1) 1 Coaches Voting: Thomas Cunningham, Seymour; Donald Reese, Northwestern; Moose Dzielak, Granby Memorial; Gustavo Reaes, Weston; Leo Germiniani, Lauralton Hall; Steve Carnes, Northwest Catholic; Mary Kate Simoes, Holy Cross; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; April Parady, Montville

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 4, Lakeview 0

At Litchfield

Records: Canton 6-2, Lakeview 2-5-1. Of note: Sixth win in last seven games for Canton. Played under portable lights.

Farmington 3, NW Catholic 2

At West Hartford

Records: Farmington 7-2-1, NWC 3-4-1

Conard 6, Lewis Mills 0

At West Hartford

Records: Conard 9-2-1, Lewis Mills 3-5-1. Of note: Conard has won five straight.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Bloomfield 0

At Avon

Bloomfield (0-8) 19 18 19

Avon (5-5) 25 25 25

Highlights: Bella Peterson (A) 11 aces, 14 assists; Maddie Vanvalkenburgh (A) 15 kills; Ferrari Jones (A) 8 kills; Eleanor Aguila (A) 6 kills

Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 0

At Simsbury

Records: Simsbury 11-1, Lewis Mills 2-10. Of note: Simsbury has won 10 straight matches

Bristol Central 3, Farmington 2

At Farmington

Records: Farmington 6-5, Bristol Central 8-3. Of note: This was a rematch of last year’s Class L final that Farmington won in five games.

East Granby 3, Gilbert 2

At East Granby

Records: East Granby 6-4, Gilbert 1-8

FOOTBALL

Hartford Courant state coaches top 10 poll

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:

Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. New Canaan (10) 3-0 380 1 L 2. Greenwich (3) 3-0 364 2 LL 3. Hand 3-0 316 4 SS 4. Killingly 3-0 314 3 SS 5. Darien 3-0 270 5 L 6. Staples 3-0 252 6 LL 7. St. Joseph 2-1 232 7 M 8. Windsor 3-0 176 9 MM 9. Fairfield Prep 2-1 159 10 LL 10. West Haven 2-1 114 nr LL Also receiving votes: Maloney (3-0), 95 points; Wilton (3-0), 90; Woodland (3-0), 82; Berlin (3-0), 81; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0), 72; Brookfield (2-1), 61; Tie, Bunnell (2-1) and Newtown (1-2), 55; Seymour (3-0), 29; Cheshire (2-1), 19; North Haven (2-1), 18; Glastonbury (2-1), 17; New Britain (2-1), 16; Amity (2-1) and Masuk (1-2), 15; Holy Cross (2-1), 11; Norwalk (2-1), 7. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Wednesday, October 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Suffield 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Coventry, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ellington, Suffield at Canton (Stratton Brook)

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 2

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Somers (non-league), 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.

Friday, October 3

FOOTBALL

Bloomfield at Avon, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol Eastern at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Rocky Hill at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.

Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.

Simsbury at South Windsor, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Stonington, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida International at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

USL Jagermeister Cup final: Hartford at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

