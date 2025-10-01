Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2025

Wednesday, Oct. 1
BOYS SOCCER
Granby 2, East Granby 1
(5) Farmington 1, (2) Xavier 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Granby 6, East Granby 0
Simsbury 3, (1) Lewis Mills 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 2, Suffield 1, OT
Westbrook/Old Lyme 1, Farmington 0, OT
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coventry 3, Canton 0
Conard 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-16)
Granby 3, East Granby 0
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellington, Suffield at Canton
Granby, Stafford at East Granby
GIRLS SWIMMING
Farmington at Southington
Hartford co-op at Windsor Locks co-op
BOYS GOLF
Farmington 160, Avon 177. Medalist: Geoff Marchado (A) 38 at Tunxis Plantation, par 36
At Granby
Records: Granby 7-3, East Granby 2-9
Farmington 1, Xavier 0
At Farmington
Goal: Keane Murphy (F); Saves: Dante Fierro (F) 2, Andrew Sobieski (X) 1; Records: Farmington 7-0-2, Xavier 7-1-1; Of note: Xavier lost their first match of the season.
STATE TOP 10 POLLS
Week 4, Oct. 1, 2025
Class LL/L
Top 10: 1. Greenwich (11) 9-0, 110 pts; 2. Xavier 6-0-1, 88, 3. Notre Dame-West Haven 7-0-1, 81; 4. Stamford 9-1, 71; 5. Farmington 5-0-2 54; 6. East Lyme 8-0, 54; 7. Staples 8-2, 38; 8. Naugatuck 8-0, 26; 9. Bethel 7-1, 21; 10. Newtown 8-1, 19
Others receiving votes: Hall 10, Bunnell 7, South Windsor 5, Simsbury 4, Wilbur Cross 1
Class M/S
Top 10: 1. Tolland (10) 6-0-2, 100; 2. Weston 9-0, 90; 3. Canton 8-0, 7-1; 4. Morgan 5-0-1, 62; 5. Hand 4-2-2, 36, 6. Ledyard 5-0-1 35, 7. Shepaug 8-1, 30; 8. Suffield 5-1, 27; 9. Cromwell 5-1-2, 16; 10. Stonington 5-3, 14
Others receiving votes: Nonnewaug and Lewis Mills 12, RHAM 11, Wolcott High 10, Plainville 7, Old Saybrook 5, Seymour 4, East Catholic 3, Housatonic 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 1
At Simsbury
Lewis Mills (7-2) 0 1 – 1
Simsbury (7-2) 2 1 – 3
Goals: Zurie Freitas (S), Alexa Querim (S), Addy Girard (S); Leah Najman (LM). Assists: Girard, Brenna Riordan (S). Sadie Aston (LM). Saves: Amelia Smarrelli (S) 6. Anna Henry (LM) 16; Of note: Mills is ranked No. 1 in the state top 10 coaches poll in Class M/S. Simsbury is not ranked in the top 10 of the Class LL/L poll.
Granby 6, East Granby 0
At East Granby
Records: Granby 10-2, East Granby 1-10; Of note: East Granby had a five-match winning streak ended.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 2, Suffield 1, OT
At Suffield
Goals: Gianna Valentine (C), Reagan Grecula (C); Records: Canton 8-2, Suffield 4-3-1; Of note: Grecula had the game-winning goal in OT
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Conard 3, Lewis Mills 0
At West Hartford
Lewis Mills (2-11) 13 22 16
Conard (9-2) 25 25 25
Coventry 3, Canton 0
At Coventry
Records: Coventry 10-2, Canton 9-2
Granby 3, East Granby 0
At Granby
Records: Granby 7-3, East Granby 6-6. Of note: East Granby had a five-match winning streak snapped.
BOYS GOLF
Farmington 160, Avon 177
At Farmington
Avon (177) Geoff Marchado 38, Andrew Moran 42, Will Abbott 45, Matteo Geddo 46, Jake Bender 52
Farmington (160) Brady Borkowski 39, Holden Wisniewski 39, John Lahtinen 40, Chase Becker 42, Griffin Rourke 43
Medalist: Geoff Marchado (A) 38 at Tunxis Plantation, par 36
Tuesday, Sept. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Avon 8, Bloomfield 0
Lewis Mills 2, Simsbury 0
Ellington 2, East Granby 1
Farmington 3, Bristol Central 0
Granby 4, Coventry 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton 6, Rockville 1
Avon 7, Bloomfield/East Windsor 0
Ellington 5, East Granby 1
(5) Farmington 2, Bristol Central 0
Granby 3, Coventry 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Simsbury 6, Avon 0
Granby 8, Stafford 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Granby Memorial 3, Avon 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-19)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Avon 25, Simsbury 32
Avon 15, Bloomfield 50
Simsbury 15, Bloomfield 50. Winner: Caleb Davis (S) 16:24 for 3.1 miles at Avon
Hall 21, Lewis Mills 38
Lewis Mills 24, NW Catholic 34
Lewis Mills 31, Bristol Eastern 24
Hall vs. NWC
Hall 21, Bristol Eastern 40
NWC vs. Eastern. Winner: Jace Kozur, Eastern, 16:05 for 2.9 miles at Hall
Farmington 15, Conard 50
Farmington 26, Bristol Central 31
Bristol Central 19, Conard 45. Winner: Ben Kuczak (F) 19:02 for 3.1 miles at Rockwell Park, Bristol
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Simsbury 15, Avon 50
Simsbury 15, Bloomfield 50
Avon 15, Bloomfield 50. Winner: Sophia Smith (S) 20:21 for 3.1 miles at Avon
Hall 15, Lewis Mills 50, forfeit
Bristol Eastern 15, Lewis Mills 50, forfeit
NW Catholic 15, Lewis Mills, forfeit
Hall vs. NWC
Hall vs. Eastern
NWC vs. Eastern. Winner: Lucille Vargas, Hall, 18:39 for 2.9 miles at Hall
Farmington 19, Bristol Central 39
Farmington 23, Conard 32
Conard 22, Bristol Central 37. Winner: Cameron Mooney (F) 21:31 for 3.1 miles at Rockwell Park, Bristol
BOYS GOLF
Avon Invitational: 1. Newtown 312, 2. Conard 314, 3. Lewis Mills 315
BOYS SOCCER
Lewis Mills 2, Simsbury 0
At Simsbury
Lewis Mills (6-2-1) 0 2 — 2
Simsbury (5-2-2) 0 0 — 0
Goals: Dominik Wroblewski (LM), Ian Mayes (LM); Assists: Dominik Wroblewski (LM); Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 6, Maximilian Rodenbusch/Gavin Paradise (S) 8: Of note: Lewis Mills won their sixth straight game and has had shutouts in their last five consecutive games. Mills returns to action Friday at Conard.
Avon 8, Bloomfield 0
At Avon
Avon (6-1-2) 8 0 — 0
Bloomfield (3-7) 0 0 — 0
Goals: Graham Rasy (4), James Webb, Marcello Razuri, Eric Kim, Kayde Ogawa; Saves: Jordan Beaudoin (A) and Bennett Evanko (A) combined 3; Chance Clark (B) 4
Ellington 2, East Granby 1
At East Granby
Records: East Granby 2-7, Ellington 4-4-1
Farmington 3, Bristol Central 0
At Bristol
Records: Farmington 6-0-2, Central 3-6
Granby 4, Coventry 1
At Granby
Records: Granby 5-3, Coventry 4-4-1
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton 6, Rockville 1
At Vernon
Records: Canton 6-3, Rockville 5-6. Of note: With the win, Canton snapped a two-match losing streak.
Avon 7, Bloomfield/East Windsor 0
At Bloomfield
Records: Avon 5-2-1, Bloomfield/EW 1-5-1. Of note: Avon has won three in a row and is 3-0-1 in their last four games
Ellington 5, East Granby 1
At Ellington
Records: East Granby 1-8, Ellington 6-3
Farmington 2, Bristol Central 0
At Farmington
Records: Farmington 9-0, Central 6-3
Granby 3, Coventry 0
At Coventry
Records: Granby 8-2, Coventry 5-4
FIELD HOCKEY
Simsbury 6, Avon 0
At Simsbury
Records: Simsbury 6-2, Avon 1-6. Of note: Falcons have lost five a row
Granby 8, Stafford 2
At Granby
Records: Granby 6-3, Stafford 1-5
State top 10 poll
The most recent state coaches top 10 field hockey poll. Compiled by Janet Dickey.
Week 3, Sept. 30, 2025
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Staples (8)
|10-0
|160
|L
|1
|2. Darien
|7-2-1
|136
|L
|3
|3. Fairfield Ludlowe
|6-2
|122
|L
|2
|4. New Fairfield
|10-0
|83
|M
|4
|5. Greenwich
|7-2
|80
|L
|8
|6. Glastonbury
|7-1
|64
|L
|4
|7. Wilton
|8-1-1
|63
|L
|7
|8. Pomperaug
|9-2
|57
|M
|6
|9. Immaculate
|10-2
|45
|S
|nr
|10. Hand
|8-1-0-1
|37
|M
|nr
|10. New Canaan
|7-1-02
|37
|L
|9
|Also receiving votes: Branford (7-2) 20, Canton (6-2) and Westbrook/Old Lyme (5-0-2) 15, New Milford (9-2) 13, Lauralton Hall (5-3-0-1) 7 and Nonnewaug (7-1-1) 6
|Coaches voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey Westbrook/LOL Co Op; Dawn Hough New Milford; Kitty Palmer Guilford; Maureen Perkins Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg Norwalk and Jenna Tucchio Stonington
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Avon 25, Simsbury 32
Avon 15, Bloomfield 50
Simsbury 15, Bloomfield 50
At Avon
Top 10: Caleb Davis (S) 16:24.5 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Brahm Bulow (A) 17:22, 3. Chris Campbell (A0 17:22, 4. Henry Pugliese (S) 17:26, 5. Henry Albert (A) 17:42, 6. Andrew Kessler (A) 17:42, 7. Ben Sauer (S) 17:47, 8. Becket Ahern (S) 17:59, 9. Alex Savino (A) 18:00, 10. Bao Tran (A) 18:01
Full results
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Simsbury 15, Avon 50
Simsbury 15, Bloomfield 50
Avon 15, Bloomfield 50
At Avon
Top 10: Sophia Smith (S) 20:21.8 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Tristan Lunding (S) 20:35, 3. Keira Scroggins (S) 21:32, 4. Eva Baltadzhieva (S) 21:35, 5. Ellie Kirk (S) 21:50, 6. Giselle Haun (S) 22:05, 7. Anna Stockwell (S) 22:27, 8. Ella Godbout (A) 22:33, 9. Anya Yu (A) 22:53, 10. Abby Davis (S) 22:59
Full results
BOYS GOLF
Avon Invitational
At Simsbury (Hopmeadow CC)
Team results – 1. Newtown 312, 2. Conard 314, 3. Lewis Mills 315, 4. Simsbury 316, 5. Glastonbury 317, 6. Pomperaug 319, 7. Wethersfield 321, 8. Hall 326, 9. Southington 327, 9. Berlin 327, 11. NW Catholic and Weston 330, 13. Brookfield 331, 14. Farmington 337, 15. Joel Barlow 341, 16. Masuk 344, 17. Avon 345, 18. New Milford no score
Top 10 golfers – 1. Nolan Leonard, Conard, 70 at Hopmeadow CC, par 72, 2. Brennan Myers, Berlin 71, 3. Nate Pickard, Newtown and Nick Skibisky, Lewis Mills 73, 5. William Lokey, Newtown and Parker Shen, Simsbury 74, 7. Seamus Cronin, Pomperaug 75, 8. Alex Augustine, Pomperaug, Liam Sullivan, NW Catholic and Justin Crossen, Wethersfield 76.
Avon golfers: 28. Jude Turner 81, 35. Geoff Machado 82, 77. Will Abbott 89, 86. Jack MacDonald 93, 91. Matteo Geddo 100
Other Lewis Mills golfers: 11. Colton Dutilly 77, 35. Ethan Sholtis 82, 40. Gavin Lubinsky 83, 52. Will Fixon 85
Other Simsbury golfers: 16. Blake Alibozek 78, 20. Graydon Connolly 79, 52. Elijah la Tour 85, 58. Nicholas Matteo 86
Farmington golfers: 11. Griffin Rourke 77, 58. Brady Borkowski 86, 70. Chase Becker and Holden Wisniewski 87, 79. John Lahtinen 90
Monday, Sept. 29
BOYS SOCCER
(4) Canton 6, Rockville 0
GIRLS SOCCER
(5) Farmington 3, Cheshire 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 4, Lakeview Regional-Litchfield 0
Farmington 3, NW Catholic 2
Conard 6, Lewis Mills 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon 3, Bloomfield 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-19)
East Granby 3, Gilbert 2
Bristol Central 3, Farmington 2
Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-8)
BOYS GOLF
Hall 159, Simsbury 159. Medalist: Parker Shen (S) and Carter Persa (H) 38 at Rockledge CC
BOYS SOCCER
Canton 6, Rockville 0
At Canton
Goals: Brad Balgach 3, Quinn Aleksa, Brayden Zoni, Riley Keller; Assists: Balgach, Aleksa, Zoni, Nolan Enquist, Michael Ostrowski; Saves: Owen Weller (C) 4; Records: Canton 9-0, Rockville 3-5-1; Of note: Canton set a new team record for most consecutive wins at 9. Warriors pitched third shutout of season. Face Somers on Thursday on the road. Canton is ranked No. 4 in the latest state top 10 coaches poll in Class M/S division.
GIRLS SOCCER
Farmington 3, Cheshire 0
At Farmington
Records: Farmington 8-0, Cheshire 5-4. Of note: Fifth shutout of season for Farmington and fourth in a row. Farmington is ranked No. 5 in the latest top 10 coaches poll in Class LL/L.
State Coaches Top 10 polls
Monday, Sept. 29, 2025
CLASS LL/L
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|1. St. Joseph (7)
|9-1-0
|138
|1
|2. New Canaan (3)
|6-1-2
|107
|2
|3. Mercy (1)
|7-0-2
|105
|4
|4. Trumbull (3)
|6-0-3
|102
|6
|5. Farmington (1)
|7-0-0
|91
|5
|6. Ridgefield
|7-2-1
|72
|3
|7. Greenwich
|6-1-1
|58
|7
|8. Sacred Heart Academy
|6-3-0
|43
|8
|9. Masuk
|6-1-1
|37
|9
|10. Pomperaug
|7-0-1
|24
|NR
|Others receiving votes: East Catholic (7-0-0) 14; Notre Dame Prep (5-2-2) 9; Amity (5-2-1) 7; Staples (5-2-3) 6; Darien (5-1-3) 3; Hall (5-2-1) 2; Newtown (6-1-1) 2; Brookfield (5-1-1) 2; North Haven (6-1-1) 2; Simsbury (6-2-0) 1
|Coaches voting: Jake Hackett, East Haven; Barry O’Reilly, Ridgefield; Eric Rothbart, Cheshire; Mark Landers, Glastonbury; Wayne Mones, Notre Dame Prep; Marcus Hurley, Mercy; Ryan Kaufman, South Windsor; Marvin Miller, Westhill; Jennifer Kohut, Branford; Adam Pelz, West Haven; Katy Kreiner, Masuk; Adam Wilkinson, Newington; Rachel Redding, East Lyme; Alicia Francisco, Jonathan Law; Alex Joslyn, Berlin.
CLASS M/S
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|1. Lewis Mills (7)
|7-1-0
|87
|1
|2. Bacon Academy (2)
|8-0-0
|83
|2
|3. Morgan
|7-2-0
|49
|6
|4. Woodland
|6-0-2
|47
|4
|5. Granby
|7-2-0
|42
|7
|6. Northwest Catholic
|5-2-1
|40
|3
|7. Lauralton Hall
|5-1-1
|39
|8
|8. Valley Regional
|7-1-1
|32
|5
|9. East Hampton
|6-0-2
|23
|10
|10. Terryville
|6-1-0
|13
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Nonnewaug (7-2-0) 12; Daniel Hand (5-3-0) 11; Suffield (6-1-0) 10; Holy Cross (5-2-2) 3; Tolland (2-5-1) 2; Weston (4-4-1) 1
|Coaches Voting: Thomas Cunningham, Seymour; Donald Reese, Northwestern; Moose Dzielak, Granby Memorial; Gustavo Reaes, Weston; Leo Germiniani, Lauralton Hall; Steve Carnes, Northwest Catholic; Mary Kate Simoes, Holy Cross; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; April Parady, Montville
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 4, Lakeview 0
At Litchfield
Records: Canton 6-2, Lakeview 2-5-1. Of note: Sixth win in last seven games for Canton. Played under portable lights.
Farmington 3, NW Catholic 2
At West Hartford
Records: Farmington 7-2-1, NWC 3-4-1
Conard 6, Lewis Mills 0
At West Hartford
Records: Conard 9-2-1, Lewis Mills 3-5-1. Of note: Conard has won five straight.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon 3, Bloomfield 0
At Avon
Bloomfield (0-8) 19 18 19
Avon (5-5) 25 25 25
Highlights: Bella Peterson (A) 11 aces, 14 assists; Maddie Vanvalkenburgh (A) 15 kills; Ferrari Jones (A) 8 kills; Eleanor Aguila (A) 6 kills
Simsbury 3, Lewis Mills 0
At Simsbury
Records: Simsbury 11-1, Lewis Mills 2-10. Of note: Simsbury has won 10 straight matches
Bristol Central 3, Farmington 2
At Farmington
Records: Farmington 6-5, Bristol Central 8-3. Of note: This was a rematch of last year’s Class L final that Farmington won in five games.
East Granby 3, Gilbert 2
At East Granby
Records: East Granby 6-4, Gilbert 1-8
FOOTBALL
Hartford Courant state coaches top 10 poll
First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (10)
|3-0
|380
|1
|L
|2. Greenwich (3)
|3-0
|364
|2
|LL
|3. Hand
|3-0
|316
|4
|SS
|4. Killingly
|3-0
|314
|3
|SS
|5. Darien
|3-0
|270
|5
|L
|6. Staples
|3-0
|252
|6
|LL
|7. St. Joseph
|2-1
|232
|7
|M
|8. Windsor
|3-0
|176
|9
|MM
|9. Fairfield Prep
|2-1
|159
|10
|LL
|10. West Haven
|2-1
|114
|nr
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Maloney (3-0), 95 points; Wilton (3-0), 90; Woodland (3-0), 82; Berlin (3-0), 81; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0), 72; Brookfield (2-1), 61; Tie, Bunnell (2-1) and Newtown (1-2), 55; Seymour (3-0), 29; Cheshire (2-1), 19; North Haven (2-1), 18; Glastonbury (2-1), 17; New Britain (2-1), 16; Amity (2-1) and Masuk (1-2), 15; Holy Cross (2-1), 11; Norwalk (2-1), 7.
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, October 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Suffield 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Coventry, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellington, Suffield at Canton (Stratton Brook)
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.
Thursday, October 2
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Somers (non-league), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.
Friday, October 3
FOOTBALL
Bloomfield at Avon, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol Eastern at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Rocky Hill at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.
Simsbury at South Windsor, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Stonington, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida International at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
USL Jagermeister Cup final: Hartford at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
