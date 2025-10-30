Wethersfield tops Farmington in the rain, 12-0

FARMINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 – Wethersfield coach Matthew McKinnon and his coaching staff saw the forecast for Thursday night’s game at Farmington calling for lots of rain.

They spent the week practicing with water-logged footballs.

They didn’t lose a fumble in Thursday night’s game that was played in steady rain at George T. Bennett Field and they just kept running hard until a player broke through the line and into open space.

Luis Garcia burst through the line and ran for a 69-yard touchdown run with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter to help Wethersfield beat Farmington, 12-0, in a Central Connecticut Conference Tier 3 contest.

That gave the Eagles a little breathing room to put more pressure on Farmington QB Mason Kiniry and minimize the River Hawks’ passing game.

Earlier this season, Kiniry threw for 299 yards and three TD passes against Enfield. Nine of his 29 completions in that game when to Joshuah Larkin, who had all three TD receptions.

Kiniry didn’t have much time to throw and while he completed 19-of-31 passes for 155 yards, he threw two interceptions. Larkin caught four passes for 42 yards.

“We knew it was going to rain. We didn’t back off any situation,” McKinnon said. “Our kids had a lot of heart. They came out here and got the job done. Our (cornerbacks) did a great job shutting down their best receiver all night.

“We balled out on defense and the offense scored when it had to.”

The Eagles (4-3, 3-1 CCC Tier III) scored on their opening drive of the game with Charley Bellbuono scoring from three yards out. The extra point missed and it was 6-0.

Garcia bounced off tacklers on his 69-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. For most of the game, the River Hawks were able to contain the Eagles but Garcia and Isaiah Edwards would come up with a big first down run to keep the ball and take more time off the clock.

“They both have their moments when they take over the game,” McKinnon said. “Sometimes it is in the same game. We’re blessed to have these two. They’re not afraid of anything.”

Edwards ran for 11 yards up the middle on a fourth down and nine play early in the fourth quarter that allowed Wethersfield to keep the ball for another three minutes.

“I’m very proud of our defense and how they played,” Farmington coach Chris Machol said. “The defense played well. The problem is we didn’t take advantage of our early opportunities.”

Trailing 6-0, Farmington had a good drive in the second quarter. They began on their own 25-yard line and got to the Eagle 28-yard line thanks to a 16-yard pass from Kiniry to Justin Kinney (game-high 8 catches for 78 yards). It was Kiniry’s fourth straight completion.

Running back Michael Campagnano kept driving his legs on a 13-yard run to the Wethersfield 15-yard line but the River Hawks were penalized for an illegal block, sending them back to the Eagle 43-yard line where the drive stalled and died.

Farmington’s opening drive of the third quarter was promising. Kiniry completed am 18-yard pass to Tyler Thompson to convert on third down and four plays later, Kiniry completed another 11-yard, third down pass to Kinney to keep the drive going.

The River Hawks got to the Wethersfield 32-yard line before the Eagles’ Jeff Cucuta leaped high in the air to intercept the pass and end the drive.

Farmington (3-4, 3-2 CCC Tier III) had four turnovers in the game – a pair of interceptions and two lost fumbles.

“We were locked in,” Edwards said. “We embraced the weather and feel good.”

Wethersfield earned their sixth straight win over the River Hawks. Farmington’s last win over Wethersfield came in 2013.

Wethersfield 12, Farmington 0

At Farmington

Wethersfield (4-3) 6 0 6 0 — 12

Farmington (3-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

W: Charley Bellbuono 3 run (kick failed), 7:45

Third quarter

W: Luis Garcia 69 run (pass failed), 3:59

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Farmington – Mason Kiniry 6-11, Michael Campagnano 11-27

PASSING: Farmington – Kiniry 19-31-2, 155

RECEIVING: Farmington – Campagnano 4-15, Justin Kinney 8-78, Tyler Thompson 2-25, Joshuah Larkin 4-42, Ty Nogiec 1-5