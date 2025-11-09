2025 CIAC fall tournament results

Final four results from the state’s CIAC boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball tournaments.

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Class LL semifinal

Hall vs. Staples at Newtown, 7 p.m.

Greenwich vs. South Windsor at Municipal Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class M semifinal

Weston vs. Stonington at Madison Surf Club, 6:30 p.m.

Class S semifinal

Cromwell vs. Somers at New Britain, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan vs. Haddam-Killingworth at Madison Surf Club, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Class L semifinal

East Lyme vs. Wethersfield at Municipal Stadium, 7 p.m.

Newington vs. Simsbury at New Britain, 4:30 p.m.

Class M semifinal

Tolland vs. Plainville at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Class M semifinal

NW Catholic vs. Lewis Mills at New Britain, 7 p.m.

East Hampton vs. Foran at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Class LL semifinal

New Canaan vs. Amity at Weston, 7 p.m.

Greenwich vs. Ridgefield at Weston, 4:30 p.m.

Class L semifinal

East Catholic vs. North Haven at New Britain, 7 p.m.

Masuk vs. Rocky Hill at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 4:30 p.m.

Class S semifinal

Canton vs. Old Saybrook at Glastonbury, 6 p.m.

Morgan vs. Housatonic at Newtown, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Class S semifinal

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Granby vs. Shepaug at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Immaculate vs. Nonnewaug at Newtown, 5 p.m.

Class M semifinal

Branford vs. Pomperaug at Amity, 5 p.m.

New Milford vs. Guilford at Cheshire, 5 p.m.

Class L semifinal

Staples vs. Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Wilton vs. Darien at Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Class L semifinal

East Lyme vs. Woodstock Academy at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Bristol Central vs. Guilford at Cheshire, 6:30 p.m.

Class S semifinal

Coventry vs. East Hampton at SMSA, 7 p.m.

Canton vs. Hale-Ray at SMSA, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Class LL semifinal

Farmington vs. Glastonbury at New Britain, 5 p.m.

Greenwich vs. Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 6 p.m.

Class M semifinal

RHAM vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Plainville, 6 p.m.

Joel Barlow vs. Nonnewaug at Brookfield, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

CIAC State Open

At Manchester

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Top 10 teams – 1. Glastonbury 84, 2. New Canaan 99, 3. Mercy 123, 4. Greenwich 143, 5. Haddam-Killingworth 167, 6. East Lyme 219, 7. Staples 251, 8. Hand 283, 9. Ridgefield 303, 10. Trumbull 310

Other teams: 18. Simsbury 378

Top 10 individuals – Chase Gilbert, Lyme/Old Lyme 17:50.08 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Sophie Passalacqua, Greenwich 18:04, 3. Lauren Parrett, Glastonbury 18:08, 4. Sarah Bogdan, Staples 18:38, 5. Sofia Holovatska, South Windsor 18:44, 6. Annecy Vlieks, Hand 18:45, 7. Cora Wasiolek, Mercy, 18:52, 8. Sarah Roberts, Mercy 18:55, 9. Hazel DeLucia, Lyman Memorial 19:05, 10. Sienna DeKanter, New Canaan 19:14

Other runners: 71. Cameron Moorey, Farmington 20:50, 81. Abby Van Hoof, Avon, 20:59, 82. Keira Scroggins, Simsbury 21:00, 87. Sophia Smith, Simsbury 21:02

2025 State Open cross country results (Athletic.net)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Top 10 teams – Greenwich 87, 2. Xavier 104, 3. East Lyme 104, 4. E.O. Smith 156, 5. Ridgefield 191, 6. Amity 207, 7. Fairfield Warde 212, 8. Hall 232, 9. New Canaan 239, 10. Staples 243

Other teams: 14. Avon 313

Top 10 individuals: Sam Leone, East Lyme 15:37.52, for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Tycen LaBelle, Griswold 15:38.33, 3. Luke Cushing, Amity 15:58, 4. Joseph DeLuise, Oxford 16:04, 5. Julien Silva, Fitch, 16:06, 6. Alexander Medina, Hamden, 16:10, 7. Hudson Schunk, Fairfield Warde, 16:11.2, 8. Aidan Nelson 16:11.8, 9. Ryan Newcomb, Greenwich 16:13, 10. Edward Kushel, Fairfield Warde 16:14

Other runners: 22. Brahm Bulow, Avon, 16:32, 51., Gavin Baron, Granby, 16:59, 58. Andrew Kessler, Avon, 17:09, 72. Benjamin Kuczuk, Farmington 17:15, 75. Caleb Davis, Simsbury 17:20; 95. Brady Morrison, Canton, 17:31, 125. Brady Lord, Avon 17:53, 130. Leo Rasy, Avon 17:56, 136. Francis Karasmeighan, Avon, 18:00, 156. Bao Tran, Avon 18:37, Chris Campbell, Avon, DNF

Of note: Xavier finishes second because their No. 6 runner finished ahead (42) of East Lyme’s No. 6 runner (84).

2025 State Open cross country results (Athletic.net)

BOYS GOLF

2025 CIAC Division I Fall Championships

At New Britain (Oct. 21)

Team results – 1. Fairfield Prep 291; 2. Darien 298; 3. Conard and Greenwich 302; 5. Trumbull 305; 6. Glastonbury 307; 7. New Canaan 311; 8. Staples,318; 9. Simsbury and Ridgefield 319; 11. Danbury 321; 12. Newtown 322; 13. Fairfield Warde 327; 14. Farmington 329; 15. Southington 334; 16. Fairfield Ludlowe 339

Individual results

Top 20 — Will Neuenfeldt (Greenwich), 68 at Stanley Golf Club; Gus Palmer (Staples) 70; Tim Secor (Darien), 71; Luke Hoglund (Fairfield Prep), 71; Ryan Barnum (Conard), 72; Aaron Martino (Danbury), 72; Graham Geisler (Fairfield Prep), 72; Miles Tabor (Trumbull), 73; Robby Rosati (Fairfield Prep), 73; Kyke Cheng (Darien), 73; Nolan Leonard (Conard), 73; Jack Ryan (New Canaan), 74; Stephen Miklos (Trumbull), 74; Ravi Khanna (Fairefield Prep), 75; Evan Diramio (Glastonbury), 75; Chase Robustelli (Glastonbury), 75; Hayden Odelfelt (Greenwich), 76; Parker Shen (Simsbury), 76; George Brown (Darien), 76; Harry Wamester (Glastonbury), 76.

CIAC Division II fall championship

At Hartford (Oct. 22)

Team results – 1. Immaculate, 303; 2. Weston, 304; 3. Berlin, 307; 4. Wethersfield, 308; 5. Barlow, 314; 6. Pomperaug, Brookfield and Lewis Mills, 320; 9. Avon, 321; 10. Rocky Hill, 323; 11. Notre Dame Prep, 324; 12. Masuk, 325; 13. St. Joseph and Newington, 326; 15. Stratford, 327; 16. New Fairfield, 332; 17. Bethel, 333; 18. Northwest Catholic, 334.

Individual results

Top 20: Justin Crossen (Wethersfield) and Brennan Meyers (Berlin) 67 at Keney Park, par 70; 2. Austin Kaufman (Weston), 71; 3. Connor Zukowski (Notre Dame Prep) 73; 4. Leo Sousa (Immaculate); Michael Jones (St. Joseph); Jonah Solano (Weston); Tyson Asadourian (Rocky Hill); Geoffrey Machado (Avon) and C.J. Previdi (Immaculate) 74; 10. Mason Perry (Barlow) and Jack Guilmartin (Berlin) 75; 12. Owen Ruwet (Northwestern); Colton Dutilly (Lewis Mills) and Max Owen (Stratford) 76; 15. Reid Waldis (Weston); Drew Zukowski (Notre Dame Prep); Charlie Richer (Masuk); Dylan Dindinger (Newington) and Desmond Bremner (Immaculate) 77