2025 Thanksgiving Week games at a glance

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech at Avon, 6 p.m.

Site: Avon High turf field

Records: Avon 1-8, 1-5 CCC Tier IV; Lewis Mills 1-8, 0-6 CCC Tier IV

All-time series: Began 2013. Avon leads, 5-1

Thanksgiving Week series: Began 2021. Avon leads, 4-0

Outlook: Avon has had trouble scoring this year, being shutout in six of nine games but the Falcons hope to find success against the Spartans. Avon keeps the ball on the ground and is led by Matthew Eckerlin, who had a season-high 121 yards in a win over Tolland in October, and Jaidyn Perry, who had 114 yards and 2 TDs in that same game. Perry had a team-leading 84 yards in last week’s loss to Rocky Hill. Mills is completing their first year as a co-op program with Wolcott Tech and are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak after dominating RHAM, 42-6 in September. Sophomore QB Jayce McDonald has completed 108 passes for 1,536 yards and 12 TDs. His favorite target is sophomore Gryfn Kobylarz (29 receptions, 578 yards, 5 TDs) along with Patryk Klonowski (21-310, 1 TD) and Jayce Cichy (21-283, 3 TDs). Mason Scanlon leads on the ground (156-552, 4 TDs) for Mills.

Of note: The last win for Mills over Avon came in 2019.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Plainville at Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Site: George Bennett Field at Farmington

Records: Plainville 6-3, 5-2 CCC Tier IV, Farmington 3-6, 3-4 CCC Tier III

All-time series. Began 1930. Farmington leads series, 31-27-1

Thanksgiving Week series: Began 2011. Farmington leads series, 9-4

Outlook: Plainville needs a win and a bit of help to secure a Class SS playoff spot. The Blue Devils, who are riding a four-game winning streak, are a high-scoring team in 2025 with QB Anthony Arbarno completing 176 passes for 2,367 yards and 32 TDs. His favorite targets are Chase Bouchard (60-779, 10 TDs), Yhosman Moffi (29-657, 11 TDs) and William Putnam (46-612, 8 TDs). Joel Hernandez (115-582, 6 TDs) is the leading rusher for Plainville. Farmington has been competitive in all of their games this year but has dropped four of their last five games, including a 12-0 loss to Wethersfield in a downpour and a hard-fought 18-7 loss to Newington. The River Hawks are led by sophomore QB Mason Kiniry, who has completed 126 passes for 1,328 yards and 8 TDs. His favorite targets are Joshuah Larkin (41-478, 5 TDs and Justin Kinney (32-388, 1 TD). Michael Campagnano (98-321, 8 TDs) is the leading rusher for the Hawks.

Of note: Plainville’s last CIAC appearance came in 2019 when the Blue Devils beat No. 2 Bullard Havens in the Class S quarterfinals and lost to Bloomfield in the semifinals. … The most lopsided win in the series with Farmington came in 1958 when Plainville won, 72-0. The next game between the two teams came in 1971. Farmington’s biggest win was a 45-point decision in 2016, 55-10. … The two teams play for possession of the Olde Canal Cup.