Behind 4 TD passes from Lewie, Granby/Canton blanks Capital Prep co-op

Capital Prep’s Michael Ojeda (left, 1) tries to catch Granby/Canton’s Elijah Sam (6, right) during Friday night’s Pequot Conference game in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Nov. 7, 2025 – With three games left in the season, the math is pretty simple for the Granby/Canton football team.

If the Bears (5-3) want to secure a spot in the CIAC tournament for the sixth consecutive season, they will need to win their final three games of the season and get some help from other teams.

Granby/Canton dropped a heartbreaking 37-35 decision to Ellington in triple overtime last week. Ellington erased a 21-point deficit and stopped the Bears inside the 10-yard line in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime.

The Bears began their push toward a possible playoff berth with a resounding 48-0 win over Capital Prep/First Achievement on the Harry Bellucci Field at Hartford Public on Friday night.

Granby/Canton has games remaining with the Morgan/Westbrook/Old Saybrook co-op (0-6) on at home next Friday and closes out the regular season with a trip to North Branford (6-1) on Friday, Nov. 21.

“We’ve been telling the boys all week after a tough three overtime battle that we control the next three weeks,” Granby/Canton head coach Erik Shortell said. “Let’s dominate the next three weeks. We take it week-by-week.

Quarterback Joseph Lewie threw a career-high four touchdown passes, including two to Oliver Douglas to lead the Bears. Lewis also ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

“All the credit goes to the o (offensive) line for giving me time back there,” Lewie said. “There were a lot of quarterback runs and they were giving more holes that I was taking advantage of.”

Granby/Canton forced four turnovers – an interception and three fumble recoveries.

Two penalties hurt the Trailblazers (0-6) on Granby/Canton’s first drive of the game.

Capital Prep stopped the Bears but a facemask penalty was enough for the first down. Later in the drive, Capital Prep’s Kymani Douglas sacked Lewie for a 13-yard loss but there was an unnecessary roughness call on the play, moving the Bears to the Capital Prep 11-yard line.

Lewie found Douglas for an 11-yard touchdown reception and a 6-0 lead with 8:27 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.

On Granby/Canton’s second possession, Lewie had a nice 20-yard run up the middle to bring the ball to the Capital Prep 27 yard line. A 15-yard facemask penalty on the next play moved the ball to the Trailblazer 14-yard line.

Granby/Canton Joseph Lewie (10) threw for a career-high four TD passes on Friday nigh in Hartford.

Two plays later, Lewie scored from the six to give the Bears a 12-0 lead with 11:03 left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion run failed.

With some hard running from Javaris Spencer, Capital Prep drove to the Bears’ 11-yard line where they coughed up the ball with Granby/Canton recovering with 6:05 left in the first half.

On their next drive, Lewie gained 23 yards on a fourth-down run to the Capital Prep 30-yard line to keep Granby/Canton’s next scoring drive moving forward. A 14-yard run from Gabriel Mensah moved the ball to the 12-yard line.

On fourth down and 16 yards from the 18-yard line, Lewie found Michael Lapenta in the end zone for a touchdown with no time left on the clock. Lewie’s two-point conversion run extended the lead to 20-0 at the half.

Granby/Canton extended their lead to 26-0 on a 56-yard touchdown reception from Lewie to Douglas, who took a short pass and beat plenty of defenders. The two-point run failed again.

Granby/Canton’s James Gentile recovered a fumble and the Bears over on the Canton 26-yard line. A run by Mensah took the ball to the Canton 10-yard line. Two more runs by Mensah resulted in a touchdown and a 34-0 lead. Lewie ran for two points.

The Bears made it 40-0 on eight-yard pass from Lewie to Mensah. Keandre Hunter scored a 15-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion run late in game for a 48-0 score.

FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton 48, Capital Prep/FA 0
At Hartford
Granby/Canton (5-3)         6  14  14  14  — 48
Capital Prep/FA (0-6)        0  0  0  0  — 0
First quarter
G: Oliver Douglas 11 pass from Joseph Lewie (pass fails), 8:27
Second quarter
G: Lewis 6 run (run fails), 11:03
G: Michael Lapenta 18 pass from Lewie (Lewie run), 0:00
Third quarter
G: Douglas 44 pass from Lewie (run fails), 7:32
G: Gabriel Mensah 6 run (Lewie run), 4:26
Fourth quarter
G: Mensah 8 pass from Lewie (pass fails), 11:48
G: Keandre Hunter 20 run (Hunter run), 3:37
Of note: Joseph Lewie (G) 10-13-0, 127, 4 TDs; 11-113, 1 TD rushing; Mensah 8-60, 1 TD rushing; 2-10, 1 TD receiving; Douglas 2-57, 2 TDs receiving

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

