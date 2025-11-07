Coleman races for 284 yards and 4 TDs to lead Torrington to sixth win

By STEVE BARLOW

Special to The Collinsville Press

WOLCOTT, Nov. 7, 2025 – The Torrington High School football team walked off the turf with a very pleasing 41-12 Naugatuck Valley League victory Friday night over Wolcott. It was the Raiders’ fourth straight win, but their joy amid the raindrops was tempered by what might be a big loss.

Senior Aiden Hansen, the team’s leading scorer with more than 20 touchdowns this season and one of the fastest scatbacks in the league, collapsed to the turf while running a sweep on Torrington’s fifth play from scrimmage.

He was helped off the field, favoring his right leg, and didn’t return to action.

“We’re hoping it’s not as bad as we’re thinking,” Raiders coach Gaitan Rodriguez said. “Watching the play, it didn’t look good.”

Stepping in as the focal point of Torrington’s single-wing attack was junior back Nick Coleman, who had a monster game with 284 yards rushing on 22 carries, along with four touchdowns.

“It really hurt losing Aiden. He’s a great player and a great leader,” said Coleman. “We just had to say, ‘Next man up.’ The line did a great job blocking and opening holes.”

Coleman scored on runs of 1, 56, 16 and 18 yards. He piled up three touchdowns in the third period, including his 56-yarder on a burst up the middle on the second play of the second half.

Torrington’s other touchdowns came on 1-yard runs by senior wingback Evan Roman and freshman tailback Kevin Leavitt. Torrington (6-2) finished with 380 yards rushing and didn’t bother to pass once.

“It’s a testament to the close-knit group we have and the other seniors who stepped up to take over,” said Rodriguez, who learned a day earlier the team will be without senior lineman Gio Heacox due to an injury. “From freshmen to seniors, there’s a lot of respect for one another. They had to play for one another tonight. The kids who needed to step up stepped up big-time.”

Wolcott (3-5) was led by Brandon Williams, who rushed for 70 yards, including a 3-yard TD on the game’s opening drive. Ryan Charbonneau caught a 44-yard scoring pass for the Eagles on the game’s final play.

Torrington 41, Wolcott 12

At Wolcott

Torrington (6-3) 7 13 21 0 – 41

Wolcott (3-5) 6 0 0 6 – 12

First quarter

W: Brandon Williams 3 run (pass failed)

T: Evan Roman 1 run (Jackson Brewer-Karimi kick)

Second quarter

T: Nick Coleman 1 run (kick failed)

T: Kevin Leavitt 1 run (Brewer-Karimi kick)

Third quarter

T: Coleman 56 run (kick failed)

T: Coleman 16 run (Coleman run)

T : Coleman 18 run (Brewer-Karimi kick)

Fourth quarter

W: Ryan Charbonneau 44 pass from Dan Polkowski (no attempt)

Individual statistics

Rushing: T – Coleman 22 carries, 284 yards; Leavitt 8-67; Roman 6-14. W – Williams 14-70; Mason Pettinicchi 6-17.

Passing: T – none. W – Polkowski 9-17-113-0.

Receiving: T – none. W – Charbonneau 4 receptions, 62 yards; Jonathan Hayes 2-23; Marc Abou Arrage 2-13.

Fumble recovery: T – Mason Gopp.