Darien named No. 1 team in final state coaches top 10 poll

For the ninth time and first time since 2022, Darien has been voted as the No. 1 field hockey team in the state in the final state coaches top 10 poll as conducted by Westbrook co-op coach Janet Dickey.
Darien (20-2-1) beat two-time defending Class L champion Staples, 1-0, on Saturday for the state championship holding the Wreckers scoreless for the first time this year. It was the third straight meeting between the two schools in the Class L final.
Staples (20-2) lost twice all season. The Wreckers lost to Darien on penalty strokes in the FCIAC Tournament championship game.
FCIAC teams have finished No. 1 in the state top 10 poll eight times in the last 10 years. Hand from the Southern Connecticut Conference was No. 1 in 2017 and there was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finishing at No. 3 was Class S Immaculate of Danbury, who outlasted No. 6 Granby in the finals, 3-2. Immaculate finished at 19-3-1 while Granby is 16-4.
Class M champion Branford (21-2) finished at No. 4 with the Hornets getting the most wins of any Connecticut team this fall.
Fairfield Ludlowe (16-5) finished at No. 5. New Milford, who finished second in Class M, finished at No. 7 in the poll while Wilton slipped to No. 8.
Top 10 poll
The state field hockey coaches top 10 poll. First place votes in parentheses.
|FINAL, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (8)
|20-2-1
|160
|2
|L
|2. Staples
|20-2
|136
|1
|L
|3. Immaculate
|19-3-1
|107
|10
|S
|4. Branford
|21-2
|103
|4
|M
|5. Fairfield Ludlowe
|16-5
|86
|5
|L
|6. Granby
|16-4
|82
|9
|S
|7. New Milford
|16-5-1
|71
|nr
|M
|8. Wilton
|15-4-1
|70
|3
|L
|9. Pomperaug
|17-3-2
|38
|nr
|M
|10. Shepaug Valley
|15-4-2
|32
|nr
|S
|Others receiving votes: Guilford (13-6-0-1) 28, New Canaan (13-4-0-2) 24, Hand (14-4-0-2) 17, Nonnewaug (17-3-1) 6
|Coaches voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate, Margaret Bristol, Canton, Janet Dickey, Westbrook/Lyme co-op, Dawn Hough, New Milford, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio, Stonington
Conference tournaments
Berkshire League
Semifinals
Nonnewaug 1, Watertown 0, OT
Shepaug def. Lakeville
Championship
Nonnewaug 2, Shepaug 1 (penalty strokes, 3-0)
Central Connecticut Conference
Semifinals
Monday, October 27
(2) Simsbury 3, (3) Conard 2
(1) Glastonbury 3, (4) Farmington 1
Championship
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Championship
Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1
Of note: Glastonbury won the first-ever CCC Tournament in field hockey. The Guardians, who have won 10 straight matches, captured the CCC South with a 6-0 record while Simsbury won the CCC North title with a 7-0 mark.
Eastern Connecticut Conference
Semifinals
Saturday, October 25
(1) East Lyme 4, (4) Killingly 0
(3) Stonington 2, (2) Waterford 2
Championship
Tuesday, October 28
Stonington 3, East Lyme 1
FCIAC
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Staples 7, Trumbull 0
Darien 2, Ridgefield 0
Fairfield Ludlowe 2, New Canaan 1
Greenwich 3, Wilton 2 (penalty strokes, 4-3)
Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 25
Darien 3, Greenwich 0
Staples 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 1
Championship
Wednesday, Oct. 29 at McMahon
Darien 2, Staples 1 (penalty strokes, 1-0)
Shoreline Athletic Conference
Semifinals
(1) Westbrook/Old Lyme-Lyme 6, (4) Haddam-Killingworth 0
(2) North Branford 3, (3) Morgan 0
Championship
Monday, Oct. 27
Westbrook/Old Lyme-Lyme 1, North Branford 0
Southern Connecticut Conference
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Oct. 23
(1) Branford 9, (8) Sheehan 0
(2) Hand 4, (7) Amity 0
(3) Cheshire 2, (6) Lauralton Hall 1, OT
(4) Hamden 2, (5) Guilford 1
Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 25
Branford 2, Hamden 0
Cheshire 1, Hand 0
Championship
Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Amity
Branford 1, Cheshire 0
SouthWest Conference
Quarterfinals
Monday, Oct. 20
(1) New Fairfield 2, (8) Brookfield 0
(4) Immaculate 6, (5) Masuk 3
(2) New Milford 1, (7) Joel Barlow 0
(3) Pomperaug 3, (6) Newtown 1
Semifinals
Wednesday, Oct. 22 at New Fairfield
Immaculate 2, New Fairfield 1
Pomperaug 2, New Milford 1, OT
Championship
Saturday, Oct. 25 at WCSU
Pomperaug 2, Immaculate 0
Recent top 10 poll champions
2024: Staples (22-1)
2023: Staples (20-2-0-1)
2022: Darien (23-0)
2021: New Canaan
2020: No poll, COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Staples (21-1-2)
2018: Staples (22-1)
2017: Hand (20-1-2)
2016: Darien (16-2-3)
2015: Wilton (17-5)
2014: Glastonbury (18-0-2)
2013: Darien (21-1-1)
2012: Darien (21-1)
2011: Cheshire (22-1)
2010: Darien (22-0)
2009: Darien (22-0)
2008: Darien (21-0-1)
2007: Darien (18-3)
2006: Greenwich (20-2)
2005: Greenwich (21-1)
2004: Fairfield Warde (17-2-0-1)
2003: Pomperaug (22-0)
2002: Pomperaug (19-0-1)
2001: Shepaug Valley (17-0-1)
2000: Granby (16-0)
1999: Canton (15-2-3)
1998: Canton (18-1-1)
1997: New Canaan (16-1-3)
1996: Cheshire (13-2-4)
1995: Canton (17-0-3)
1994: Enfield (17-0-1)
1993: Enfield (16-0-1)
1992: Canton (19-0)
1991: Canton (19-0)
1990: Greenwich (13-1-3)
1989: Cheshire
1988: Old Saybrook
1987: Cheshire
1986: Canton (18-0-1)
1985: Cheshire