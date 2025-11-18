Darien named No. 1 team in final state coaches top 10 poll

For the ninth time and first time since 2022, Darien has been voted as the No. 1 field hockey team in the state in the final state coaches top 10 poll as conducted by Westbrook co-op coach Janet Dickey.

Darien (20-2-1) beat two-time defending Class L champion Staples, 1-0, on Saturday for the state championship holding the Wreckers scoreless for the first time this year. It was the third straight meeting between the two schools in the Class L final.

Staples (20-2) lost twice all season. The Wreckers lost to Darien on penalty strokes in the FCIAC Tournament championship game.

FCIAC teams have finished No. 1 in the state top 10 poll eight times in the last 10 years. Hand from the Southern Connecticut Conference was No. 1 in 2017 and there was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finishing at No. 3 was Class S Immaculate of Danbury, who outlasted No. 6 Granby in the finals, 3-2. Immaculate finished at 19-3-1 while Granby is 16-4.

Class M champion Branford (21-2) finished at No. 4 with the Hornets getting the most wins of any Connecticut team this fall.

Fairfield Ludlowe (16-5) finished at No. 5. New Milford, who finished second in Class M, finished at No. 7 in the poll while Wilton slipped to No. 8.

Top 10 poll

The state field hockey coaches top 10 poll. First place votes in parentheses.

FINAL, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Darien (8) 20-2-1 160 2 L 2. Staples 20-2 136 1 L 3. Immaculate 19-3-1 107 10 S 4. Branford 21-2 103 4 M 5. Fairfield Ludlowe 16-5 86 5 L 6. Granby 16-4 82 9 S 7. New Milford 16-5-1 71 nr M 8. Wilton 15-4-1 70 3 L 9. Pomperaug 17-3-2 38 nr M 10. Shepaug Valley 15-4-2 32 nr S Others receiving votes: Guilford (13-6-0-1) 28, New Canaan (13-4-0-2) 24, Hand (14-4-0-2) 17, Nonnewaug (17-3-1) 6 Coaches voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate, Margaret Bristol, Canton, Janet Dickey, Westbrook/Lyme co-op, Dawn Hough, New Milford, Kitty Palmer, Guilford, Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

Conference tournaments

Berkshire League

Semifinals

Nonnewaug 1, Watertown 0, OT

Shepaug def. Lakeville

Championship

Nonnewaug 2, Shepaug 1 (penalty strokes, 3-0)

Central Connecticut Conference

Semifinals

Monday, October 27

(2) Simsbury 3, (3) Conard 2

(1) Glastonbury 3, (4) Farmington 1

Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Championship

Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1

Of note: Glastonbury won the first-ever CCC Tournament in field hockey. The Guardians, who have won 10 straight matches, captured the CCC South with a 6-0 record while Simsbury won the CCC North title with a 7-0 mark.

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Semifinals

Saturday, October 25

(1) East Lyme 4, (4) Killingly 0

(3) Stonington 2, (2) Waterford 2

Championship

Tuesday, October 28

Stonington 3, East Lyme 1

FCIAC

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Staples 7, Trumbull 0

Darien 2, Ridgefield 0

Fairfield Ludlowe 2, New Canaan 1

Greenwich 3, Wilton 2 (penalty strokes, 4-3)

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 25

Darien 3, Greenwich 0

Staples 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 1

Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at McMahon

Darien 2, Staples 1 (penalty strokes, 1-0)

Shoreline Athletic Conference

Semifinals

(1) Westbrook/Old Lyme-Lyme 6, (4) Haddam-Killingworth 0

(2) North Branford 3, (3) Morgan 0

Championship

Monday, Oct. 27

Westbrook/Old Lyme-Lyme 1, North Branford 0

Southern Connecticut Conference

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 23

(1) Branford 9, (8) Sheehan 0

(2) Hand 4, (7) Amity 0

(3) Cheshire 2, (6) Lauralton Hall 1, OT

(4) Hamden 2, (5) Guilford 1

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 25

Branford 2, Hamden 0

Cheshire 1, Hand 0

Championship

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Amity

Branford 1, Cheshire 0

SouthWest Conference

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 20

(1) New Fairfield 2, (8) Brookfield 0

(4) Immaculate 6, (5) Masuk 3

(2) New Milford 1, (7) Joel Barlow 0

(3) Pomperaug 3, (6) Newtown 1

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 22 at New Fairfield

Immaculate 2, New Fairfield 1

Pomperaug 2, New Milford 1, OT

Championship

Saturday, Oct. 25 at WCSU

Pomperaug 2, Immaculate 0

Recent top 10 poll champions

2024: Staples (22-1)

2023: Staples (20-2-0-1)

2022: Darien (23-0)

2021: New Canaan

2020: No poll, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Staples (21-1-2)

2018: Staples (22-1)

2017: Hand (20-1-2)

2016: Darien (16-2-3)

2015: Wilton (17-5)

2014: Glastonbury (18-0-2)

2013: Darien (21-1-1)

2012: Darien (21-1)

2011: Cheshire (22-1)

2010: Darien (22-0)

2009: Darien (22-0)

2008: Darien (21-0-1)

2007: Darien (18-3)

2006: Greenwich (20-2)

2005: Greenwich (21-1)

2004: Fairfield Warde (17-2-0-1)

2003: Pomperaug (22-0)

2002: Pomperaug (19-0-1)

2001: Shepaug Valley (17-0-1)

2000: Granby (16-0)

1999: Canton (15-2-3)

1998: Canton (18-1-1)

1997: New Canaan (16-1-3)

1996: Cheshire (13-2-4)

1995: Canton (17-0-3)

1994: Enfield (17-0-1)

1993: Enfield (16-0-1)

1992: Canton (19-0)

1991: Canton (19-0)

1990: Greenwich (13-1-3)

1989: Cheshire

1988: Old Saybrook

1987: Cheshire

1986: Canton (18-0-1)

1985: Cheshire