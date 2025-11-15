Foran wins first state championship with a win over NW Catholic

HARTFORD, Nov. 15, 2025 – Foran High girls soccer coach Stephen Bell said after Saturday’s Class M championship game at Trinity Health Stadium that No. 12 Northwest Catholic probably outplayed his squad in the second half.

“We did a better job of capitalizing on their mistakes,” Bell said.

No. 15 Foran-Milford scored two goals in the second half, including the game-winning goal with 18:48 remaining in regulation to earn a 3-2 win and become the first girls soccer team in school history to win a state championship.

No. 12 Northwest Catholic was playing in the Class M championship for the third time in four years. The Lions had opportunities, but shots hit the post, the crossbar and bounced away leaving NW to take home the silver, runner-up medals for the third time.

“Soccer is one of those games when it come down to a few decisions and things didn’t really go our way and that’s unfortunate,” NW Catholic coach Steve Carnes said. “There was a lot of pressure on them. A lot of pressure to win. A lot of pressure from everybody. And that’s hard.”

For the seniors on this NW Catholic team, there have been many victories. The Lions got to the Class M finals in 2022 and lost to Mercy. They got back to the finals a year ago and dropped a 1-0 decision to Lewis Mills.

With Northwest Catholic being one of the smaller schools in 32-team Central Connecticut Conference, the best chance for championship hardware usually comes in the state tournament.

Carnes spoke of his team’s resilience this year. The Lions beat Simsbury early in September only to drop a 4-1 decision to Lewis Mills at the beginning of a four-game stretch that saw the Lions go 1-2-1.

After back-to-back losses to Simsbury and Farmington in mid-October, NW Catholic won three straight games to close out the regular season including a 2-1 win over Lewis Mills.

Northwest Catholic needed penalty kicks to beat Hand, 2-1, in the first round of the Class M tournament and beat Mills for the second straight game with a 1-0 win in the semifinals with Casper standing tall with some outstanding saves to earn the shutout.

So, Northwest Catholic didn’t flinch when Foran took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Peyton Nash off a corner kick with 12 minutes gone in the game. Bell called it an own goal but credited his team for putting in the ball in position for a potential goal.

“You make your own luck,” Bell said. “It was a great delivery and we put (the ball) into a dangerous area (for Northwest Catholic).”

With 14 minutes left in the first half, Northwest Catholic’s Maeve Staunton weaved through the midfield shaking off Foran defenders and launching a shot from the top of the penalty area to tie the game at 1-1.

The shot came after Foran had attempted a corner kick, NWC cleared the ball out to Staunton.

Foran took a 2-1 lead when Casper misplayed a ball and Foran’s Daniela Boutote was able to get around Casper and pop the ball into the net with three minutes gone in the second half.

Northwest Catholic tied the game 12 minutes later when Canton resident Ashlyn Skienka collected a loose ball at the top of the penalty area and blasted a shot that just sailed under the cross bar. There was a scramble in front of the net and Staunton pushed the ball back to Skienka for the game-tying score.

Foran took a 3-2 lead off another corner kick that Casper punched away from the goal. But it went right back to Maria Azpiri-Sudusky, who let the ball bounce and hit it in the air, sending it just inside the far post.

The pressure from Northwest Catholic continued. One shot hit the crossbar and there was a flurry of opportunities in the waning minutes but Foran was able to secure the victory.

Skienka is a senior captain for NW Catholic along with Avon’s Allie Loveless. Skienka, Loveless, Avon’s Madeline Rudy and East Granby’s Mya Montoney all started and played the majority of the game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foran 3, NW Catholic 2

At Hartford

NW Catholic (15-6-1) 1 1 — 2

Foran (16-5) 1 2 — 3

Goals: Peighton Nash (F), Daniela Boutote (F), Maria Azpiri-Sudusky (F); Maeve Staunton (NW), Ashlyn Skienka (NW); Assist: Staunton; Saves: Abigail Casper (NW) 3, Kayla Frederick (F) 9; Of note: Foran won first-ever title in girls soccer. Game-winning goal came with 18:48 remaining in game off a corner kick