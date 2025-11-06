Fourth straight OT win for Nonnewaug, who eliminates Canton with 1-0 decision

CANTON, Nov. 6, 2025 – The Nonnewaug High field hockey team isn’t faxed by an overtime contest. It is business as usual for the Chiefs.

When Thursday’s Class S quarterfinal went into the extra session, it was the fourth consecutive OT game for Nonnewaug.

The Chiefs made it four consecutive OT victories when senior midfielder Sophia Garguilo scored with 1:24 left in the first OT session to lift No. 6 Nonnewaug to a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Canton.

Garguilo dribbled around two Canton defenders and fired a shot between Canton goalie Alyssa Gough and the post to put the Chiefs into the semifinals.

It was sweet victory for Nonnewaug (17-2-1), which bent but did not break under a withering Canton attack throughout most of the game. Goalie Fiona Scozzafava made 25 saves to keep her team in the game and earn the shutout.

“We just battled to the end,” Garguilo said. “No one really gives up and we took the game into overtime where we keep coming up with wins.”

Nonnewaug beat Watertown 1-0 in the Berkshire League tournament semifinals in OT and outlasted Shepaug Valley, 3-2 on penalty strokes in the BL Tournament final. The Chiefs secured a date with Canton thanks to a 1-0 OT win over Northwest Catholic earlier this week.

“We’re a small team (16 players in the program) but they’re a good group. I was worried about their legs,” Nonnewaug coach Janet Crocker said. “We like to extend things. The seniors are getting the most of their senior year.”

Scozzafava kept Nonnewaug in the game with her saves and play in the crease.

“She is a beast,” Garguilo said. “She is everywhere and she never gives up. She always sees the ball even though she is small.”

In field hockey, overtime is sudden victory or golden goal. Either way, the game is over once someone scores a goal. Instead of 11 vs. 11, each team is limited to 7 players opening up space all over the field.

With about 3:30 remaining in overtime, Nonnewaug’s Ella Brown stole the ball at midfield, giving the Chiefs a chance to put their offense into action.

Canton ends the season with a 13-5 record and four of those losses coming in overtime games.

Nonnewaug 1, Canton 0, OT

At Canton

Nonnewaug (17-2-1) 0 0 1 — 1

Canton (13-5) 0 0 0 — 0

Goal: Sophia Garguilo (N); Assist: none; Saves: Fiona Scozzafava (N), Alyssa Gough (C); Of note: Garguilo scored with 1:24 left in the first OT session. Nonnewaug has won nine consecutive games including four straight wins in overtimes.