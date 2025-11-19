Growth and Inclusion: Story of Kaylie Murphy and the Avon field hockey team

It was mid-October and the Avon High field hockey team had to win their final three games of the season to earn a berth in the Class M tournament.

One of those games was against Suffield on a Wednesday afternoon in late October – a game that Avon would eventually win, 2-0.

There was a considerable presence of representatives from media outlets around the state. They weren’t there to document wins and losses, goals or saves.

They wanted to learn the story of Avon High senior Kaylie Murphy, one of the team’s three captains. Kaylie, who has been in the program for four years, has autism and has limited verbal ability.

On Senior Day, Kaylie was recognized along with the other seniors on the Avon High squad.

We’re providing links to stories and video about Kaylie and the Falcons from Lori Riley at the Hartford Courant, Bryant Carpenter from Hearst Media’s GameTimeCT, WFSB Channel 3 and the CIAC’s John Holt.

“This is a remarkable story of inclusion and a testament to education-based athletics,” Holt said. It’s just a beautiful story that has organic roots.”

Avon High head coach Terri Ziemnicki told Bryant Carpenter of GameTimeCT, “I’m hoping that with this story other people see what’s possible and anybody who has any type of disability, if they’re given a chance, and they’re in the right environment and the right culture, that just amazing things can happen.”

Avon senior Lily Anderson told WFSB-3, “I think that it shows the impact of inclusion and how supportive groups can really have a positive impact on someone with special needs,” she said. “I think that shows the need for more positive minded groups to do the same for other people as well.”

Kaylie also made the news in October 2022 when she scored a goal against East Catholic as freshman. Links to those stories will also be included.

Stories and video

Hartford Courant, Oct. 23, 2025: Senior with autism has inspired this CT team. ‘She’s made us all better people’

CIAC Media Director John Holt

GameTimeCT, Oct. 30, 2025: Autistic player, Avon field hockey teammates is inspiring story of inclusion

WFBS-3, Oct. 30, 2025: Avon field hockey captain Kaylie Murphy inspires team

2022 goal vs. East Catholic

Hartford Courant, Oct. 3, 2022: Avon’s Kaylie Murphy scores goal no one will ever forget