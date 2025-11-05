Harlem Wizards to play benefit basketball games in Avon and Canton

The world-famous Harlem Wizards will be in the area twice in November as part of fundraising events in Avon and Canton.

The Wizards will be in Avon on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Avon High to face the Avon elementary school teachers and staff with proceeds going to fund Avon Dollars for Scholars.

The Wizards will be in Canton on Friday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school to face off against the Canton Chaos, a team of local teachers and staff from Canton public schools. All proceeds from the game will benefit Canton’s elementary schools.

The night promises spectacular slam dunks, hilarious comedy, and crowd participation for all ages.

More than just a basketball game, a Harlem Wizards event is an interactive show packed with jaw-dropping dunks, crazy ball-handling, and side-splitting humor. Fans will cheer on their favorite teachers and community heroes as they take the court against the Wizards’ superstar showmen.

Kids who have a Wizards jersey can join the team for pre-game warm-ups, and the audience will get plenty of chances to participate in contests and fun stunts. The night ends with the Wizards’ famous on-court dance party — open to all students.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Wizards back to Canton,” said Amy Brown, Co-Chair of the SFGP. “The last game was a huge success. It’s going to be a packed gym full of smiles and Wizards’ magic.”

Since 1962, the Harlem Wizards have played over 15,000 games worldwide, raising over $25 million for schools and community causes. Legendary names like Connie Hawkins and Marques Haynes have worn the Wizards uniform, and today’s roster — including Eric “Broadway” Jones, Dwayne “Swoop” Simpson, and Lamarvin “Showtime” Jackson — continues the team’s tradition of dazzling entertainment and community impact.

Tickets start at $27. Go to the Wizards’ website to get your tickets online. There are general admission tickets, student tickets, reserved seating and courtside seating.

https://harlemwizards.com/schedule-tickets/