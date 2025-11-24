High school football standings, Nov. 24, 2025

High school football standings as compiled from reported results and released by the respective leagues.
As of Monday, Nov. 24, 2025
Central Connecticut Conference
|CCC Tier 1
|Div.
|CCC
|Overall
|x-New Britain
|6-0
|7-0
|8-1
|Glastonbury
|4-2
|6-2
|7-3
|Southington
|4-2
|5-2
|6-3
|Platt
|3-2
|4-2
|5-4
|Maloney
|2-3
|3-3
|5-4
|Hall
|1-5
|2-6
|4-6
|Manchester
|0-6
|1-7
|2-8
|CCC Tier II
|Div.
|CCC
|Overall
|x-Windsor
|6-0
|7-1
|9-1
|Enfield
|5-1
|5-3
|6-4
|South Windsor
|4-2
|5-3
|6-4
|Conard
|3-3
|3-5
|3-7
|Bristol Central
|2-4
|3-4
|3-6
|Simsbury
|1-5
|1-7
|1-9
|East Hartford
|0-6
|1-7
|2-8
|CCC Tier 3
|Div.
|CCC
|Overall
|x-Berlin
|7-0
|9-0
|10-0
|Wethersfield
|5-1
|6-1
|6-3
|Middletown
|5-2
|6-3
|7-3
|Newington
|4-2
|5-2
|7-2
|Farmington
|3-4
|3-5
|3-6
|E.O. Smith
|2-5
|3-5
|3-6
|Bristol Eastern
|1-6
|1-7
|1-8
|RHAM
|0-7
|0-8
|0-9
|CCC Tier 4
|Div.
|CCC
|Overall
|x-Bloomfield
|7-0
|7-2
|7-3
|NW Catholic
|5-1
|6-1
|8-1
|Plainville
|5-2
|5-3
|6-3
|Rocky Hill
|4-3
|4-4
|5-4
|East Catholic
|3-3
|4-3
|4-5
|Avon
|1-5
|1-6
|1-8
|Tolland
|1-6
|1-7
|1-8
|Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech
|0-6
|1-6
|1-8
|x-Clinched division title. No overall league champion recognized
Eastern Connecticut Conference
|Division I
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Killingly
|4-0
|9-0
|NFA
|2-1
|5-4
|Fitch
|2-2
|5-4
|East Lyme
|1-3
|5-4
|New London
|0-3
|3-6
|Division II
|Div.
|Overall
|y-Ledyard
|2-1
|6-2
|y-Waterford
|2-1
|5-4
|y-Woodstock Academy
|2-1
|3-6
|Windham
|0-3
|1-8
|Division III
|Div.
|Overall
|Griswold/Wheeler
|3-0
|6-3
|Valley co-op
|2-1
|6-3
|Stonington
|2-2
|4-5
|Bacon Academy
|1-3
|5-5
|Montville
|1-3
|2-7
|x-clinched division title
y-shared division title
|Co-op programs: Valley: Plainfield (host) with Ellis Tech, Putnam and Tourtellotte
Connecticut Technical Conference
|Team
|CTC
|Overall
|Abbott Tech/Immaculate (ATI)
|6-1
|7-2
|Platt Tech
|6-1
|6-3
|Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech
|6-2
|7-3
|Cheney Tech
|5-3
|5-5
|Prince Tech
|4-4
|5-5
|Bullard Havens
|3-4
|3-6
|O’Brien Tech
|2-5
|3-6
|Thames River co-op
|2-6
|2-7
|Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech
|0-8
|0-10
|Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s
FCIAC (Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference)
|Teams
|League
|Overall
|New Canaan
|7-0
|9-0
|St. Joseph
|6-1
|7-2
|Wilton
|6-1
|8-1
|Greenwich
|5-2
|7-2
|Danbury
|4-2
|5-3
|Darien
|4-3
|6-3
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|4-3
|6-3
|Ridgefield
|4-3
|6-3
|Fairfield Warde
|3-3
|5-3
|Brien McMahon
|3-4
|3-6
|Staples
|3-4
|5-4
|Norwalk
|2-4
|4-4
|Trumbull
|2-5
|3-6
|Westhill
|1-5
|1-7
|Bridgeport Central
|0-7
|1-8
|Stamford
|0-7
|0-9
Pequot Football Conference
|Uncas Division
|Div.
|Overall
|Rockville
|5-1
|8-1
|Ellington
|5-1
|7-2
|CREC co-op
|5-2
|6-4
|Granby/Canton
|4-3
|6-4
|Stafford co-op
|2-4
|3-5
|Windsor Locks co-op
|2-4
|-27
|Coventry co-op
|1-6
|1-9
|SMSA co-op
|1-6
|1-9
|Sassacus Division
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Cromwell/Portland
|7-0
|8-1
|North Branford
|5-1
|8-1
|Weaver co-op
|4-2
|7-2
|Haddam-Killingworth
|3-3
|6-3
|Valley Regional/Old Lyme
|3-3
|6-3
|Coginchaug co-op
|2-4
|3-6
|Capital Prep/First Achievement
|1-5
|1-8
|Morgan co-op
|0-7
|1-9
|x-clinched division title.
Co-op programs: Coventry (host), Windham Tech and Bolton; CREC: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host), Aerospace and Engineering -Windsor; Academy of International Studies-South Windsor and Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Stafford (host), East Windsor and Somers; Windsor Locks (host), Suffield and East Granby; SMSA (host), University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA; Weaver (host), Hartford Public and Hartford Classical; Coginchaug (host) Hale-Ray and East Hampton; Morgan (host), Old Saybrook and Westbrook
Naugatuck Valley League
|Copper Division or Division I
|Team
|Div.
|Lg.
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Woodland
|5-0
|8-0
|9-0
|433
|70
|Seymour
|4-0
|8-0
|9-0
|254
|136
|Holy Cross
|4-2
|6-2
|6-3
|305
|207
|Waterbury Career Academy
|2-3
|5-3
|6-3
|225
|133
|Ansonia
|2-3
|5-3
|6-3
|240
|124
|Gilbert co-op
|2-3
|4-4
|4-5
|197
|277
|Naugatuck
|1-4
|4-4
|4-5
|191
|242
|Watertown
|0-5
|1-7
|1-8
|57
|366
|Co-op programs: Gilbert (host), Northwestern and Housatonic
|Brass Division or Division II
|Team
|Div.
|Lg.
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Torrington
|5-0
|6-2
|6-3
|306
|175
|Wolcott
|4-1
|4-4
|4-5
|145
|220
|Oxford
|3-1
|4-4
|4-5
|158
|141
|Crosby
|3-2
|3-5
|4-5
|145
|195
|Derby
|2-3
|3-5
|3-6
|126
|232
|St. Paul
|2-3
|2-6
|2-7
|87
|161
|Kennedy
|1-3
|1-7
|1-8
|169
|320
|Wilby
|0-6
|0-8
|1-8
|63
|295
Southern Connecticut Conference
|Team
|SCC
|Overall
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Hand
|6-1
|8-1
|11
|333
|132
|Cheshire
|6-1
|7-2
|10½
|237
|137
|Fairfield Prep
|5-1
|7-2
|9½
|212
|127
|Jonathan Law
|6-1
|7-2
|8½
|274
|215
|Sheehan
|5-2
|7-2
|8
|240
|174
|Guilford
|5-1
|8-1
|7
|280
|96
|Lyman Hall
|6-1
|7-2
|6
|295
|153
|Amity
|4-3
|5-4
|5½
|225
|119
|Notre Dame-WH
|2-4
|5-4
|5½
|255
|179
|Branford
|4-2
|6-3
|4½
|257
|140
|North Haven
|2-4
|5-4
|3½
|241
|156
|West Haven
|2-4
|4-5
|3½
|190
|204
|Foran
|3-3
|3-5
|3
|142
|236
|Hamden
|2-5
|2-7
|2½
|155
|231
|Xavier
|2-5
|3-6
|2½
|142
|271
|Shelton
|1-6
|2-7
|1½
|139
|211
|East Haven
|1-4
|1-7
|1
|67
|315
|Hillhouse
|1-5
|2-6
|1
|151
|243
|Harding
|1-6
|2-6
|1
|90
|263
|Wilbur Cross
|1-4
|1-7
|1
|90
|208
|Bassick
|0-5
|2-7
|0
|145
|340
|Teams get 2 points for SCC victories against teams ranked in top 7, 1½ point for wins against teams ranked 8-14 and 1 point for teams ranked 15-21. Teams will play seven SCC games, not including those Alliance games in week 1. Team rankings based on 2024 finish in the SCC.
SouthWest Conference
|Team
|SWC
|Overall
|Newtown
|6-0
|6-2
|Bunnell
|5-1
|6-2
|Brookfield
|4-1
|6-2
|Joel Barlow
|3-3
|4-4
|Masuk
|3-2
|4-4
|New Fairfield
|3-2
|6-2
|Notre Dame Prep
|3-2
|5-3
|Pomperaug
|2-3
|4-4
|Stratford
|2-4
|3-5
|Bethel
|1-4
|2-6
|Weston
|1-4
|3-5
|New Milford
|0-6
|1-7
|No divisional or league champion recognized
Independents
|Team
|Overall
|Nonnewaug
|9-0
|Amistad
|0-9
|Co-op program: Nonnewaug (host), Lakeview and Shepaug Valley
Prep Schools
New England Prep School Athletic Conference football standings and Bowl Game results
NEPSAC Class A
|Class A, Group 1
|Lg.
|Overall
|Avon Old Farms
|8-0
|10-0
|Choate
|7-1
|8-2
|Dexter Southfield
|5-3
|7-3
|Taft
|4-4
|5-4
|Loomis Chaffee
|3-5
|3-6
|Kent
|1-7
|1-8
|Hotchkiss
|0-6
|2-7
|Class A, Group 2
|Lg.
|Overall
|Williston Northampton
|7-1
|7-3
|Cheshire Academy
|7-3
|7-3
|Phillips Exeter
|5-3
|6-3
|Brunswick
|5-3
|6-4
|Phillips Andover
|3-5
|3-6
|Salisbury School
|3-6
|3-6
|Deerfield
|2-7
|2-7
|Suffield Academy
|1-7
|1-8
NEPSAC Class B
|Class B
|Lg.
|Overall
|Tabor Academy
|7-0
|9-0
|Buckingham Browne & Nichols
|5-3
|6-3
|Milton Academy
|4-2
|7-2
|St. Paul’s (NH)
|3-3
|3-5
|St. Sebastian’s
|2-4
|4-4
|Belmont Hill
|1-5
|2-6
|Trinity-Pawling
|0-6
|0-8
NEPSAC Class C
|Class C, Group I
|Lg.
|Overall
|Berkshire School
|7-1
|8-1
|Canterbury
|6-2
|7-2
|Pingree
|6-2
|6-2
|Kingswood-Oxford
|6-2
|8-2
|Worcester Academy
|5-3
|5-3
|Austin Prep
|4-3
|5-3
|Greenwich Country Day
|4-4
|4-5
|Portsmouth Abbey
|4-4
|4-4
|New Hampton
|3-5
|3-5
|Hamden Hall Country Day
|2-5
|2-6
|Capital Prep Harbor
|1-4
|1-6
|Proctor
|0-8
|0-8
|Class C, Group II
|Lg.
|Overall
|Rivers
|8-1
|8-1
|Lawrence Academy
|5-1
|5-3
|St. Mark’s
|7-2
|7-2
|Nobles
|5-3
|5-4
|Thayer
|4-3
|4-4
|Brooks
|3-5
|3-5
|Roxbury Latin
|3-5
|3-5
|Groton
|1-7
|1-7
|Governor’s Academy
|0-7
|0-8
|St. George’s
|0-8
|0-8
NEPSAC Bowls (8)
Danny Smith Bowl: Cheshire Academy 31, @Dexter Southfield 20
Drew Gamere Bowl: @Avon Old Farms 35, Williston Northampton 21
Bob Souza Bowl: Berkshire School 14, @Noble and Greenough 13
Kevin MacDonald Bowl: @Milton Academy 35, Brunswick 14
John Mackay Bowl: The Rivers School 14, @Kingswood Oxford 11
Joe Lang Bowl: @Canterbury School 20, St. Mark’s School 13
John Papas Bowl: @Tabor Academy 42, Buckingham Browne & Nichols 21
Leon Modeste Bowl: Choate Rosemary Hall 44, @Phillips Exeter Academy 42
NEPSAC, 8 person football
|Teams (Connecticut)
|Overall
|Frederick Gunn
|7-1
|Pomfret
|2-5
|Forman
|0-4
|NEPSAC Championship: Frederick Gunn 49, Wilbraham Monson 29
Of note: This was the first NEPSAC eight-man football championship game. Wilbraham & Monson finishes 5-3. Frederick Gunn was once known as The Gunnery in Washington, Conn.