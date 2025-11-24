Connect with us

Football

High school football standings, Nov. 24, 2025

High school football standings as compiled from reported results and released by the respective leagues.

As of Monday, Nov. 24, 2025

Central Connecticut Conference

CCC Tier 1 Div. CCC Overall
x-New Britain 6-0 7-0 8-1
Glastonbury 4-2 6-2 7-3
Southington 4-2 5-2 6-3
Platt 3-2 4-2 5-4
Maloney 2-3 3-3 5-4
Hall 1-5 2-6 4-6
Manchester 0-6 1-7 2-8
CCC Tier II Div. CCC Overall
x-Windsor 6-0 7-1 9-1
Enfield 5-1 5-3 6-4
South Windsor 4-2 5-3 6-4
Conard 3-3 3-5 3-7
Bristol Central 2-4 3-4 3-6
Simsbury 1-5 1-7 1-9
East Hartford 0-6 1-7 2-8
CCC Tier 3 Div. CCC Overall
x-Berlin 7-0 9-0 10-0
Wethersfield 5-1 6-1 6-3
Middletown 5-2 6-3 7-3
Newington 4-2 5-2 7-2
Farmington 3-4 3-5 3-6
E.O. Smith 2-5 3-5 3-6
Bristol Eastern 1-6 1-7 1-8
RHAM 0-7 0-8 0-9
CCC Tier 4 Div. CCC Overall
x-Bloomfield 7-0 7-2 7-3
NW Catholic 5-1 6-1 8-1
Plainville 5-2 5-3 6-3
Rocky Hill 4-3 4-4 5-4
East Catholic 3-3 4-3 4-5
Avon 1-5 1-6 1-8
Tolland 1-6 1-7 1-8
Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 0-6 1-6 1-8
x-Clinched division title. No overall league champion recognized

 

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Division I Div. Overall
x-Killingly 4-0 9-0
NFA 2-1 5-4
Fitch 2-2 5-4
East Lyme 1-3 5-4
New London 0-3 3-6
Division II Div. Overall
y-Ledyard 2-1 6-2
y-Waterford 2-1 5-4
y-Woodstock Academy 2-1 3-6
Windham 0-3 1-8
Division III Div. Overall
Griswold/Wheeler 3-0 6-3
Valley co-op 2-1 6-3
Stonington 2-2 4-5
Bacon Academy 1-3 5-5
Montville 1-3 2-7
x-clinched division title
y-shared division title
Co-op programs: Valley: Plainfield (host) with Ellis Tech, Putnam and Tourtellotte

 

Connecticut Technical Conference

Team CTC Overall
Abbott Tech/Immaculate (ATI) 6-1 7-2
Platt Tech 6-1 6-3
Wilcox Tech/Kaynor Tech 6-2 7-3
Cheney Tech 5-3 5-5
Prince Tech 4-4 5-5
Bullard Havens 3-4 3-6
O’Brien Tech 2-5 3-6
Thames River co-op 2-6 2-7
Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech 0-8 0-10
Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s

 

FCIAC (Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference)

Teams League Overall
New Canaan 7-0 9-0
St. Joseph 6-1 7-2
Wilton 6-1 8-1
Greenwich 5-2 7-2
Danbury 4-2 5-3
Darien 4-3 6-3
Fairfield Ludlowe 4-3 6-3
Ridgefield 4-3 6-3
Fairfield Warde 3-3 5-3
Brien McMahon 3-4 3-6
Staples 3-4 5-4
Norwalk 2-4 4-4
Trumbull 2-5 3-6
Westhill 1-5 1-7
Bridgeport Central 0-7 1-8
Stamford 0-7 0-9

 

Pequot Football Conference

Uncas Division Div. Overall
Rockville 5-1 8-1
Ellington 5-1 7-2
CREC co-op 5-2 6-4
Granby/Canton 4-3 6-4
Stafford co-op 2-4 3-5
Windsor Locks co-op 2-4 -27
Coventry co-op 1-6 1-9
SMSA co-op 1-6 1-9
Sassacus Division Div. Overall
x-Cromwell/Portland 7-0 8-1
North Branford 5-1 8-1
Weaver co-op 4-2 7-2
Haddam-Killingworth 3-3 6-3
Valley Regional/Old Lyme 3-3 6-3
Coginchaug co-op 2-4 3-6
Capital Prep/First Achievement 1-5 1-8
Morgan co-op 0-7 1-9
x-clinched division title.
Co-op programs: Coventry (host), Windham Tech and Bolton; CREC: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host), Aerospace and Engineering -Windsor; Academy of International Studies-South Windsor and Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain; Stafford (host), East Windsor and Somers; Windsor Locks (host), Suffield and East Granby; SMSA (host), University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA; Weaver (host), Hartford Public and Hartford Classical; Coginchaug (host) Hale-Ray and East Hampton; Morgan (host), Old Saybrook and Westbrook

 

Naugatuck Valley League

Copper Division or Division I
Team Div. Lg. Overall PF PA
Woodland 5-0 8-0 9-0 433 70
Seymour 4-0 8-0 9-0 254 136
Holy Cross 4-2 6-2 6-3 305 207
Waterbury Career Academy 2-3 5-3 6-3 225 133
Ansonia 2-3 5-3 6-3 240 124
Gilbert co-op 2-3 4-4 4-5 197 277
Naugatuck 1-4 4-4 4-5 191 242
Watertown 0-5 1-7 1-8 57 366
Co-op programsGilbert (host), Northwestern and Housatonic

 

Brass Division or Division II
Team Div. Lg. Overall PF PA
Torrington 5-0 6-2 6-3 306 175
Wolcott 4-1 4-4 4-5 145 220
Oxford 3-1 4-4 4-5 158 141
Crosby 3-2 3-5 4-5 145 195
Derby 2-3 3-5 3-6 126 232
St. Paul 2-3 2-6 2-7 87 161
Kennedy 1-3 1-7 1-8 169 320
Wilby 0-6 0-8 1-8 63 295

 

Southern Connecticut Conference

Team SCC Overall Pts PF PA
Hand 6-1 8-1 11 333 132
Cheshire 6-1 7-2 10½ 237 137
Fairfield Prep 5-1 7-2 212 127
Jonathan Law 6-1 7-2 274 215
Sheehan 5-2 7-2 8 240 174
Guilford 5-1 8-1 7 280 96
Lyman Hall 6-1 7-2 6 295 153
Amity 4-3 5-4 225 119
Notre Dame-WH 2-4 5-4 255 179
Branford 4-2 6-3 257 140
North Haven 2-4 5-4 241 156
West Haven 2-4 4-5 190 204
Foran 3-3 3-5 3 142 236
Hamden 2-5 2-7 155 231
Xavier 2-5 3-6 142 271
Shelton 1-6 2-7 139 211
East Haven 1-4 1-7 1 67 315
Hillhouse 1-5 2-6 1 151 243
Harding 1-6 2-6 1 90 263
Wilbur Cross 1-4 1-7 1 90 208
Bassick 0-5 2-7 0 145 340
Teams get 2 points for SCC victories against teams ranked in top 7, 1½ point for wins against teams ranked 8-14 and 1 point for teams ranked 15-21. Teams will play seven SCC games, not including those Alliance games in week 1. Team rankings based on 2024 finish in the SCC.

 

SouthWest Conference

Team SWC Overall
Newtown 6-0 6-2
Bunnell 5-1 6-2
Brookfield 4-1 6-2
Joel Barlow 3-3 4-4
Masuk 3-2 4-4
New Fairfield 3-2 6-2
Notre Dame Prep 3-2 5-3
Pomperaug 2-3 4-4
Stratford 2-4 3-5
Bethel 1-4 2-6
Weston 1-4 3-5
New Milford 0-6 1-7
No divisional or league champion recognized

 

Independents

Team Overall
Nonnewaug 9-0
Amistad 0-9
Co-op program: Nonnewaug (host), Lakeview and Shepaug Valley

 

Prep Schools

New England Prep School Athletic Conference football standings and Bowl Game results

NEPSAC Class A

Class A, Group 1 Lg. Overall
Avon Old Farms 8-0 10-0
Choate 7-1 8-2
Dexter Southfield 5-3 7-3
Taft 4-4 5-4
Loomis Chaffee 3-5 3-6
Kent 1-7 1-8
Hotchkiss 0-6 2-7
Class A, Group 2 Lg. Overall
Williston Northampton 7-1 7-3
Cheshire Academy 7-3 7-3
Phillips Exeter 5-3 6-3
Brunswick 5-3 6-4
Phillips Andover 3-5 3-6
Salisbury School 3-6 3-6
Deerfield 2-7 2-7
Suffield Academy 1-7 1-8

 

NEPSAC Class B

Class B Lg. Overall
Tabor Academy 7-0 9-0
Buckingham Browne & Nichols 5-3 6-3
Milton Academy 4-2 7-2
St. Paul’s (NH) 3-3 3-5
St. Sebastian’s 2-4 4-4
Belmont Hill 1-5 2-6
Trinity-Pawling 0-6 0-8

 

NEPSAC Class C

Class C, Group I Lg. Overall
Berkshire School 7-1 8-1
Canterbury 6-2 7-2
Pingree 6-2 6-2
Kingswood-Oxford 6-2 8-2
Worcester Academy 5-3 5-3
Austin Prep 4-3 5-3
Greenwich Country Day 4-4 4-5
Portsmouth Abbey 4-4 4-4
New Hampton 3-5 3-5
Hamden Hall Country Day 2-5 2-6
Capital Prep Harbor 1-4 1-6
Proctor 0-8 0-8
Class C, Group II Lg. Overall
Rivers 8-1 8-1
Lawrence Academy 5-1 5-3
St. Mark’s 7-2 7-2
Nobles 5-3 5-4
Thayer 4-3 4-4
Brooks 3-5 3-5
Roxbury Latin 3-5 3-5
Groton 1-7 1-7
Governor’s Academy 0-7 0-8
St. George’s 0-8 0-8

 

NEPSAC Bowls (8)
Danny Smith Bowl:                    Cheshire Academy 31, @Dexter Southfield 20
Drew Gamere Bowl:                  @Avon Old Farms 35, Williston Northampton 21
Bob Souza Bowl:                        Berkshire School 14, @Noble and Greenough 13
Kevin MacDonald Bowl:           @Milton Academy 35, Brunswick 14
John Mackay Bowl:                    The Rivers School 14, @Kingswood Oxford 11
Joe Lang Bowl:                            @Canterbury School 20, St. Mark’s School 13
John Papas Bowl:                       @Tabor Academy 42, Buckingham Browne & Nichols 21
Leon Modeste Bowl:                  Choate Rosemary Hall 44, @Phillips Exeter Academy 42

NEPSAC, 8 person football

Teams (Connecticut) Overall
Frederick Gunn 7-1
Pomfret 2-5
Forman 0-4
NEPSAC Championship: Frederick Gunn 49, Wilbraham Monson 29
Of note: This was the first NEPSAC eight-man football championship game. Wilbraham & Monson finishes 5-3. Frederick Gunn was once known as The Gunnery in Washington, Conn.

 

Northwest Catholic’s Kayden Davis keeps a Farmington tackler away during a recent game.

 

Northwest Catholic’s Kaedean Stewart (4) tries to get away from Rocky Hill’s Jaeden Torres (13) and a host of Terriers in a recent CCC game. (Photo courtesy CIAC)

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Football