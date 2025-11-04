In Canton, Avon, Democrats win each open seat they could

Voters came to the polls and made their choices on Tuesday and Democrat candidates did well in Avon and Canton.
In unofficial results, Democrats won each open seat on the Town Council, Board of Finance and Board of Education in Canton and Avon.
In Avon, four Democrat incumbents retained their seats on the five-person Town Council – Dan Polhamus, Erin Barthel, Anthony Weber and Barbara Ausiello. Republican incumbent Margaret Bratton retained her seat on the Town Council, too.
There were four open seats on the Board of Finance in Avon and all three Democratic incumbent candidates on the ballot were elected — Michael Szekeres, Carl Gisnarian and current chair Houston Putnam Lowry. Republican incumbent Kathleen Johnson also retained her seat. Democrats will hold a 5-2 edge on the Board of Finance.
On the Board of Education, Democratic incumbents Lynn Katz and Thej Singh were the top two candidates in terms of votes and retained their seats. Republicans Jessica Giulietti and Kevin McGarry were the top two Republicans in balloting and will join the BOE. Democrats will retain their 6-3 advantage on the BOE.
Current BOE member Jeffrey Fleischman, who was elected as a Republican but ran as an independent candidate did not earn a spot on the board. He finished seventh in voting with the top four getting elected.
On the Board of Assessment Appeals and the Zoning Board of Appeals, Democrat candidates won the two open seats in both races.
In Canton, Democrats won the two open seats on the Board of Selectmen, each of three open seats on the Board of Education and each of three open seats on the Board of Finance.
Democrats did well in many statewide races, too.
According to the Connecticut Mirror, Democrats made broad gains Tuesday in Connecticut’s first general election since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, flipping open top-of-ballot seats that had been controlled by Republicans in the Democratic cities of New Britain and Norwich and suburbs of Branford and Westport.
Unofficial results also showed Republican incumbents falling to Democrats in upsets in Ansonia, Stratford and Milford, while the outcomes of other races, including a hotly contested mayoral fight in Bristol, were unresolved as votes cast in sealed envelopes during early voting were opened and counted.
Democrats score big in CT municipal races, flipping GOP seats
Avon results
Unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State
|Town Council (Vote for five
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|x-Dan Polhamus (D)
|3,787
|14.36
|x-Erin Barthel (D)
|3,783
|14.34
|x-Anthony Weber (D)
|3,781
|14.34
|x-Barbara Ausiello (D)
|3,754
|14.23
|x-Margaret Bratton (R)
|2,876
|10.91
|Dan Carvahlo (R)
|2,830
|10.73
|Brian Loveless (R)
|2,818
|10.69
|Raj Subbu (R)
|2,744
|10.40
|Board of Finance (Vote for four)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|x-Michael Szekeres (D)
|3,960
|16.49
|x-Carl Gisnarian (D)
|3,651
|16.31
|x-Houston Putnam Lowry (D)
|3,640
|16.26
|x-Kathleen Johnson (R)
|2,936
|13.12
|Kathy Randall Gill (R)
|2,926
|13.07
|Randall Bowers (R)
|2,817
|12.59
|Kasem Omary (R)
|2,721
|12.16
|Board of Education (Vote for four)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|x-Lynn Katz (D)
|3,798
|18.73
|x-Thej Singh (D)
|3,789
|18.69
|x-Jessica Giulietti (R)
|2,859
|14.10
|x-Kevin McGarry (R)
|2,806
|13.84
|Mark Buchanan (R)
|2,717
|13.40
|Summer Yule (R)
|2,622
|12.93
|Jeffrey Fleischman (Ind.)
|1,685
|8.31
|Board of Assessment Appeals (Choose two)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|x-Erin Dawson (D)
|3,701
|28.6
|x-Nathan Mahoney (D)
|3,680
|28.5
|Stephen Hunt (R)
|2,788
|21.6
|K. David Schultz (R)
|2,741
|21.2
|Zoning Board of Appeals (Choose two)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|x-Michele O’Connor (D)
|3,745
|28.9
|x-Kershwin Singh (D)
|3,651
|28.2
|Dave Cappello (R)
|2,844
|22.0
|Noelle Cass (R)
|2,679
|20.7
Canton results
Unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State
|Board of Selectmen (Vote for two)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|x-Sarah Faulkner (D)
|2,113
|36.41
|x-Sarah Hague (D)
|2,095
|36.10
|Steve Sedor (R)
|1,596
|27.50
|Board of Education (Vote for three)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|x-Ali Barker (D)
|2,046
|19.46
|x-Felicia Jordan (D)
|2,046
|19.46
|x-Michelle Kulak (D)
|2,008
|19.10
|Jordan Mae Toussaint (R)
|1,510
|14.36
|Russell Bush (R)
|1,464
|13.92
|Andrew Lavery (R)
|1,440
|13.70
|Board of Finance (Vote for three)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|x-Brian McCullough (D)
|2,106
|22.79
|x-Bob Namnoum (D)
|2,025
|21.91
|x-Michael Pendell (D)
|1,962
|21.23
|Bill Canny (R)
|1,598
|17.29
|Tom Blatchley (R)
|1,550
|16.77
Board of Assessment Appeals (full term)
Candidate Votes Percentage
x-Kim Bowen (D) 2,068 57.7
Susan Vincent (R) 1,516 42.3
Board of Assessment Appeals (fill two-year vacancy)
x-Lisa Foy (R) 2,063 100.0