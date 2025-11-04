In Canton, Avon, Democrats win each open seat they could

Voters came to the polls and made their choices on Tuesday and Democrat candidates did well in Avon and Canton.

In unofficial results, Democrats won each open seat on the Town Council, Board of Finance and Board of Education in Canton and Avon.

In Avon, four Democrat incumbents retained their seats on the five-person Town Council – Dan Polhamus, Erin Barthel, Anthony Weber and Barbara Ausiello. Republican incumbent Margaret Bratton retained her seat on the Town Council, too.

There were four open seats on the Board of Finance in Avon and all three Democratic incumbent candidates on the ballot were elected — Michael Szekeres, Carl Gisnarian and current chair Houston Putnam Lowry. Republican incumbent Kathleen Johnson also retained her seat. Democrats will hold a 5-2 edge on the Board of Finance.

On the Board of Education, Democratic incumbents Lynn Katz and Thej Singh were the top two candidates in terms of votes and retained their seats. Republicans Jessica Giulietti and Kevin McGarry were the top two Republicans in balloting and will join the BOE. Democrats will retain their 6-3 advantage on the BOE.

Current BOE member Jeffrey Fleischman, who was elected as a Republican but ran as an independent candidate did not earn a spot on the board. He finished seventh in voting with the top four getting elected.

On the Board of Assessment Appeals and the Zoning Board of Appeals, Democrat candidates won the two open seats in both races.

In Canton, Democrats won the two open seats on the Board of Selectmen, each of three open seats on the Board of Education and each of three open seats on the Board of Finance.

Democrats did well in many statewide races, too.

According to the Connecticut Mirror, Democrats made broad gains Tuesday in Connecticut’s first general election since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, flipping open top-of-ballot seats that had been controlled by Republicans in the Democratic cities of New Britain and Norwich and suburbs of Branford and Westport.

Unofficial results also showed Republican incumbents falling to Democrats in upsets in Ansonia, Stratford and Milford, while the outcomes of other races, including a hotly contested mayoral fight in Bristol, were unresolved as votes cast in sealed envelopes during early voting were opened and counted.

Avon results

Unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State

Town Council (Vote for five Candidate Votes Percentage x-Dan Polhamus (D) 3,787 14.36 x-Erin Barthel (D) 3,783 14.34 x-Anthony Weber (D) 3,781 14.34 x-Barbara Ausiello (D) 3,754 14.23 x-Margaret Bratton (R) 2,876 10.91 Dan Carvahlo (R) 2,830 10.73 Brian Loveless (R) 2,818 10.69 Raj Subbu (R) 2,744 10.40

Board of Finance (Vote for four) Candidate Votes Percentage x-Michael Szekeres (D) 3,960 16.49 x-Carl Gisnarian (D) 3,651 16.31 x-Houston Putnam Lowry (D) 3,640 16.26 x-Kathleen Johnson (R) 2,936 13.12 Kathy Randall Gill (R) 2,926 13.07 Randall Bowers (R) 2,817 12.59 Kasem Omary (R) 2,721 12.16

Board of Education (Vote for four) Candidate Votes Percentage x-Lynn Katz (D) 3,798 18.73 x-Thej Singh (D) 3,789 18.69 x-Jessica Giulietti (R) 2,859 14.10 x-Kevin McGarry (R) 2,806 13.84 Mark Buchanan (R) 2,717 13.40 Summer Yule (R) 2,622 12.93 Jeffrey Fleischman (Ind.) 1,685 8.31

Board of Assessment Appeals (Choose two) Candidate Votes Percentage x-Erin Dawson (D) 3,701 28.6 x-Nathan Mahoney (D) 3,680 28.5 Stephen Hunt (R) 2,788 21.6 K. David Schultz (R) 2,741 21.2

Zoning Board of Appeals (Choose two) Candidate Votes Percentage x-Michele O’Connor (D) 3,745 28.9 x-Kershwin Singh (D) 3,651 28.2 Dave Cappello (R) 2,844 22.0 Noelle Cass (R) 2,679 20.7

Canton results



Unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State

Board of Selectmen (Vote for two) Candidate Votes Percentage x-Sarah Faulkner (D) 2,113 36.41 x-Sarah Hague (D) 2,095 36.10 Steve Sedor (R) 1,596 27.50

Board of Education (Vote for three) Candidate Votes Percentage x-Ali Barker (D) 2,046 19.46 x-Felicia Jordan (D) 2,046 19.46 x-Michelle Kulak (D) 2,008 19.10 Jordan Mae Toussaint (R) 1,510 14.36 Russell Bush (R) 1,464 13.92 Andrew Lavery (R) 1,440 13.70

Board of Finance (Vote for three) Candidate Votes Percentage x-Brian McCullough (D) 2,106 22.79 x-Bob Namnoum (D) 2,025 21.91 x-Michael Pendell (D) 1,962 21.23 Bill Canny (R) 1,598 17.29 Tom Blatchley (R) 1,550 16.77

Board of Assessment Appeals (full term)

Candidate Votes Percentage

x-Kim Bowen (D) 2,068 57.7

Susan Vincent (R) 1,516 42.3

Board of Assessment Appeals (fill two-year vacancy)

x-Lisa Foy (R) 2,063 100.0