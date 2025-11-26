Jim Mora leaving UConn to coach at Colorado State

What is the sign of a good, healthy football program? Someone wants your coach.

Jim Mora completed an amazing four-year transformation of the UConn football program when he agreed to sign a deal to become the head coach at Colorado State, UConn officials confirmed on Wednesday.

When Mora arrived in 2021, there was chatter about the future of the UConn program and not in the positive sense.

Four years later, the Huskies (9-3) have posted back-to-back nine win seasons for the first time in program history and will have played in three consecutive bowl games by the time January rolls around.

“We are squarely focused on maintaining the upward trajectory of our football program,” said David Benedict, UConn’s athletic director. “We appreciate Coach Mora’s contributions to our many achievements on the gridiron, including 27 wins and bowl game eligibility in three of the last four years, along with back-to-back nine win seasons for the first time ever.

“The accomplishments reflect the strength of our UConn brand, and a confidence that this program can continue to be a source of great pride for the citizens of our state and Husky fans everywhere,” Benedict said. “Offensive Coordinator Gordie Sammis will lead the team in the interim, and we will immediately begin a national search for our next head coach.”

The Huskies will learn their bowl destination on Dec. 7.