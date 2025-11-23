Connect with us

Last-second TD lifts Enfield past South Windsor

Tomaz Kusta caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sawyer Pequita with 17 seconds remaining to lift the Enfield High football team to a 43-36 win over rival South Windsor on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams in South Windsor.

Pequita completed 9-of-15 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (6-4), who kept their slim Class L playoff hopes alive. Enfield needs Platt to lose to Maloney and Ridgefield to lose to Danbury to have a shot at climbing into the top eight in the Class L rankings. The Eagles won three straight games to close out the season.

Either way, it’s just the second time since 2012 that Enfield has finished with a winning season. They were also 6-4 in 2023.

South Windsor (6-4) took a 36-35 lead with 1:17 left in the game on a five-yard touchdown run from Jalil Montgomery, his third TD of the game, and the extra point from Deniz Satar. The Bobcats erased a 13-point deficit, 35-21, with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns from Montgomery to take the lead. South Windsor had trailed by 14 in the second quarter.

Enfield got the ball back with 1:13 remaining in the game. On their first play, they gained 15 yards on an illegal hit on a receiver. Then, Pequita passed to Cam Trotta for an 11-yard gain to the Enfield 45 yard line.

Two plays later, Pequita rushed five yards but the Bobcats were penalized 15 yards for a late hit out of bounds on Pequita, moving the ball to the South Windsor 29 with 34 seconds left. After Pequita gained no yards on a run up the middle, he lofted a pass to the near pylon in the end zone that Kusta caught with 17 seconds left. It was his 13th TD pass of the season

Enfield completed the two-point conversion pass (Cam Coleman from Pequita) to take an eight point lead.

Pequita was also Enfield’s leading rusher, gaining 114 yards and rushing for a touchdown on 25 carries. He has rushed for a team-leading 1,183 yards and 14 TDs this season. Jamir Lawrence caught four passes for 85 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter that gave Enfield a 21-7 lead.

Defensively, Jakobi Jackson and Dominic Morcus each had five tackles and a tackle for a loss while Morcus also had a sack. David Ortiz had five tackles for Enfield while Joel Budd had two tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss.

Enfield 43, South Windsor 36
At South Windsor
Enfield (6-4)                      14  14  7    8  — 43
South Windsor (6-4)         0  21  0  15 — 36
First period
E: Sawyer Pequita 1 run (Seager Roberge kick)
E: Jakobi Jackson 7 run (Roberge kick)
Second quarter
SW: Jaden Bridgeforth 65 pass from Wyatt Prather (Deniz Satar kick)
E: Jamir Lawrence 51 pass from Pequita (Roberge kick)
SW: Dominic MacNeil 7 run (Satar kick)
E: Pequita 15 run (Roberge kick)
SW: Jalil Montgomery 1 run (Satar kick)
Third quarter
E: Jon Hewitt 10 run (Roberge kick)
Fourth quarter
SW: Montgomery 4 run (MacNeil run), 9:57
SW: Montgomery 5 run (Satar kick), 1:18
E: Tomaz Kusta 29 pass from Pequita (Cam Coleman pass from Pequita), 0:17

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

