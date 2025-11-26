Long TD passes help Farmington beat Plainville for Olde Canal Cup, 27-14

FARMINGTON, Nov 26, 2025 – Farmington High football coach Chris Machol wanted his River Hawks to get an early jump on Plainville in Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve contest at George Bennett Field.

The River Hawks took the ball and promptly threw an interception on their first offensive play of the game. It led to a touchdown for visiting Plainville, needed a victory to hopefully secure a spot in the upcoming CIAC Class SS playoffs.

But Farmington didn’t lose faith. Sophomore QB Mason Kiniry completed 12-of-19 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns to lead the River Hawks to a 27-14 win over Plainville to finish the season with a win and capture the Olde Canal Cup.

It is a career-high in yards and TD receptions for Kiniry, who also threw a pair of interceptions.

“The boys had my back the whole game,” Kiniry said. “They really fought hard. Our motto this year was to show pride and we did that.”

Kiniry completed a 74-yard TD pass to Tyler Thompson – Farmington’s longest scoring pass of the season, a 65-yard scoring pass to Joshuah Larkin and a 33-yard scoring pass to Michael Coccomo. Thompson, who caught five passes for 100 yards, also had a one-yard TD reception.

“I can’t do it without my brothers,” Kiniry said. “I can’t do it without my offensive line. I can’t do it without my receivers. All the thanks goes to them.”

Kiniry becomes just the sixth player in school history to throw for more than 300 yards in a single game and the ninth QB in school history to throw four or more TDs in a single game.

“That has been our game all year,” Machol said. “When we have the vertical passing game going, we can do some big things and be explosive.”

The Farmington defense was firm, giving up just 22 yards on the ground, recovering a fumble and getting an interception.

“Farmington played better than us today,” Plainville High coach Timothy Shea said. “We couldn’t get anything going on offense and they made some big plays on us.”

Farmington (4-6) lost three straight games coming into this game. They were shutout twice and scored just seven points in that span. Meanwhile, Plainville (6-4) had won four in a row.

“One of the things we focused on was what happens when something goes wrong,” Machol said. “They battled back. Plainville is a good team. There is a reason they are finishing with a winning record. It was great to see our guys not quit, not give up and keep fighting even though the game didn’t start the way we wanted it to.”

Plainville’s Jose Gutierrez intercepted Kiniry on the first play of the game and returned the ball 20 yards to the Farmington 16-yard line. Four plays later, QB Anthony Abarno scored from seven yards away to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with just 1:34 gone in the game.

On Farmington’s second offensive possession, the River Hawks were facing a third down and nine on their own 26-yard line when Kiniry found Thompson wide open and ahead of a Plainville defender.

Kiniry lofted it to Thompson, who raced to the end zone to cut the lead to 7-6 with 3:47 left in the first period. The extra point attempt failed when placekicker Jonas Kelly hit the upright and it bounced backward.

Plainville responded with a 12-play drive that moved them to the Farmington 19-yard line, Twice, the Blue Devils converted on third down with pass completions from sophomore QB Anthony Abarno.

But at the 19, Farmington stiffened. Joel Hernandez Phen lost two yards on a run, Abarno lost 16 yards when he was sacked by Farmington’s Brett Phillips and Abarno lost another 13 yards when he was sacked by Anthony Rollins on third down.

Farmington took their first lead when Kiniry found Joshuah Larkin behind a Plainville defender and converted on a 65-yard touchdown pass for a 13-7 lead with 4:24 left in the first half.

Consecutive completions of 28 yards to Justin Kinney, 28 yards to Thompson and 12 yards to Larkin put Farmington in position on the Plainville three-yard line for a late first half score. Thompson scored on a 1-yard pass from Kiniry with 20.7 seconds left for a 20-7 lead at the break.

Plainville tried to get back into the game. Dylan Fett intercepted Kiniry and returned it 57 yards to the Farmington 10-yard line with 1:20 left in the third quarter.

But on the next play, Thompson intercepted Abarno on the four-yard line to give the River Hawks the ball right back.

Farmington began a nine-play, 96-yard drive that ended with Coccomo taking a short pass from Kiniry in the flat and racing through the Plainville defense and into the end zone with a 33-yard TD reception to push the lead to 27-7with 8:56 remaining.

Plainville scored a touchdown on a six-yard pass from Abarno to Chase Bouchard with 4:48 left in the game to cut the lead to 27-14.

“It will burn and it will sting as it should,” Shea said of the loss. “Hopefully, the kids will use this as motivation. We’ll be back here next year.”

Farmington 27, Plainville 14

At Farmington

Plainville (6-4) 7 0 0 7 — 14

Farmington (4-6) 6 14 0 7 — 27

First quarter

P: Anthony Abarno 7 run (William Putnam kick), 10:26

F: Tyler Thompson 74 pass from Mason Kiniry (kick failed), 3:47

Second quarter

F: Joshuah Larkin 65 pass from Kiniry (Jonas Kelly kick), 4:27

F: Thompson 1 pass from Kiniry (Kelly kick), 20.7

Fourth quarter

F: Michael Coccomo 33 pass from Kiniry (Kelly kick) 8:56

P: Chase Bouchard 6 pass from Abarno (Putnam kick), 4:48

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Plainville – Dylan Fett 1-minus 1, Noah Campbell 1-0, Anthony Abarno 7-1, Joel Hernandez Phen 9-17, Chase Bouchard 2-3; Farmington—Mason Kiniry 4-minus 14, Ty Nogeic 13-50, Michael Campagnano 11-41, Justin Kinney 7-29

PASSING: Plainville – Anthony Abarno 18-27-1, 155; Farmington – Mason Kiniry 12-19-2, 320

RECEIVING: Plainville – William Putnam 5-58, Dylan Fett 1-2, Chase Bouchard 10-89, Yhosman Moffi 1-3, Joel Hernandez Phen 1-3; Farmington – Tyler Thompson 5-100, Joshuah Larkin 3-111, Justin Kinney 3-64, Michael Coccomo 1-33

Interception: Jose Gutierrez (P) 1-20; Tyler Thompson (F) 1-0, John Jay Torres (P) 1-57 ; Fumble recovery: Ajani Taylor (F) 1-0; Sacks: Brett Phillips (F) 1-16, Anthony Rollins (F) 1-13, Gutierrez (P) 1-6

End 3Q: Farmington 20, Plainville 7. Blue Devils had first and goal at the 10 after a Dylan Feltt INT, but then Thompson did this #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/TRNMWDMhGD — Andy Close (@amclose05) November 27, 2025