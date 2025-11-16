On penalty kicks, Simsbury beats Wethersfield for Class L championship

In field hockey if you score in overtime during the CIAC state tournament, the game is over. In soccer, you get a chance to answer a goal in overtime.

In the CIAC state tournament, teams play a full 20 minutes of overtime even if one team scores. Only after 20 minutes will the two teams move to penalty kicks, if needed.

No. 4 Wethersfield got a goal from Tarik Alihodzic with 6:43 left in the first 10-minute overtime session but the game continued. No. 14 Simsbury tied the game just 1:13 into the second OT session with a goal from Keegan McCullough to tie the game.

In penalty kicks, Simsbury’s Emmanuel Lee scored on the fifth and final kick while Wethersfield’s penalty kick went wide of the net as Simsbury secured a 3-2 win on penalty kicks (4-3) to win the 2025 Class L championship at Trinity Health Stadium on Sunday night.

It’s the fifth title in school history for the Trojans (14-4-2) and the first since 2006.

Alihodzic gave Wethersfield a 1-0 lead in the second half with a goal with 9:44 gone in the second half. An Eagle shot hit the crossbar but Alihodzic was in position to pop in the rebound for the goal.

Simsbury tied it at 1-1 when Ryan Goodwin scored with 22:45 left in the game off an assist from McCullough.

The two teams met earlier this year and battled to a 0-0 tie in September.

Wethersfield advanced to the championship game with a 4-3 win over No. 1 East Lyme in the semifinals, winning that game on penalty kicks, 8-7.

Simsbury rolled through the Class L tournament with three consecutive 1-0 wins over SouthWest Conference teams (Pomperaug, No. 3 Bethel, No. 11 New Milford) before dominating Newington, 5-1, in the semifinals.

Simsbury finished the regular season at 10-4-2 and third in the CCC Central with a 6-3 record behind Farmington (8-0-1) and Hall (7-1-1). Wethersfield won the CCC South championship with a 7-0-2 record.

BOYS SOCCER

Simsbury 3, Wethersfield 2, penalty kicks (4-3)

At Hartford

Simsbury (14-4-2) 0 1 0 1 — 3

Wethersfield (15-4-3) 0 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: Tarik Alihodzic (W), Alihodzic (W, 6:43); Ryan Goodwin (S); McCullough (S, 8:47); Assist: Keegan McCullough; Penalty kicks goals: Goodwin (S), Michael Roche (S), Dylan Rodgers (S), Emmanuel Lee (S), Alihodzic (W), Damian Sardo (W), Ramo Ahmetovic (W); Goalies: Joseph McKenna (W), Max Rodenbusch (S); Of note: Simsbury won their first state championship since 2006 and their fifth state title