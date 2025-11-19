One final day on the turf as a collegiate field hockey official for Deb Martin

By RICK WILSON

Special to The Collinsville Press

MANSFIELD, Nov. 1, 2025 – It was another day in a career of college field hockey days for Debbie Martin.

An early November afternoon, fall’s color on life support as each leaf drifted to the ground. There had been 35 years of these days as a top-notch field hockey official that started back in the early 1990s.

One more day, one more time.

It was different this time, however. Somehow, one more day had become one last day. One more time had become one last time.

Martin had not made a big deal about it. She was comfortable with the decision that the time had come and that it was her decision. The idea that she was going out on her terms after what she felt was a great season.

“I hadn’t really thought about it (being the last college game),” Martin said. “I had only mentioned it to a few close friends I’ve had for 30 or 40 years and some family.”

Daughter Whitney forced her to think a little bit more about it.”

“(Whitney) asked me if I was really going to go through with it,” Martin said. “In the morning, she sent me a beautiful text that kind of set me off.”

Martin regrouped. On the brisk, windswept Saturday at the Mansfield Outdoor Athletic Complex the usual efficient mode was on for what turned out to be a 7-1 romp for Eastern Connecticut State over UMass-Dartmouth.

If it were not for the green fluorescent jacket, black pants and occasional whistle you would not have known she was there. Always the official’s goal.

“I thought it was a beautiful game, well-played, not too many whistles,” Martin said. “I was happy to end it like that. I was so at peace.”

So concluded the college chapter of a long love affair of officiating the game of field hockey. Part of Martin’s peace comes from the idea that field hockey still has its place with her and that will be on the high school field where she will continue to referee next fall.

Martin played for the legendary Joan Gauthey at Shepaug Valley High in Washington Depot, where she graduated in 1971. Gauthey asked her to officiate middle school games after graduation, the introduction of what would become a 51-year officiating career to date. It was not long before official Dale Ives, a future Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Famer, took her to a Farmington play-day and the career was in gear.

For Martin, it has been three or four games a week on the college level doing all three divisions mixed with high school games. At Colombia one day and somewhere else the next day. A passion for and a commitment to the game.

Along the way, she has seen the game progress. Martin remembers roll-ins after balls went out of play, when you could not lift the ball with your stick and when the Bully (starting play by throwing the ball down between two players) was used.

In Martin’s world, fall has always beckoned.

“I want to continue to be part of the sport. Every fall, I love this game,” Martin said. “When fall comes and I get that first game, it is great.”

On a mid-Saturday afternoon, Debbie Martin bundled up and headed towards her car in the parking lot.

“I’ve had a great career (on this level), thank-you,” said Martin, who was inducted into the Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame as an official in 2009.

Next year, it’s officiating at the high school level and watching her granddaughter Devyn play for Glastonbury.

For Martin, it was one more day, one last day. One more time. One last time on the college level.

Maybe a tad bittersweet but with the emphasis on the sweet.