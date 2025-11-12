Surging Old Saybrook advances to state final after eliminating Canton, 1-0

GLASTONBURY, Nov. 12, 2025 – It wasn’t an October to remember for the Old Saybrook girls soccer team. Over a four-week span, the Rams went 1-4-2, concluding a 4-0 loss to the Morgan School in the Shoreline Conference tournament.

November is proving to be a much more enjoyable experience. The No. 9 Rams are 3-0 this month and have allowed just one goal in three CIAC Class S tournament games.

Behind their freshman goalie Amara Holmes, the Rams earned their second shutout of the tournament with a 1-0 win over No. 4 Canton on a chilly evening in Wednesday’s Class S semifinal at Glastonbury High.

The Rams will face Morgan in the championship game either Saturday or Sunday at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford. Old Saybrook (11-4-5) split with the Huskies, beating Morgan for their only win in October, 2-0, and losing in the Shoreline tournament.

It’s the first championship game appearance for the Rams since 2016 and third overall. Old Saybrook and Portland shared the Class S title in 2013.

Old Saybrook junior Annalise Sarette collected a sharp crossing pass from teammate Grace Bollmann and chipped it over the head of Canton goalie Mackenize Yanke with 31:26 left in the game. Holmes made 14 saves, including a few outstanding stops, to secure the shutout.

No. 4 Canton (14-4-1) was in the semifinals for the second time in three years. The Warriors had 18 shots but Holmes was able to come up with the big saves to snap Canton’s six-game winning streak.

“It’s always the toughest part of the game, taking a hard-fought loss,” Canton coach Jim Potter said. “It is a tough one. They played hard and they played well. Old Saybrook was just there a couple more times than we were.”

Canton had won their two previous tournament games by a combined score of 15-2, including a school-record nine goals in a 9-1 decision over Terryville in the quarterfinals last week.

But Old Saybrook was just a step faster on this cold, chilly 40 degree evening

“They came out ready to work and hustle and really wanted it,” Old Saybrook coach Laura Zehnder said. “(Speed on the field) was something we were lacking during the regular season. We went through a lull when we were having a hard time scoring so it’s really coming at the right time now.”

In October, Old Saybrook scored just six goals and allowed 14 in seven games. In the state tournament, the Rams have outscored their three opponents 12-1.

Sarette said, “OS has never won a state final and I really wanted to win one for our team. If you just put passion and effort in your game you will win.”

Old Saybrook had some better chances in the first half but it was scoreless at the break with Canton goalie Mackenzie Yankee with seven saves and Holmes with five saves.

Early in the second half, Canton’s Alyssa Koczak ripped a hard shot from about 20 yards away. It was going to just sneak under the crossbar but Holmes leaped up and tipped it over the crossbar.

“I am still processing that,” Zehnder said. “That was an amazing save. It is really her best game of the entire season.”

About two minutes later, Old Saybrook was at the other end of the field with Sarette getting the ball over a charging Yanke for a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes later, Old Saybrook nearly had a second goal on a pretty passing play in the penalty box but it was waved off due to an offsides call.

Yanke finished with eight saves for Canton and stopped Sarette on a breakaway attempt with 17:21 remaining.

Holmes made a tough stop on Canton’s Dylan Ward with 16 minutes remaining and ripped a crossing pass from Julia Koczak out of the air with 12 minutes remaining.

GIRLS SOCCER

Old Saybrook 1, Canton 0

At Glastonbury

Old Saybrook (11-4-5) 0 1 — 1

Canton (14-4-1) 0 0 — 0

Goal: Annalise Sarette (OS), Assist: Grace Bullmann (OS); Saves: Amara Holmes (OS) 14, Mckenzie Yanke (C) 8; Shots: Canton 18-9; Corner kicks: 4-4