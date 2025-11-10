Weekly scoreboard: Nov. 10-30, 2025

Monday, Nov. 10
FOOTBALL
GametimeCT Top 10 Football Poll
|The GameTimeCT top 10 poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
Week 10, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (20)
|8-0
|656
|1
|L
|2. Killingly (2)
|8-0
|586
|2
|SS
|3. Wilton
|8-0
|584
|6
|MM
|4. Hand
|7-1
|520
|7
|SS
|5. Greenwich
|6-2
|472
|3
|LL
|6. St. Joseph
|6-2
|456
|8
|M
|7. Fairfield Prep
|6-2
|392
|4
|LL
|8. New Britain
|7-1
|438
|9
|LL
|9. Windsor
|7-1
|265
|4
|MM
|10. Cheshire
|602
|228
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Berlin (8-0), 217; Newtown (6-2), 196; Staples (5-3), 178; Darien (6-2), 116; Woodland (8-0), 96; Southington (5-3), 49; Seymour (8-0), 46; Bunnell (6-2), 41; Sheehan (6-2), 38; Glastonbury (5-3), 28; Cromwell/Portland (8-0), 26; Brookfield (6-2), 25; Guilford (7-1), 22; Jonathan Law (7-1), 18; Ridgefield (5-3), 7
|Voting this week: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll
|First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (12)
|8-0
|388
|1
|L
|2. Killingly (1)
|8-0
|350
|2
|SS
|3. Wilton
|8-0
|348
|5
|MM
|4. Hand
|7-1
|300
|6
|SS
|5. St. Joseph
|6-2
|264
|8
|MM
|6. Greenwich
|6-2
|262
|3
|LL
|7. Fairfield Prep
|6-2
|202
|7
|LL
|8. Cheshire
|6-2
|199
|9
|L
|9. New Britain
|7-1
|178
|10
|LL
|10. Windsor
|7-1
|174
|4
|MM
|Also receiving votes: Newtown (6-2), 136 points; Woodland (8-0), 114; Darien (6-2), 90; Berlin (8-0), 88; Staples (5-3), 67; Sheehan (6-2), 36; Seymour (8-0), 24; Brookfield (6-2), 17; Law (7-1), 16; Glastonbury (5-3), 10; Southington (5-3), 9; Guilford (7-1), 8; Tie, Bunnell (6-2), Cromwell/Portland (8-0), Fairfield Ludlowe (5-3), Maloney (5-3) and West Haven (4-4), 7.
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
Upcoming events
Tuesday, Nov. 11
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class S semifinal
Canton vs. Hale-Ray, 4:30 p.m. at SMSA
GIRLS SOCCER
Class M semifinal
NW Catholic vs. Lewis Mills at New Britain, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Class S semifinal
Granby vs. Shepaug at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 12
BOYS SOCCER
Class L semifinal
Newington vs. Simsbury at New Britain, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class S semifinal
Canton vs. Old Saybrook at Glastonbury, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class LL semifinal
Farmington vs. Glastonbury at New Britain, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 14
FOOTBALL
Avon at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol Central at Simsbury. 6:30 p.m.
Farmington at Middletown, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 15
FOOTBALL
NW Catholic at Lewis Mills, noon
Holy Cross at Gilbert co-op, 1 p.m.
NEPSAC Bowl: Williston-Northampton, MA at Avon Old Farms, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
State championship games at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford
GIRLS SOCCER
State championship games at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford
FIELD HOCKEY
State championship games at Wethersfield
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
State championship games at TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Air Force at UConn, noon
Sunday, Nov. 16
BOYS SOCCER
State championship games at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford
GIRLS SOCCER
State championship games at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford
Friday, Nov. 21
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at North Branford, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 25
FOOTBALL
Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech at Avon, 6 p.m.
Gilbert co-op at St. Paul, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 26
FOOTBALL
Plainville at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 27
ROAD RACING
Falcon 5K Turkey Trot at Thompson Brook School, 9 a.m.
14th annual O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot in Collinsville, 9 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Watertown at Torrington, 10:15 a.m.
