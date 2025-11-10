Weekly scoreboard: Nov. 10-30, 2025

Monday, Nov. 10

FOOTBALL

GametimeCT Top 10 Football Poll

The GameTimeCT top 10 poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification: Week 10, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. New Canaan (20) 8-0 656 1 L 2. Killingly (2) 8-0 586 2 SS 3. Wilton 8-0 584 6 MM 4. Hand 7-1 520 7 SS 5. Greenwich 6-2 472 3 LL 6. St. Joseph 6-2 456 8 M 7. Fairfield Prep 6-2 392 4 LL 8. New Britain 7-1 438 9 LL 9. Windsor 7-1 265 4 MM 10. Cheshire 602 228 nr L Also receiving votes: Berlin (8-0), 217; Newtown (6-2), 196; Staples (5-3), 178; Darien (6-2), 116; Woodland (8-0), 96; Southington (5-3), 49; Seymour (8-0), 46; Bunnell (6-2), 41; Sheehan (6-2), 38; Glastonbury (5-3), 28; Cromwell/Portland (8-0), 26; Brookfield (6-2), 25; Guilford (7-1), 22; Jonathan Law (7-1), 18; Ridgefield (5-3), 7 Voting this week: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.

Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification: Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. New Canaan (12) 8-0 388 1 L 2. Killingly (1) 8-0 350 2 SS 3. Wilton 8-0 348 5 MM 4. Hand 7-1 300 6 SS 5. St. Joseph 6-2 264 8 MM 6. Greenwich 6-2 262 3 LL 7. Fairfield Prep 6-2 202 7 LL 8. Cheshire 6-2 199 9 L 9. New Britain 7-1 178 10 LL 10. Windsor 7-1 174 4 MM Also receiving votes: Newtown (6-2), 136 points; Woodland (8-0), 114; Darien (6-2), 90; Berlin (8-0), 88; Staples (5-3), 67; Sheehan (6-2), 36; Seymour (8-0), 24; Brookfield (6-2), 17; Law (7-1), 16; Glastonbury (5-3), 10; Southington (5-3), 9; Guilford (7-1), 8; Tie, Bunnell (6-2), Cromwell/Portland (8-0), Fairfield Ludlowe (5-3), Maloney (5-3) and West Haven (4-4), 7. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Upcoming events

Tuesday, Nov. 11

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class S semifinal

Canton vs. Hale-Ray, 4:30 p.m. at SMSA

GIRLS SOCCER

Class M semifinal

NW Catholic vs. Lewis Mills at New Britain, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Class S semifinal

Granby vs. Shepaug at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

BOYS SOCCER

Class L semifinal

Newington vs. Simsbury at New Britain, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class S semifinal

Canton vs. Old Saybrook at Glastonbury, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class LL semifinal

Farmington vs. Glastonbury at New Britain, 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

FOOTBALL

Avon at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol Central at Simsbury. 6:30 p.m.

Farmington at Middletown, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

FOOTBALL

NW Catholic at Lewis Mills, noon

Holy Cross at Gilbert co-op, 1 p.m.

NEPSAC Bowl: Williston-Northampton, MA at Avon Old Farms, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

State championship games at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

GIRLS SOCCER

State championship games at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

FIELD HOCKEY

State championship games at Wethersfield

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

State championship games at TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Air Force at UConn, noon

Sunday, Nov. 16

BOYS SOCCER

State championship games at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

GIRLS SOCCER

State championship games at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Friday, Nov. 21

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton at North Branford, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

FOOTBALL

Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech at Avon, 6 p.m.

Gilbert co-op at St. Paul, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

FOOTBALL

Plainville at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 27

ROAD RACING

Falcon 5K Turkey Trot at Thompson Brook School, 9 a.m.

14th annual O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot in Collinsville, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Watertown at Torrington, 10:15 a.m.

