Weekly scoreboard: Nov. 3-9, 2025

Monday, Nov. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Class LL tournament, second round

Farmington 2, Amity 1 (penalty kicks, 8-7)

Class L tournament, second round

East Lyme 2, Avon 1

Simsbury 1, Bethel 0

Class M tournament, second round

Granby 3, New Fairfield 2

Plainville 2, Lewis Mills 1 (penalty kicks, 10-8)

Class S tournament, second round

Canton 9, SMSA/Capital Prep 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Class S tournament, second round

Canton 6, Morgan 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class S tournament, first round

Canton 3, Wright Tech 0 (25-3, 25-18, 25-18)

CROSS COUNTRY

CIAC State Open championships

BOYS: Greenwich 87, 2. Xavier 104, 3. East Lyme 104. Winner: Sam Leone, East Lyme

GIRLS: Glastonbury 84, New Canaan 99, Mercy 123. Winner: Chase Gilbert, Lyme/Old Lyme

BOYS SOCCER

Plainville 2, Lewis Mills 1, PK

At Plainville

Lewis Mills (10-6-2) 0 1 0 — 1

Plainville (12-2-3) 0 1 0 – 1

Of note: Plainville won on penalty kicks, 10-8

Goals: Ian Mayes (LM); Christian Rodriguez (P); Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 6; Ian Bravado (P) 6; Highlights: Plainville scored the opening goal 1 minute into the second half, but Mills battled back to even the score about halfway through the second half when junior Ian Mayes put away a loose ball. The game ended up going to 3 rounds of penalties. For Mills Dominic Wroblewski and Alex Cassavant both made 2 pks, along with Jacob Verbeek. Jacob Nunes, Marek Nardi, Danielle Swider all had 1 in the shootout. Goalie Marek Nardi made 4 penalty saves in the shootout. Plainville’s Braeden Tiscia scored the eventual game winning penalty kick.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 6, Morgan 0

At Canton

Goals: Gianna Valentin 4, Reagan Grecula 1, Madeline Tucker 1; Of note: Goalie Alyssa Gough with the shutout in net for the Warriors. No. 3 Canton will host either Nonnewaug or NW Catholic in Thursday’s Class S quarterfinal on the turf field. Records: Canton 13-4, Morgan 9-8

CROSS COUNTRY

CIAC State Open

At Manchester

GIRLS

Top 10 teams – 1. Glastonbury 84, 2. New Canaan 99, 3. Mercy 123, 4. Greenwich 143, 5. Haddam-Killingworth 167, 6. East Lyme 219, 7. Staples 251, 8. Hand 283, 9. Ridgefield 303, 10. Trumbull 310

Other teams: 18. Simsbury 378

Top 10 individuals – Chase Gilbert, Lyme/Old Lyme 17:50.08 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Sophie Passalacqua, Greenwich 18:04, 3. Lauren Parrett, Glastonbury 18:08, 4. Sarah Bogdan, Staples 18:38, 5. Sofia Holovatska, South Windsor 18:44, 6. Annecy Vlieks, Hand 18:45, 7. Cora Wasiolek, Mercy, 18:52, 8. Sarah Roberts, Mercy 18:55, 9. Hazel DeLucia, Lyman Memorial 19:05, 10. Sienna DeKanter, New Canaan 19:14

Other runners: 71. Cameron Moorey, Farmington 20:50, 81. Abby Van Hoof, Avon, 20:59, 82. Keira Scroggins, Simsbury 21:00, 87. Sophia Smith, Simsbury 21:02

2025 State Open cross country results (Athletic.net)

BOYS

Top 10 teams – Greenwich 87, 2. Xavier 104, 3. East Lyme 104, 4. E.O. Smith 156, 5. Ridgefield 191, 6. Amity 207, 7. Fairfield Warde 212, 8. Hall 232, 9. New Canaan 239, 10. Staples 243

Other teams: 14. Avon 313

Top 10 individuals: Sam Leone, East Lyme 15:37.52, for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Tycen LaBelle, Griswold 15:38.33, 3. Luke Cushing, Amity 15:58, 4. Joseph DeLuise, Oxford 16:04, 5. Julien Silva, Fitch, 16:06, 6. Alexander Medina, Hamden, 16:10, 7. Hudson Schunk, Fairfield Warde, 16:11.2, 8. Aidan Nelson 16:11.8, 9. Ryan Newcomb, Greenwich 16:13, 10. Edward Kushel, Fairfield Warde 16:14

Other runners: 22. Brahm Bulow, Avon, 16:32, 51., Gavin Baron, Granby, 16:59, 58. Andrew Kessler, Avon, 17:09, 72. Benjamin Kuczuk, Farmington 17:15, 75. Caleb Davis, Simsbury 17:20; 95. Brady Morrison, Canton, 17:31, 125. Brady Lord, Avon 17:53, 130. Leo Rasy, Avon 17:56, 136. Francis Karasmeighan, Avon, 18:00, 156. Bao Tran, Avon 18:37, Chris Campbell, Avon, DNF

Of note: Xavier finishes second because their No. 6 runner finished ahead (42) of East Lyme’s No. 6 runner (84).

2025 State Open cross country results (Athletic.net)

Upcoming events

Tuesday, Nov. 4

GIRLS SOCCER

Class S: Lyman Memorial at Canton, 2 p.m.

Class L: Avon at Sacred Heart Academy, 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Class S: Lakeview at Granby

Class M: Avon at Hand, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class S second round: East Catholic at Canton, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6

FOOTBALL

Plainville at Avon, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class S quarterfinal: Cromwell at Canton

FIELD HOCKEY

Class S quarterfinal: Nonnewaug/NW Catholic winner at Canton

Friday, Nov. 7

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton vs. Capital Prep/First Achievement at Hartford Public, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Conard, 6:30 p.m.

Farmington at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

FOOTBALL

Bloomfield at Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech, noon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Duke at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

