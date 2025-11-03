Weekly scoreboard: Nov. 3-9, 2025

Monday, Nov. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Class LL tournament, second round
Farmington 2, Amity 1 (penalty kicks, 8-7)
Class L tournament, second round
East Lyme 2, Avon 1
Simsbury 1, Bethel 0
Class M tournament, second round
Granby 3, New Fairfield 2
Plainville 2, Lewis Mills 1 (penalty kicks, 10-8)
Class S tournament, second round
Canton 9, SMSA/Capital Prep 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Class S tournament, second round
Canton 6, Morgan 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class S tournament, first round
Canton 3, Wright Tech 0 (25-3, 25-18, 25-18)
CROSS COUNTRY
CIAC State Open championships
BOYS: Greenwich 87, 2. Xavier 104, 3. East Lyme 104. Winner: Sam Leone, East Lyme
GIRLS: Glastonbury 84, New Canaan 99, Mercy 123. Winner: Chase Gilbert, Lyme/Old Lyme
BOYS SOCCER
Plainville 2, Lewis Mills 1, PK
At Plainville
Lewis Mills (10-6-2) 0 1 0 — 1
Plainville (12-2-3) 0 1 0 – 1
Of note: Plainville won on penalty kicks, 10-8
Goals: Ian Mayes (LM); Christian Rodriguez (P); Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 6; Ian Bravado (P) 6; Highlights: Plainville scored the opening goal 1 minute into the second half, but Mills battled back to even the score about halfway through the second half when junior Ian Mayes put away a loose ball. The game ended up going to 3 rounds of penalties. For Mills Dominic Wroblewski and Alex Cassavant both made 2 pks, along with Jacob Verbeek. Jacob Nunes, Marek Nardi, Danielle Swider all had 1 in the shootout. Goalie Marek Nardi made 4 penalty saves in the shootout. Plainville’s Braeden Tiscia scored the eventual game winning penalty kick.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 6, Morgan 0
At Canton
Goals: Gianna Valentin 4, Reagan Grecula 1, Madeline Tucker 1; Of note: Goalie Alyssa Gough with the shutout in net for the Warriors. No. 3 Canton will host either Nonnewaug or NW Catholic in Thursday’s Class S quarterfinal on the turf field. Records: Canton 13-4, Morgan 9-8
CROSS COUNTRY
CIAC State Open
At Manchester
GIRLS
Top 10 teams – 1. Glastonbury 84, 2. New Canaan 99, 3. Mercy 123, 4. Greenwich 143, 5. Haddam-Killingworth 167, 6. East Lyme 219, 7. Staples 251, 8. Hand 283, 9. Ridgefield 303, 10. Trumbull 310
Other teams: 18. Simsbury 378
Top 10 individuals – Chase Gilbert, Lyme/Old Lyme 17:50.08 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Sophie Passalacqua, Greenwich 18:04, 3. Lauren Parrett, Glastonbury 18:08, 4. Sarah Bogdan, Staples 18:38, 5. Sofia Holovatska, South Windsor 18:44, 6. Annecy Vlieks, Hand 18:45, 7. Cora Wasiolek, Mercy, 18:52, 8. Sarah Roberts, Mercy 18:55, 9. Hazel DeLucia, Lyman Memorial 19:05, 10. Sienna DeKanter, New Canaan 19:14
Other runners: 71. Cameron Moorey, Farmington 20:50, 81. Abby Van Hoof, Avon, 20:59, 82. Keira Scroggins, Simsbury 21:00, 87. Sophia Smith, Simsbury 21:02
2025 State Open cross country results (Athletic.net)
BOYS
Top 10 teams – Greenwich 87, 2. Xavier 104, 3. East Lyme 104, 4. E.O. Smith 156, 5. Ridgefield 191, 6. Amity 207, 7. Fairfield Warde 212, 8. Hall 232, 9. New Canaan 239, 10. Staples 243
Other teams: 14. Avon 313
Top 10 individuals: Sam Leone, East Lyme 15:37.52, for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Tycen LaBelle, Griswold 15:38.33, 3. Luke Cushing, Amity 15:58, 4. Joseph DeLuise, Oxford 16:04, 5. Julien Silva, Fitch, 16:06, 6. Alexander Medina, Hamden, 16:10, 7. Hudson Schunk, Fairfield Warde, 16:11.2, 8. Aidan Nelson 16:11.8, 9. Ryan Newcomb, Greenwich 16:13, 10. Edward Kushel, Fairfield Warde 16:14
Other runners: 22. Brahm Bulow, Avon, 16:32, 51., Gavin Baron, Granby, 16:59, 58. Andrew Kessler, Avon, 17:09, 72. Benjamin Kuczuk, Farmington 17:15, 75. Caleb Davis, Simsbury 17:20; 95. Brady Morrison, Canton, 17:31, 125. Brady Lord, Avon 17:53, 130. Leo Rasy, Avon 17:56, 136. Francis Karasmeighan, Avon, 18:00, 156. Bao Tran, Avon 18:37, Chris Campbell, Avon, DNF
Of note: Xavier finishes second because their No. 6 runner finished ahead (42) of East Lyme’s No. 6 runner (84).
2025 State Open cross country results (Athletic.net)
Upcoming events
Tuesday, Nov. 4
GIRLS SOCCER
Class S: Lyman Memorial at Canton, 2 p.m.
Class L: Avon at Sacred Heart Academy, 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Class S: Lakeview at Granby
Class M: Avon at Hand, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 5
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class S second round: East Catholic at Canton, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 6
FOOTBALL
Plainville at Avon, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class S quarterfinal: Cromwell at Canton
FIELD HOCKEY
Class S quarterfinal: Nonnewaug/NW Catholic winner at Canton
Friday, Nov. 7
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton vs. Capital Prep/First Achievement at Hartford Public, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Conard, 6:30 p.m.
Farmington at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
FOOTBALL
Bloomfield at Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech, noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Duke at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Previous results
Previous Fall 2025 results
Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2025
Oct. 20-26, 2025
Oct. 13-19, 2025
Oct. 6-12, 2025
Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2025
September 22-28, 2025
September 15-21, 2025
September 8-14, 2025
September 1-7, 2025
Previous Summer 2025 results
August 18-31, 2025
August 4-17, 2025
July 28-August 3, 2025
July 21-27, 2025
July 14-20, 2025
July 7-13, 2025
June 30-July 6, 2025
June 23-29, 2025
June 16-22, 2025
Previous Spring 2025 results
June 9-15, 2025
June 2-June 8, 2025
May 26-June 1, 2025
May 19-25, 2025
May 12-18, 2025
May 5-11, 2025
April 28-May 4, 2025
April 21-27, 2025
April 1-20, 2025
Previous Winter 2025 results
Feb. 24-March 9, 2025
Feb. 17-23, 2025
Feb. 10-16, 2025
Feb. 3-9, 2025
Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025
Jan. 20-26, 2025
Jan. 13-19, 2025
Jan. 6-12, 2025
Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2025
Dec. 23-29, 2024
Dec. 15-22, 2024
Dec. 8-14, 2024
Previous Fall 2024 results
Nov. 18-30, 2024
Nov. 4-17, 2024
Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024
Oct. 21-27, 2024
Oct. 14-20, 2024
Oct. 7-13, 2024
Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024
Sept. 23-29, 2024
Sept. 16-22, 2024
Sept. 9-15, 2024
Sept. 2-8, 2024
Previous Summer 2024 results
August 19-Sept. 1, 2024
July 29-August 18, 2024
July 15-28, 2024
July 7-14, 2024
July 1-7, 2024
June 24-30, 2024
June 17-23, 2024
June 10-16, 2024