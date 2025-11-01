Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2025

Saturday, Nov. 1
FOOTBALL
NW Catholic 48, Avon 0
Watertown at Gilbert co-op
Plainville 56, Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 20
Avon Old Farms 31, Loomis Chaffee 28, OT
BOYS SOCCER
CIAC Class M tournament
First round: Lewis Mills 3, Hand 1
GIRLS SOCCER
CIAC Class M tournament
First round: Lewis Mills 5, Seymour 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament championship
Simsbury 3, Glastonbury 1 (15-25, 25-14, 25–20, 25-21)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn 38, Alabama-Birmingham 19
PRO SOCCER
USL Championship Eastern Conference quarterfinal
Pittsburgh 1, Hartford 0 (penalty kicks, 4-2)
At Plainville
Lewis Mills/WT (1-6) 7 13 0 0 — 20
Plainville (4-3) 21 42 7 7 — 56
Of note: Chase Bouchard scored 3 TDs for the Blue Devils, including two kickoff returns. Mills received TDs from Patryk Klonowski on a 80-yard interception return and Gryfn Kobylarz who scored on a 71-yard TD pass from Jayce McDonald. Plainville QB Anthony Arbano threw 5 TD passes.
Avon Old Farms 31, Loomis Chaffee 28, OT
At Windsor
Loomis Chaffee (2-6) 7 0 7 14 0 — 28
Avon Old Farms (8-0) 7 0 14 7 3 — 31
First quarter
A: Matt DeFilippo 48 pass from Matthew Baer (Gianluca Cosentino kick), 11:22
L: Romy Jain 4 run (Brendan Mulderig kick), 1:38
Third quarter
L: Amir Knighton 10 run (Mulderig kick), 9:18
A: Johnny Gineruha 3 pass from Baer (Cosentino kick), 5:47
A: Kharon Craig 12 run (Cosentino kick), 0:51
Fourth quarter
A: Baer 1 run (Cosentino kick), 8:27
L: C.J. Landry 18 pass from Jain (kick fails), 5:18
L: Trae Ford 3 pass from Jain (Bennett Schactman pass from Jain), 0:00
Overtime
A: Cameron Stewart 28 FG
Of note: With the win, Avon Old Farms wins the Founders League championship. Loomis tied the game on the final play of regulation, a fourth down and goal play from the AOF three. In OT, Avon Old Farms had two tackles for a loss (10 yards) and Jain threw two incomplete passes.
BOYS SOCCER
Lewis Mills 3, Hand 1
At Burlington
Lewis Mills 1 2 — 3
Hand 0 1 — 1
Goals: Ryan Catrino (LM), Eli Pavelchak (LM), Hayden Melingonis (LM), Harrison Hodge (H); Assists: Alex Cassavant (LM), Jaxon Baltrush (LM), Dominik Wroblewski (LM); Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 9, Ethan Plasky (H) 10; Of note: Mills was seeded 14th and Hand was the No. 19 seed. Mills faces No. 3 Plainville (11-2-3) on Monday at 4 p.m. in the second round
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn 38, Alabama-Birmingham 19
At East Hartford
UAB (3-5) 0 0 6 13 — 19
UConn (6-3) 7 17 14 0 — 38
PRO SOCCER
Pittsburgh 1, Hartford 0 (4-2, penalty kicks)
At Pittsburgh
Eric Dick made a decisive save and Sean Suber scored the game-winning goal as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC advanced 4-2 in a penalty shootout against Hartford Athletic in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs at Highmark Stadium after the teams had played to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes. Having recorded three saves through regulation and extra time, Dick came through in the opening round of the shootout as he made a diving save to deny Hartford’s Hadji Barry’s effort to the right side. The Hounds were then perfect from the spot, as Bertin Jacquesson, Robbie Mertz and Augustine Williams all found the net before Athletic’s Samuel Careaga shot high to open the fourth round. Suber’s low shot to the right corner wrapped up the result, sending the USL Jägermeister Cup winners home.
Friday, Oct. 31
FOOTBALL
(5) Windsor 64, Simsbury 0
BOYS SOCCER
CIAC Class L tournament
First round: Avon 2, Berlin 1
Simsbury 1, Pomperaug 0
CIAC Class M tournament
First round: Granby 5, Bullard-Havens 0
GIRLS SOCCER
CIAC Class L tournament
First round: Avon 3, Waterford 2 (penalty kicks, 4-3)
CIAC Class M tournament
First round: Granby 8, Plainville 0
CROSS COUNTRY
State Open at Wickham Park at Manchester, ppd. to Monday, Nov. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Avon 2, Berlin 1
At Avon (Fisher Meadows)
Berlin (8-4-5) 1 0 — 1
Avon (10-4-3) 1 1 — 2
Goals: Sebestian Karwowski (B); Marcello Razuri (A) 2; Assists: Tommy Francalangia (B); Chayce Allen (A), James Webb (A); Saves: Jordan Beaudoin (A) 4, Viktor Naporowski (B) 6; Of note: Avon is ranked No. 16 while Berlin is the No. 17. Avon advances to face No. 1 East Lyme (15-0-1) on Monday
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 3, Waterford 2, penalty kicks
At Avon (turf field)
Records: Waterford 6-7-4; Avon 9-6-2; Of note: No. 14 Avon advances to face No. 3 Sacred Heart Academy (13-3) in Fairfield on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at either 2 or 4 p.m. Waterford was the No. 19 seed.
Thursday, Oct. 30
FOOTBALL
Wethersfield 12, Farmington 0
Torrington 48, Wilby 8
Berlin 24, Enfield 8
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament semifinals at Glastonbury
Glastonbury 3, RHAM 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-14)
Simsbury 3, Farmington 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19)
NCCC Tournament championship at Coventry
Coventry 3, Rockville 0 (25-11, 28-26, 25-11)
FOOTBALL
Wethersfield 12, Farmington 0
At Farmington
Wethersfield (4-3) 6 0 6 0 — 12
Farmington (3-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
W: Charley Bellbuono 3 run (kick failed), 7:45
Third quarter
W: Luis Garcia 69 run (pass failed), 3:59
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Farmington – Mason Kiniry 6-11, Michael Campagnano 11-27
PASSING: Farmington – Kiniry 19-31-2, 155
RECEIVING: Farmington – Campagnano 4-15, Justin Kinney 8-78, Tyler Thompson 2-25, Joshuah Larkin 4-42, Ty Nogiec 1-5
Berlin 24, Enfield 8
At Berlin
Enfield (3-4) 0 0 0 8 – 8
Berlin (7-0) 7 0 3 14 — 24
First quarter
B: Brandon Sadowski 4 run (Collin Sullivan kick)
Third quarter
B: Sullivan 21 FG
Fourth quarter
B: Cody Puzio 1 run (Sullivan kick)
B: Eli Rice 36 run (Sullivan kick)
E: Tomasz 14 pass from Sawyer Pequite (two-point conversion good)
Torrington 48, Wilby 8
At Waterbury
Torrington (5-2) 28 20 0 0 — 48
Wilby (1-6) 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
T: Evan Roman 29 run (two point failed), 7:50
T: Aiden Hansen 36 run (Two-point conversion), 5:40
T: Hansen 16 run (Jackson Brewer-Karimi kick), 4:23
T: Nick Coleman 43 run (Brewer-Karimi kick), 2:19
Second Quarter
T: Coleman 16 run (Brewer-Karimi kick), 11:42
T: Hansen 21 run (Brewer-Karimi kick), 7:43
T: Cameron Roxbury 49 run (Brewer-Karimi kick)
Fourth Quarter
W: Daji Bell 37 run (two-point conversion)
Wednesday, Oct. 29
FOOTBALL
Ellington 37, Granby/Canton 35, 3 OT
FIELD HOCKEY
CCC Tournament final
(7) Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament quarterfinals
Farmington 3, Bristol Central 1 (xx-xx, 17-25, 25-23, 27-25)
Glastonbury 3, Maloney 0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-23)
Simsbury 3, Southington 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-20)
RHAM 3, Windsor 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-18)
FOOTBALL
Ellington 37, Granby/Canton 35, 3 OT
At Ellington
Granby/Canton (4-3) 14 7 0 0 8 0 6 — 35
Ellington (6-1) 0 7 7 7 8 0 8 — 37
First quarter
G: Joseph Lewie 4 run (Alex Krauland kick)
G: Gabe Mensah 1 run (Krauland kick)
Second quarter
G: Lewie 1 run (Krauland kick), 0:43
Ell: Dylan Calsetta 4 pass from Aaron Ladr (kick good), 0:00
Third quarter
Ell: Everitt Buss 15 pass from Ladr (kick good), 0:39
Fourth quarter
Ell: Brett Powell 25 run (kick good), 7:13
First OT
G: Lewie 4 run (Lewie run)
Ell: Buss 10 pass from Ladr (xxx run)
Third OT
G: Oliver Douglas 12 pass from Lewie (run fails)
Ell: Mattox Dimovski 1 pass from Ladr (Ladr run)
Individual leaders
Granby/Canton: Lewie 25-173 rushing, 3 TDs, 9 solo tackles, 12 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL (tackles for a loss), one forced fumble; Gabe Mensah 20-77 rushing, 1 TD; Elijah Sam 9-82 rushing; Mike Lapenta interception
Of note: Ellington erased a 21-0 deficit. It is the second-longest Pequot Conference game in state history. Tolland beat North Branford in 4 OT in 2007. Ellington snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Bears with their last victory coming in 2016. The Knights had never beaten the Granby/Canton co-op team, which began in 2019, losing in five contests.
FIELD HOCKEY
Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1
At Glastonbury
Records: Glastonbury 17-1, Simsbury 12-5-0-1. Of note: Glastonbury won the first-ever CCC Tournament in field hockey. The Guardians, who have won 10 straight matches, captured the CCC South with a 6-0 record while Simsbury won the CCC North title with a 7-0 mark.
TOP 10 POLL
The final state field hockey top 10 coaches poll of the regular season as compiled by Janet Dickey. Standings include all league tournament results except FCIAC and CCC championship game.
|Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Staples (8)
|18-0
|160
|1
|L
|2. Darien
|15-2-1
|142
|2
|L
|3. Wilton
|13-3-1
|114
|3
|L
|4. Branford
|17-2
|95
|4
|M
|5. Fairfield Ludlowe
|14-4
|90
|6
|L
|6. Greenwich
|13-4-0-1
|60
|7
|L
|7. Glastonbury
|16-1
|55
|8
|L
|8. New Canaan
|12-3-0-2
|54
|5
|L
|9. Granby
|13-3
|45
|nr
|S
|10. Immaculate
|15-3-1
|42
|8
|S
|Others receiving votes: Hand (13-3-0-2) 36, New Fairfield (16-1-1) 32, Pomperaug (15-2-2) 20, Westbrook/Old Lyme 15
|Coaches voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook/LOL co-op; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington
Tuesday, Oct. 28
BOYS SOCCER
CCC Tournament
Championship at Sage Park, Berlin
Tolland 1, Hall 0 (penalty kicks, 4-2)
GIRLS SOCCER
CCC Tournament
Championship at Sage Park, Berlin
East Catholic 1, Simsbury 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC Tournament semifinals
Coventry 3, Canton 0
Suffield 3, Rockville 0
Monday, Oct. 27
BOYS SOCCER
Canton 4, Windsor Locks 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 4, East Catholic 0
CCC Tournament
Semifinals
(2) Simsbury 3, (3) Conard 2
(1) Glastonbury 3, (4) Farmington 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC Tournament
First round
(4) Canton 3, (5) Ellington 1
(6) Granby at (3) Rockville
CCC Tournament
First round
(1) Simsbury 3, (16) Newington 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-14)
(4) Bristol Central 3, (13) Hall 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-11)
(5) Farmington 3, (12) South Windsor 1 (25-6, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21)
(8) Southington 3, (8) Berlin (25-21, 25-19, 25-17)
(3) Glastonbury 3, (14) Conard 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-10)
(6) Maloney 3, (11) Bristol Eastern 0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-23)
(7) Windsor 3, (10) Wethersfield 1 (25-14, 25-27, 25-17, 27-25)
(2) RHAM 3, (15) E.O. Smith 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-21)
BOYS SOCCER
Results from the state top 10 coaches poll by the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association.
Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
|Class LL/L Boys Soccer Poll
|Team (1st-place votes)
|2025
|PTS
|1. Greenwich (11)
|17-0
|110
|2. Farmington
|14-1-3
|96
|3. Staples
|16-2
|81
|4. Xavier
|14-2-2
|75
|5. East Lyme
|16-0-1
|57
|6. Notre Dame-WH
|14-2-2
|56
|7. Hall
|13-2-3
|40
|8. Naugatuck
|17-0
|32
|9. Bethel
|14-1-2
|13
|10. South Windsor
|14-2-2
|8
|Others receiving votes: Stamford (5); Wethersfield (4); Middletown (2); South Windsor (1).
Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Independent; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Chris Cap, Independent; Nick Boorman, Farmington; Artur Branco, Cheshire; Rick Distefano, Independent; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; Sil Vitello, Trumbull; Jim Lewicki, Independent.
|Class M/S Boys Soccer Poll
|Team
|2025
|PTS
|1. Tolland (10)
|14-1-3
|100
|2. Weston
|16-2
|90
|3. Canton
|13-1-1
|72
|4. Plainville
|11-3-3
|58
|5. Lewis Mills
|9-5-2
|40
|6. Stonington
|11-3-2
|39
|7. Hand
|8-5-3
|33
|8. Shepaug
|14-3-1
|30
|9. Morgan
|10-3-3
|24
|10. Haddam-Killingworth
|12-4
|21
|Others receiving votes: Suffield (8); Seymour (8); Wolcott (6); Ledyard (6); Housatonic (4)
Coaches Voting: Rob Andrulis, Independent; Rick Distefano, Independent; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Bill Glenney, Ledyard; Andrew Campbell, Northwestern; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; Mario Costa, Stonington; Paul Horta, Rocky Hill; Mike Gruber, Law.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 4, East Catholic 0
At Manchester
Records: Avon 5-9-2, East Catholic 1-12-3; Of note: Avon won their third straight game to secure a berth in the CIAC state tournament for the 52nd consecutive year. Avon is one of four teams to have earned a spot each year in the state field hockey team since it began in 1973. New Canaan, Greenwich and Cheshire are the other teams. Avon closed out the regular season with wins over Suffield, 2-0, Southington, 2-1 in OT and East Catholic. It is their longest win streak of the season.
Simsbury 3, Conard 2
At Simsbury
Records: Simsbury 12-5, Conard 12-4-1. Of note: Simsbury outlasted Conard to earn a spot in the first-ever CCC field hockey tournament final against Glastonbury. The Trojans lost to the Guardians last week, 1-0.
Glastonbury 3, Farmington 1
At Glastonbury
Records: Glastonbury 16-1, Farmington 10-6-1. Of note: Glastonbury earned a spot in the first-ever CCC Tournament final with the win. The Guardians have won nine straight games since losing to Wilton on Sept. 27.
FOOTBALL
Top 10 POLLS
GameTimeCT top 10 state sportwriters and broadcasters poll. First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
|First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (19)
|6-0
|654
|1
|L
|2. Greenwich
|5-1
|580
|2
|LL
|3. Killingly (2)
|6-0
|580
|3
|SS
|4. Fairfield Prep
|5-1
|496
|4
|LL
|5. Windsor (1)
|6-0
|480
|5
|MM
|6. Wilton
|6-0
|470
|6
|MM
|7. Hand
|5-1
|404
|7
|SS
|8. St. Joseph
|4-2
|331
|9
|M
|9. Staples
|5-1
|320
|8
|LL
|10. Berlin
|6-0
|195
|nr
|M
|Others receiving votes: New Britain (5-1), 182; Newtown (4-2), 163; Darien (4-2), 149; Cheshire (4-2), 144; Maloney (5-1), 110; Woodland (6-0), 79; Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1), 56; Middletown (6-0), 42; Sheehan (5-1), 41; Rockville (6-0), 33; Bunnell (4-2), 18; Brookfield (4-2), 15; Jonathan Law (5-1), 14; Ridgefield (4-2), 9; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 7; Guilford (6-1), 7; WCA (6-0), 7.
|Voting this week: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll
Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
|First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (12)
|6-0
|388
|1
|L
|2. Killingly (1)
|6-0
|344
|3
|SS
|3. Greenwich
|5-1
|332
|2
|KK
|4. Wilton
|6-0
|288
|4
|MM
|5. Windsor
|6-0
|278
|5
|MM
|6. Hand
|5-1
|243
|7
|SS
|7. Fairfield Prep
|5-1
|240
|6
|LL
|8. St. Joseph
|4-2
|220
|8
|M
|9. Cheshire
|4-2
|160
|nr
|L
|10. Staples
|5-1
|159
|10
|LL
|Also receiving votes: New Britain (5-1), 117 points; Woodland (6-0), 140; Newtown (4-2), 98; Darien (4-2), 69; Maloney (5-1), 64; Berlin (6-0), 51; Sheehan (5-1), 50; Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1), 40; Brookfield (4-2), 22; Seymour (6-0), 16; Waterbury Career Academy (6-0), 10; Law (5-1), 8; Tie, Middletown (6-0) and West Haven (3-3), 7.
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
