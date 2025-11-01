Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2025

Saturday, Nov. 1

FOOTBALL

NW Catholic 48, Avon 0

Watertown at Gilbert co-op

Plainville 56, Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 20

Avon Old Farms 31, Loomis Chaffee 28, OT

BOYS SOCCER

CIAC Class M tournament

First round: Lewis Mills 3, Hand 1

GIRLS SOCCER

CIAC Class M tournament

First round: Lewis Mills 5, Seymour 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Tournament championship

Simsbury 3, Glastonbury 1 (15-25, 25-14, 25–20, 25-21)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn 38, Alabama-Birmingham 19

PRO SOCCER

USL Championship Eastern Conference quarterfinal

Pittsburgh 1, Hartford 0 (penalty kicks, 4-2)

FOOTBALL

Plainville 56, Lewis Mills/Wolcott Tech 20

At Plainville

Lewis Mills/WT (1-6) 7 13 0 0 — 20

Plainville (4-3) 21 42 7 7 — 56

Of note: Chase Bouchard scored 3 TDs for the Blue Devils, including two kickoff returns. Mills received TDs from Patryk Klonowski on a 80-yard interception return and Gryfn Kobylarz who scored on a 71-yard TD pass from Jayce McDonald. Plainville QB Anthony Arbano threw 5 TD passes.

Avon Old Farms 31, Loomis Chaffee 28, OT

At Windsor

Loomis Chaffee (2-6) 7 0 7 14 0 — 28

Avon Old Farms (8-0) 7 0 14 7 3 — 31

First quarter

A: Matt DeFilippo 48 pass from Matthew Baer (Gianluca Cosentino kick), 11:22

L: Romy Jain 4 run (Brendan Mulderig kick), 1:38

Third quarter

L: Amir Knighton 10 run (Mulderig kick), 9:18

A: Johnny Gineruha 3 pass from Baer (Cosentino kick), 5:47

A: Kharon Craig 12 run (Cosentino kick), 0:51

Fourth quarter

A: Baer 1 run (Cosentino kick), 8:27

L: C.J. Landry 18 pass from Jain (kick fails), 5:18

L: Trae Ford 3 pass from Jain (Bennett Schactman pass from Jain), 0:00

Overtime

A: Cameron Stewart 28 FG

Of note: With the win, Avon Old Farms wins the Founders League championship. Loomis tied the game on the final play of regulation, a fourth down and goal play from the AOF three. In OT, Avon Old Farms had two tackles for a loss (10 yards) and Jain threw two incomplete passes.

BOYS SOCCER

Lewis Mills 3, Hand 1

At Burlington

Lewis Mills 1 2 — 3

Hand 0 1 — 1

Goals: Ryan Catrino (LM), Eli Pavelchak (LM), Hayden Melingonis (LM), Harrison Hodge (H); Assists: Alex Cassavant (LM), Jaxon Baltrush (LM), Dominik Wroblewski (LM); Saves: Marek Nardi (LM) 9, Ethan Plasky (H) 10; Of note: Mills was seeded 14th and Hand was the No. 19 seed. Mills faces No. 3 Plainville (11-2-3) on Monday at 4 p.m. in the second round

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn 38, Alabama-Birmingham 19

At East Hartford

UAB (3-5) 0 0 6 13 — 19

UConn (6-3) 7 17 14 0 — 38

PRO SOCCER

Pittsburgh 1, Hartford 0 (4-2, penalty kicks)

At Pittsburgh

Eric Dick made a decisive save and Sean Suber scored the game-winning goal as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC advanced 4-2 in a penalty shootout against Hartford Athletic in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs at Highmark Stadium after the teams had played to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes. Having recorded three saves through regulation and extra time, Dick came through in the opening round of the shootout as he made a diving save to deny Hartford’s Hadji Barry’s effort to the right side. The Hounds were then perfect from the spot, as Bertin Jacquesson, Robbie Mertz and Augustine Williams all found the net before Athletic’s Samuel Careaga shot high to open the fourth round. Suber’s low shot to the right corner wrapped up the result, sending the USL Jägermeister Cup winners home.

Friday, Oct. 31

FOOTBALL

(5) Windsor 64, Simsbury 0

BOYS SOCCER

CIAC Class L tournament

First round: Avon 2, Berlin 1

Simsbury 1, Pomperaug 0

CIAC Class M tournament

First round: Granby 5, Bullard-Havens 0

GIRLS SOCCER

CIAC Class L tournament

First round: Avon 3, Waterford 2 (penalty kicks, 4-3)

CIAC Class M tournament

First round: Granby 8, Plainville 0

CROSS COUNTRY

State Open at Wickham Park at Manchester, ppd. to Monday, Nov. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Avon 2, Berlin 1

At Avon (Fisher Meadows)

Berlin (8-4-5) 1 0 — 1

Avon (10-4-3) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Sebestian Karwowski (B); Marcello Razuri (A) 2; Assists: Tommy Francalangia (B); Chayce Allen (A), James Webb (A); Saves: Jordan Beaudoin (A) 4, Viktor Naporowski (B) 6; Of note: Avon is ranked No. 16 while Berlin is the No. 17. Avon advances to face No. 1 East Lyme (15-0-1) on Monday

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 3, Waterford 2, penalty kicks

At Avon (turf field)

Records: Waterford 6-7-4; Avon 9-6-2; Of note: No. 14 Avon advances to face No. 3 Sacred Heart Academy (13-3) in Fairfield on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at either 2 or 4 p.m. Waterford was the No. 19 seed.

Thursday, Oct. 30

FOOTBALL

Wethersfield 12, Farmington 0

Torrington 48, Wilby 8

Berlin 24, Enfield 8

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Tournament semifinals at Glastonbury

Glastonbury 3, RHAM 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-14)

Simsbury 3, Farmington 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19)

NCCC Tournament championship at Coventry

Coventry 3, Rockville 0 (25-11, 28-26, 25-11)

FOOTBALL

Wethersfield 12, Farmington 0

At Farmington

Wethersfield (4-3) 6 0 6 0 — 12

Farmington (3-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

W: Charley Bellbuono 3 run (kick failed), 7:45

Third quarter

W: Luis Garcia 69 run (pass failed), 3:59

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Farmington – Mason Kiniry 6-11, Michael Campagnano 11-27

PASSING: Farmington – Kiniry 19-31-2, 155

RECEIVING: Farmington – Campagnano 4-15, Justin Kinney 8-78, Tyler Thompson 2-25, Joshuah Larkin 4-42, Ty Nogiec 1-5

Berlin 24, Enfield 8

At Berlin

Enfield (3-4) 0 0 0 8 – 8

Berlin (7-0) 7 0 3 14 — 24

First quarter

B: Brandon Sadowski 4 run (Collin Sullivan kick)

Third quarter

B: Sullivan 21 FG

Fourth quarter

B: Cody Puzio 1 run (Sullivan kick)

B: Eli Rice 36 run (Sullivan kick)

E: Tomasz 14 pass from Sawyer Pequite (two-point conversion good)

Torrington 48, Wilby 8

At Waterbury

Torrington (5-2) 28 20 0 0 — 48

Wilby (1-6) 0 0 0 8 — 8

First Quarter

T: Evan Roman 29 run (two point failed), 7:50

T: Aiden Hansen 36 run (Two-point conversion), 5:40

T: Hansen 16 run (Jackson Brewer-Karimi kick), 4:23

T: Nick Coleman 43 run (Brewer-Karimi kick), 2:19

Second Quarter

T: Coleman 16 run (Brewer-Karimi kick), 11:42

T: Hansen 21 run (Brewer-Karimi kick), 7:43

T: Cameron Roxbury 49 run (Brewer-Karimi kick)

Fourth Quarter

W: Daji Bell 37 run (two-point conversion)

Wednesday, Oct. 29

FOOTBALL

Ellington 37, Granby/Canton 35, 3 OT

FIELD HOCKEY

CCC Tournament final

(7) Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Tournament quarterfinals

Farmington 3, Bristol Central 1 (xx-xx, 17-25, 25-23, 27-25)

Glastonbury 3, Maloney 0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-23)

Simsbury 3, Southington 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-20)

RHAM 3, Windsor 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-18)

FOOTBALL

Ellington 37, Granby/Canton 35, 3 OT

At Ellington

Granby/Canton (4-3) 14 7 0 0 8 0 6 — 35

Ellington (6-1) 0 7 7 7 8 0 8 — 37

First quarter

G: Joseph Lewie 4 run (Alex Krauland kick)

G: Gabe Mensah 1 run (Krauland kick)

Second quarter

G: Lewie 1 run (Krauland kick), 0:43

Ell: Dylan Calsetta 4 pass from Aaron Ladr (kick good), 0:00

Third quarter

Ell: Everitt Buss 15 pass from Ladr (kick good), 0:39

Fourth quarter

Ell: Brett Powell 25 run (kick good), 7:13

First OT

G: Lewie 4 run (Lewie run)

Ell: Buss 10 pass from Ladr (xxx run)

Third OT

G: Oliver Douglas 12 pass from Lewie (run fails)

Ell: Mattox Dimovski 1 pass from Ladr (Ladr run)

Individual leaders

Granby/Canton: Lewie 25-173 rushing, 3 TDs, 9 solo tackles, 12 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL (tackles for a loss), one forced fumble; Gabe Mensah 20-77 rushing, 1 TD; Elijah Sam 9-82 rushing; Mike Lapenta interception

Of note: Ellington erased a 21-0 deficit. It is the second-longest Pequot Conference game in state history. Tolland beat North Branford in 4 OT in 2007. Ellington snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Bears with their last victory coming in 2016. The Knights had never beaten the Granby/Canton co-op team, which began in 2019, losing in five contests.

FIELD HOCKEY

Glastonbury 3, Simsbury 1

At Glastonbury

Records: Glastonbury 17-1, Simsbury 12-5-0-1. Of note: Glastonbury won the first-ever CCC Tournament in field hockey. The Guardians, who have won 10 straight matches, captured the CCC South with a 6-0 record while Simsbury won the CCC North title with a 7-0 mark.

TOP 10 POLL

The final state field hockey top 10 coaches poll of the regular season as compiled by Janet Dickey. Standings include all league tournament results except FCIAC and CCC championship game.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. Staples (8) 18-0 160 1 L 2. Darien 15-2-1 142 2 L 3. Wilton 13-3-1 114 3 L 4. Branford 17-2 95 4 M 5. Fairfield Ludlowe 14-4 90 6 L 6. Greenwich 13-4-0-1 60 7 L 7. Glastonbury 16-1 55 8 L 8. New Canaan 12-3-0-2 54 5 L 9. Granby 13-3 45 nr S 10. Immaculate 15-3-1 42 8 S Others receiving votes: Hand (13-3-0-2) 36, New Fairfield (16-1-1) 32, Pomperaug (15-2-2) 20, Westbrook/Old Lyme 15 Coaches voting: Matt Arinello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook/LOL co-op; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

Tuesday, Oct. 28

BOYS SOCCER

CCC Tournament

Championship at Sage Park, Berlin

Tolland 1, Hall 0 (penalty kicks, 4-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

CCC Tournament

Championship at Sage Park, Berlin

East Catholic 1, Simsbury 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NCCC Tournament semifinals

Coventry 3, Canton 0

Suffield 3, Rockville 0

Monday, Oct. 27

BOYS SOCCER

Canton 4, Windsor Locks 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 4, East Catholic 0

CCC Tournament

Semifinals

(2) Simsbury 3, (3) Conard 2

(1) Glastonbury 3, (4) Farmington 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NCCC Tournament

First round

(4) Canton 3, (5) Ellington 1

(6) Granby at (3) Rockville

CCC Tournament

First round

(1) Simsbury 3, (16) Newington 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-14)

(4) Bristol Central 3, (13) Hall 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-11)

(5) Farmington 3, (12) South Windsor 1 (25-6, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21)

(8) Southington 3, (8) Berlin (25-21, 25-19, 25-17)

(3) Glastonbury 3, (14) Conard 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-10)

(6) Maloney 3, (11) Bristol Eastern 0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-23)

(7) Windsor 3, (10) Wethersfield 1 (25-14, 25-27, 25-17, 27-25)

(2) RHAM 3, (15) E.O. Smith 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-21)

BOYS SOCCER

Results from the state top 10 coaches poll by the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association.

Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

Class LL/L Boys Soccer Poll Team (1st-place votes) 2025 PTS 1. Greenwich (11) 17-0 110 2. Farmington 14-1-3 96 3. Staples 16-2 81 4. Xavier 14-2-2 75 5. East Lyme 16-0-1 57 6. Notre Dame-WH 14-2-2 56 7. Hall 13-2-3 40 8. Naugatuck 17-0 32 9. Bethel 14-1-2 13 10. South Windsor 14-2-2 8 Others receiving votes: Stamford (5); Wethersfield (4); Middletown (2); South Windsor (1).

Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Independent; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Chris Cap, Independent; Nick Boorman, Farmington; Artur Branco, Cheshire; Rick Distefano, Independent; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; Sil Vitello, Trumbull; Jim Lewicki, Independent.

Class M/S Boys Soccer Poll Team 2025 PTS 1. Tolland (10) 14-1-3 100 2. Weston 16-2 90 3. Canton 13-1-1 72 4. Plainville 11-3-3 58 5. Lewis Mills 9-5-2 40 6. Stonington 11-3-2 39 7. Hand 8-5-3 33 8. Shepaug 14-3-1 30 9. Morgan 10-3-3 24 10. Haddam-Killingworth 12-4 21 Others receiving votes: Suffield (8); Seymour (8); Wolcott (6); Ledyard (6); Housatonic (4)

Coaches Voting: Rob Andrulis, Independent; Rick Distefano, Independent; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Bill Glenney, Ledyard; Andrew Campbell, Northwestern; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; Mario Costa, Stonington; Paul Horta, Rocky Hill; Mike Gruber, Law.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 4, East Catholic 0

At Manchester

Records: Avon 5-9-2, East Catholic 1-12-3; Of note: Avon won their third straight game to secure a berth in the CIAC state tournament for the 52nd consecutive year. Avon is one of four teams to have earned a spot each year in the state field hockey team since it began in 1973. New Canaan, Greenwich and Cheshire are the other teams. Avon closed out the regular season with wins over Suffield, 2-0, Southington, 2-1 in OT and East Catholic. It is their longest win streak of the season.

Simsbury 3, Conard 2

At Simsbury

Records: Simsbury 12-5, Conard 12-4-1. Of note: Simsbury outlasted Conard to earn a spot in the first-ever CCC field hockey tournament final against Glastonbury. The Trojans lost to the Guardians last week, 1-0.

Glastonbury 3, Farmington 1

At Glastonbury

Records: Glastonbury 16-1, Farmington 10-6-1. Of note: Glastonbury earned a spot in the first-ever CCC Tournament final with the win. The Guardians have won nine straight games since losing to Wilton on Sept. 27.

FOOTBALL

Top 10 POLLS

GameTimeCT top 10 state sportwriters and broadcasters poll. First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. New Canaan (19) 6-0 654 1 L 2. Greenwich 5-1 580 2 LL 3. Killingly (2) 6-0 580 3 SS 4. Fairfield Prep 5-1 496 4 LL 5. Windsor (1) 6-0 480 5 MM 6. Wilton 6-0 470 6 MM 7. Hand 5-1 404 7 SS 8. St. Joseph 4-2 331 9 M 9. Staples 5-1 320 8 LL 10. Berlin 6-0 195 nr M Others receiving votes: New Britain (5-1), 182; Newtown (4-2), 163; Darien (4-2), 149; Cheshire (4-2), 144; Maloney (5-1), 110; Woodland (6-0), 79; Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1), 56; Middletown (6-0), 42; Sheehan (5-1), 41; Rockville (6-0), 33; Bunnell (4-2), 18; Brookfield (4-2), 15; Jonathan Law (5-1), 14; Ridgefield (4-2), 9; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 7; Guilford (6-1), 7; WCA (6-0), 7. Voting this week: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Will Aldam, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.

Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll

Week 8, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification: Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. New Canaan (12) 6-0 388 1 L 2. Killingly (1) 6-0 344 3 SS 3. Greenwich 5-1 332 2 KK 4. Wilton 6-0 288 4 MM 5. Windsor 6-0 278 5 MM 6. Hand 5-1 243 7 SS 7. Fairfield Prep 5-1 240 6 LL 8. St. Joseph 4-2 220 8 M 9. Cheshire 4-2 160 nr L 10. Staples 5-1 159 10 LL Also receiving votes: New Britain (5-1), 117 points; Woodland (6-0), 140; Newtown (4-2), 98; Darien (4-2), 69; Maloney (5-1), 64; Berlin (6-0), 51; Sheehan (5-1), 50; Fairfield Ludlowe (5-1), 40; Brookfield (4-2), 22; Seymour (6-0), 16; Waterbury Career Academy (6-0), 10; Law (5-1), 8; Tie, Middletown (6-0) and West Haven (3-3), 7. Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

