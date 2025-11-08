With a record nine goals, Canton marches into Class S semifinal

For the second time in a week, Canton High sophomore Julia Koczak scored four goals in a game.

Koczak had four goals Saturday as the Warriors rolled to a 9-1 win over Terryville in the Class S quarterfinals on the turf field in Canton. The victory puts No. 4 seed Canton (14-3-1) into the semifinals for the second time in three seasons and the third time in team history.

Canton will face No. 9 seed Old Saybrook (10-3-5) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Glastonbury High for the right to advance to the Class S championship game.

On Saturday, Koczak had four goals while senior teammate Logan Leonard added two and Lucy Calcagno, Alyssa Koczak and Elisha Bae each had one goal. Goalie McKenzie Yanke had two saves in goal for Canton.

It was the most goals (9) in a single game in the team’s history, which dates back to 1995.

“They had themselves dialed in today, locked in,” fourth-year head coach Jim Potter said.

Canton was all over No. 5 Terryville from the start with two goals in the first four minutes of the game. Julia Koczak scored a goal off an assist from her sister, Alyssa only to be followed a minute later with Alyssa Koczak scoring a goal with an assist from Julia with just 3:41 gone in the game. The Warriors shut down Terryville’s Taylor Freimuth, who has scored more than 100 goals in her career.

“That’s what it came down to,” Potter said. “Being able to anticipate and deny service to certain (Terryville) players. That is what it came down to.”

Earlier this week, Julia Koczak had four goals in a 6-1 win over Lyman Memorial in a second round victory. Leonard and Dylan Ward had the other goals for the Warriors.

It’s been a good year for the Warriors, who finished third in the NCCC behind Granby and Rockville with a 7-2-1 record. Canton beat Suffield for the first time in program history with a 3-0 win on October 9.

Canton had seven shutouts with Yanke in goal including five shutouts in the final seven games of the regular season.

“We have a good solid, strong team,” Potter said. “If the mind shows up, the feet show up.”

Canton will be looking for their first championship game appearance.

Two years ago in 2023, the Warriors fell to Cromwell in the semifinal, 1-0 and in 2007, Canton dropped a 1-0 decision to Somers in the Class S semifinal.

Canton 9, Terryville 1

At Canton

Terryville (13-5-1) 0 1 — 1

Canton (14-3-1) 8 1 — 9

Goals: Julia Koczak (C) 4, Logan Leonard (C) 2, Lucy Calcagno (C), Alyssa Koczak (C), Elisha Bae (C); Saves: Mackenzie Yanke (C) 2