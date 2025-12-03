2025 CIAC football championships

Seedings and results from the six 2025 CIAC football championship tournaments.

CLASS LL

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

NFA 35, New Britain 0

Southington 35, Glastonbury 30

Fairfield Prep 31, Danbury 17

Greenwich 41, Staples 7

Semifinals

Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

NFA at Southington

Greenwich at Fairfield Prep

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 13

TBA

Seeds: 1. New Briain 8-1, 2. Fairfield Prep 8-2, 3. Greenwich 8-2, 4. Southington 7-3, 5. Glastonbury 7-3, 6. Staples 5-5, 7. Danbury 6-4, 8. NFA 6-4

CLASS L

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

New Canaan 42, Darien 7

Weaver co-op 63, ATI co-op 28

Ridgefield 24, Newtown 13

Cheshire 32, Fairfield Ludlowe 29

Semifinals

Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Weaver co-op at New Canaan

Ridgefield at Cheshire

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 13

TBA

Seeds: 1. New Canaan 10-0, 2. Newtown 8-2, 3. Cheshire 7-3, 4. Weaver/Hartford Public/Hartford Classical co-op 8-2, 5. Abbott Tech/Immaculate co-op 8-2, 6. Fairfield Ludlowe 7-3, 7. Ridgefield 7-3, 8. Darien 6-4

CLASS MM

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Windsor 61, Plainfield co-op 0

Newington 12, Middletown 0

Wilton 48, Torrington 6

Bunnell-Stratford 42, Fitch 6

Semifinals

Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Newington at Windsor

Bunnell at Wilton

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 13

TBA

Seeds: 1. Windsor 9-1, 2. Wilton 9-1, 3. Bunnell-Stratford 8-2, 4. Newington 8-2, 5. Middletown 7-3, 6. Fitch 6-4, 7. Torrington 7-3, 8. Plainfield/Ellis Tech/Putnam/Tourtellotte co-op 7-3

CLASS M

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph 37, Waterbury Career Academy 0

Brookfield 24, Guilford 17

Berlin 42, Platt Tech 0

Holy Cross 51, Rockville 21

Semifinals

Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Brookfield at St. Joseph

Holy Cross at Berlin

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 13

TBA

Seeds: 1. St. Joseph 8-2, 2. Berlin 10-0, 3. Rockville 9-1, 4. Guilford 8-2, 5. Brookfield 8-2, 6. Holy Cross 8-2, 7. Platt Tech-Milford 7-3, 8. Waterbury Career Academy 7-3

CLASS SS

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Killingly 56, Ellington 20

Ledyard 32, Jonathan Law 29

Hand 43, Waterford 19

Nonnewaug co-op 38, New Fairfield 36

Semifinals

Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Ledyard at Killingly

Nonnewaug co-op at Hand

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 13

TBA

Seeds: 1. Killingly 10-0, 2. Hand 9-1, 3. Nonnewaug/Lakeview/Shepaug co-op 10-0, 4. Jonathan Law 8-2, 5. Ledyard 7-3, 6. New Fairfield 7-3, 7. Waterford 6-4, 8. Ellington 7-3

CLASS S

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Woodland Regional 42, Bloomfield 6

Sheehan 42, North Branford 0

Ansonia 34, Seymour 14

Northwest Catholic 31, Cromwell/Portland 21

Semifinals

Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Sheehan at Woodland

Ansonia at NW Catholic

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 13

TBA

Seeds: 1. Woodland Regional 10-0, 2. Seymour 9-1, 3. Cromwell/Portland 9-1, 4. North Branford 9-1, 5. Sheehan 8-2, 6. Northwest Catholic 9-1, 7. Ansonia 7-3, 8. Bloomfield 7-3

NOTE: Forecasts for snow on Tuesday, Dec. 2 forced the CIAC to postpone all quarterfinal games one day until Dec. 3. The semifinal dates were moved back one day to Monday, Dec. 8. Two championship games were tentatively scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12 but they were moved to Dec. 13 with the change in the semifinal date to Dec. 8.

Previous tournaments

2024 CIAC football championships

2023 CIAC football championships