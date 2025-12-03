2025 CIAC football championships

Seedings and results from the six 2025 CIAC football championship tournaments.
CLASS LL
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
NFA 35, New Britain 0
Southington 35, Glastonbury 30
Fairfield Prep 31, Danbury 17
Greenwich 41, Staples 7
Semifinals
Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
NFA at Southington
Greenwich at Fairfield Prep
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 13
TBA
Seeds: 1. New Briain 8-1, 2. Fairfield Prep 8-2, 3. Greenwich 8-2, 4. Southington 7-3, 5. Glastonbury 7-3, 6. Staples 5-5, 7. Danbury 6-4, 8. NFA 6-4
CLASS L
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
New Canaan 42, Darien 7
Weaver co-op 63, ATI co-op 28
Ridgefield 24, Newtown 13
Cheshire 32, Fairfield Ludlowe 29
Semifinals
Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Weaver co-op at New Canaan
Ridgefield at Cheshire
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 13
TBA
Seeds: 1. New Canaan 10-0, 2. Newtown 8-2, 3. Cheshire 7-3, 4. Weaver/Hartford Public/Hartford Classical co-op 8-2, 5. Abbott Tech/Immaculate co-op 8-2, 6. Fairfield Ludlowe 7-3, 7. Ridgefield 7-3, 8. Darien 6-4
CLASS MM
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Windsor 61, Plainfield co-op 0
Newington 12, Middletown 0
Wilton 48, Torrington 6
Bunnell-Stratford 42, Fitch 6
Semifinals
Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Newington at Windsor
Bunnell at Wilton
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 13
TBA
Seeds: 1. Windsor 9-1, 2. Wilton 9-1, 3. Bunnell-Stratford 8-2, 4. Newington 8-2, 5. Middletown 7-3, 6. Fitch 6-4, 7. Torrington 7-3, 8. Plainfield/Ellis Tech/Putnam/Tourtellotte co-op 7-3
CLASS M
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph 37, Waterbury Career Academy 0
Brookfield 24, Guilford 17
Berlin 42, Platt Tech 0
Holy Cross 51, Rockville 21
Semifinals
Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Brookfield at St. Joseph
Holy Cross at Berlin
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 13
TBA
Seeds: 1. St. Joseph 8-2, 2. Berlin 10-0, 3. Rockville 9-1, 4. Guilford 8-2, 5. Brookfield 8-2, 6. Holy Cross 8-2, 7. Platt Tech-Milford 7-3, 8. Waterbury Career Academy 7-3
CLASS SS
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Killingly 56, Ellington 20
Ledyard 32, Jonathan Law 29
Hand 43, Waterford 19
Nonnewaug co-op 38, New Fairfield 36
Semifinals
Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Ledyard at Killingly
Nonnewaug co-op at Hand
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 13
TBA
Seeds: 1. Killingly 10-0, 2. Hand 9-1, 3. Nonnewaug/Lakeview/Shepaug co-op 10-0, 4. Jonathan Law 8-2, 5. Ledyard 7-3, 6. New Fairfield 7-3, 7. Waterford 6-4, 8. Ellington 7-3
CLASS S
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Woodland Regional 42, Bloomfield 6
Sheehan 42, North Branford 0
Ansonia 34, Seymour 14
Northwest Catholic 31, Cromwell/Portland 21
Semifinals
Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Sheehan at Woodland
Ansonia at NW Catholic
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 13
TBA
Seeds: 1. Woodland Regional 10-0, 2. Seymour 9-1, 3. Cromwell/Portland 9-1, 4. North Branford 9-1, 5. Sheehan 8-2, 6. Northwest Catholic 9-1, 7. Ansonia 7-3, 8. Bloomfield 7-3
NOTE: Forecasts for snow on Tuesday, Dec. 2 forced the CIAC to postpone all quarterfinal games one day until Dec. 3. The semifinal dates were moved back one day to Monday, Dec. 8. Two championship games were tentatively scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12 but they were moved to Dec. 13 with the change in the semifinal date to Dec. 8.
Previous tournaments
2024 CIAC football championships
2023 CIAC football championships