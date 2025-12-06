2025 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards selected

The Pequot Football Conference has announced their post-season awards for the 2025 season as voted by the league’s coaches.

QB Michael Sattaro of the Cromwell/Portland co-op program was named the Sassacus Division’s player of the year. Rockville’s Will J. Davis and Ellington’s Aaron Ladr were named the Uncas Division players of the year.

Coaches of the year were North Branford’s Anthony Salvati and Rockville’s Erick Knickerbocker, who led his Rams to a second consecutive Unas Division title.

The Teddy Netcoh Award, named in honor of a long-time Windsor Locks High football coach who died in 2003 after coaching the Raiders for more than 20 years, was awarded to Nicholas Salvati of North Branford.

Divisional championships were won by Rockville, who captured the Uncas Division title, and by Cromwell/Portland, who won the Sassacus Division championship.

PFC All-Conference players

Uncas Division

QB: Keith Agba, CREC co-op; Aaron Ladr, Ellington

RB: Brett Powell, Ellington, Kayden Boland, Rockville

WR: Dylan Calsetta, Ellington, Andres Baez-Laureano, SMSA co-op; Will J. Davis, Rockville

Offensive line: Wyatt Bernabucci, Granby/Canton; Zachary Bader, Ellington; Zaiyere Williams, CREC co-op, Hartland Hunter, Rockville; Sebastian Desir, CREC co-op; Tyler Muzo, Stafford co-op

Kicker: Molly Wilson, Rockville

Flex: Matteo Albano, Coventry co-op; Ethan Musco, Windsor Locks co-op, Mattox Dimovski, Ellington

Defensive backs: Nyquawn Jefferson, CREC co-op; Zachary Crawford, Rockville; Derek Consolini, Stafford co-op; Oliver Douglas, Granby/Canton

LB: Jackson Frassinelli, Stafford co-op; Antoinne Merrick-Ettiene, CREC co-op; Demir Sanford, Rockville; Joe Lewie, Granby/Canton

Defensive line: Jackson Norige, Windsor Locks co-op; Decovin McClurkin, Rockville; Tristian Jackson, Granby/Canton; Sam Sutherland, Rockville

Punter: Luca Houle, Rockville

Utility: Alex Skstin, Ellington; Gabe Mensah, Granby/Canton; Wilfredo Lanauze, CREC co-op

Sassacus Division

QB: Michael Sittaro, Cromwell/Portland; Kadain Clafin-Coy, Weaver co-op

RB: Josh Frith, Haddam-Killingworth; Jack Sigel, North Branford

WR: Zaier Brown, Cromwell/Portland; Jyiere Perry, Weaver co-op; Jaiden Booth, Weaver co-op

Offensive line: Cole Leavitt, Cromwell/Portland; Lorgan Quick, Cromwell/Portland; Eli Torres, Valley Regional/OL; Nathan Tiano, Coginchaug co-op; C.J. Zapatka, Valley Regional/OL

Kicker: Sam Zelek, Valley Regional/OL

Flex: Tyler Cipolla, Cromwell/Portland; Tyler Napierkowski, Haddam-Killingworth, Jacob O’Rourke, Coginchaug co-op

DB: Greg Ferraro, North Branford; Rafael Mendez, Cromwell/Portland; Charlie Zapatka, Valley Regional/OL

LB: John Moyher, Haddam-Killingworth; Landen Burns, North Branford; Charlie Zelek, Valley Regional/OL; Damien Aquino, Weaver co-op

Defensive line: Isiah Sanchez, Cromwell/Portland; Chase Lombari Bole, Haddam-Killingworth; Jamil Seidi, Weaver co-op; Garrett Sharpe, Coginchaug co-op

Utility: Spencer Savoy, Haddam-Killingworth; Connor Dickson, Valley Regional/OL; Craig Miller, North Branford; Chayton Katteman, Morgan co-op

2025 Pequot Football Conference (CIAC results not included)

Uncas Division Div. Overall x-Rockville 6-1 9-1 Ellington 5-2 7-3 CREC co-op 5-2 6-4 Granby/Canton 4-3 6-4 Stafford co-op 3-4 4-5 Windsor Locks co-op 2-5 2-8 Coventry co-op 1-6 1-9 SMSA co-op 1-6 1-9 Sassacus Division Div. Overall x-Cromwell/Portland 7-0 9-1 North Branford 6-1 9-1 Weaver co-op 5-2 8-2 Valley Regional/Old Lyme 4-3 7-3 Haddam-Killingworth 3-4 6-4 Coginchaug co-op 2-5 3-7 Capital Prep/First Achievement 1-6 1-9 Morgan co-op 0-7 1-9 Multi-team co-op programs (3 or more schools):

Coventry (host), Windham Tech and Bolton;

CREC: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host), Aerospace and Engineering -Windsor; Academy of International Studies-South Windsor and Academy of Science and Innovation-New Britain;

Stafford (host), East Windsor and Somers;

Windsor Locks (host), Suffield and East Granby;

SMSA (host), University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA;

Weaver (host), Hartford Public and Hartford Classical;

Coginchaug (host) Hale-Ray and East Hampton;

Morgan (host), Old Saybrook and Westbrook



2025 CIAC tournament results

Class L quarterfinal: Weaver co-op 63, Abbott Tech/Immaculate 28

Class L semifinal: Weaver co-op vs. New Canaan

Class M quarterfinal: Holy Cross 51, Rockville 21

Class SS quarterfinal: Killingly 56, Ellington 20

Class S quarterfinal: Sheehan 42, North Branford 0

Class S quarterfinal: Northwest Catholic 31, Cromwell/Portland 21

Previous years

2024 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards

2023 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards

2022 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards

2021 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards

2019 Pequot Conference All-Stars

2018 Pequot Conference All-Stars

2017 Pequot Conference All-Stars

2016 Pequot Conference All-Stars

2014 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards

2013 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards

2012 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards

2011 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards

2010 Pequot Conference All-Stars

2009 Pequot Conference All-Stars

2008 Pequot Conference All-Stars