NW Catholic breaks open game in fourth quarter, heading to Class S final

NEW BRITAIN, Dec. 8, 2025 – It hasn’t been an easy road in the CIAC playoffs for Northwest Catholic. Gone are the warm, fall evenings and big victories where the six of Lions’ nine victories were by 25 points or more.

There was a hard-fought win over Cromwell/Portland nearly a week at Pierson Park in Cromwell on a cold December evening that saw the Lions put together two impressive second half drives to win their first CIAC playoff game since 2011, 31-21.

On Monday night, it was even colder at Willowbrook Park. It was 21 degrees at kickoff with a slight breeze going through the park.

But No. 6 seed Northwest Catholic forced two turnovers and earned fifth shutout of the season with a 21-0 win over No. 7 Ansonia to earn a spot in Saturday’s Class S championship game against Sheehan High from Wallingford.

It will be just the second state championship appearance for the Lions (11-1) and the first since they lost to New Haven-based Hyde Leadership in 2009 in the Class S final.

The Lions didn’t feel the cold according to quarterback Vincent Burbank. “We didn’t feel it was that cold,” he said. “We’re young and we warmed up. We can play through anything.”

This wasn’t a blowout contest at all. It was a scoreless game until Burbank, who starts at quarterback, punts, kicks extra points and field goals and plays defensive back, connected with Patrick Knorr with a one-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 left in the game.

The Lions scored three touchdowns in the last 8:54 but it was a hard-fought game with each team just a play away from breaking it open.

Ansonia (8-4), the defending Class S champions, used up more than 10 minutes in the second quarter with a 13-play drive that got as far as the NW Catholic 20-yard line late in the first quarter.

A 19-yard run by Ansonia’s Tymir Taylor (78 yards on 24 carries) got the Chargers to the one-yard line for a second but a holding call and a 10-yard penalty wiped out big run.

That is as close as the Chargers would get to the end zone.

“We had fire in our hearts for Ansonia,” Burbank said. “We wanted to beat them bad.”

Caiden Reese recovered a fumble and had a big 11-yard sack in the second half of Ansonia QB Javier Figuroa. Knorr had a fourth quarter interception and returned it 32 yards, setting up Northwest Catholic’s second touchdown.

“It’s the right mix of guys. They love each other. They play together. There isn’t a lot of egos on this team. They play for each other and you can see that on the field,” Northwest Catholic head coach Michael Lenz said.

Ansonia’s Ethan Blackwell had three sacks for 26 yards in the first half for the Chargers, who were trying to return to the championship for the third time in the last four years.

Tied at 0-0, the Lions began the fourth quarter with the ball on their own 49-yard line. An 11-yard completion from Burbank to Kayden Davis began the drive and Burbank followed with an 11-yard run to the Ansonia 40-yard line.

Two completions from Burbank to Ayden Ayala moved the ball to the Charger 11 and a personal foul penalty moved the ball to the six-yard line.

Three plays later, it was fourth down and goal on the one-yard line. Burbank found Knorr in the left corner of the end zone for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 8:54 remaining in the game.

Northwest Catholic didn’t give up a yard to Ansonia on their next series and the Chargers punted. A 15-yard personal foul penalty moved the ball to the Charger 35-yard line. Two plays later, Burbank completed a short pass to Davis, who weaved his way through the defense for a 29-yard touchdown reception and a 14-0 lead with 6:38 remaining.

Burbank 14 of 29 passes with three touchdowns while Davis caught six passes for 63 yards (both game highs) and a touchdown.

Knorr’s fourth quarter interception set up a one-yard TD run from Bryce Jones with 4:55 remaining in the game and a 21-0 lead.

Northwest Catholic 21, Ansonia 0

At New Britain

Ansonia (8-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

NW Catholic (11-1) 0 0 0 21 – 0

Fourth quarter

NW: Patrick Knorr 1 pass from Vincent Burbank (Burbank kick), 8:54

NW: Kayden Davis 29 pass from Burbank (Burbank kick), 6:38

NW: Bryce Jones 2 run (Burbank kick), 4:55

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Ansonia – Chrishon Fogle 10-33, Tymir Taylor 24-78, Javier Figuroa 2-minus 9, Daniel Ayala 1-2; NW Catholic – Vincent Burbank 11-5, Kaedean Stewart 5-18, Bryce Jones 1-2, Kayden Davis 1-1

PASSING: Ansonia – Javier Figueroa 3-7-1, 16; NW Catholic – Vincent Burbank 14-25-0, 114

RECEIVING: Ansonia — Jahzari Lawson 2-7, Daniel Ayala 1-9; NW Catholic – Kayden Davis 6-63, Kaedean Stewart 2-17, Chase Henry 1-9, Ayden Ayala 3-22, Marc Cheney 1-5, Patrick Knorr 1-7

Class S semifinals

Sheehan 41, Woodland Regional 20

NW Catholic 21, Ansonia 0

Class LL semifinals

Southington 42, NFA 7

Greenwich 31, Fairfield Prep 10

Class L semifinals

New Canaan 43, Weaver co-op 6

Cheshire 32, Ridgefield 0

Class MM semifinals

Windsor 42, Newington 0

Bunnell 21, Wilton 20

Class M semifinals

Brookfield 6, St. Joseph 3

Berlin 49, Holy Cross 7

Class SS semifinals

Killingly 44, Ledyard 15

Hand 42, Nonnewaug co-op 0