Tickets on sale for upcoming Simsbury High Athletic Hall of Fame induction dinner

SIMSBURY – Tickets are now on sale for the induction of the newest class of inductees into the Simsbury High Athletic Hall of Fame.

Four athletes, one community contributor, one coach and two state championship teams will be honored at the Hall of Fame induction dinner on Saturday, Dec. 27, at The Riverview in the Weatogue section of Simsbury.

Athletes

Grace Hagan Tucker, Class of 1981

Michael Koenig (1982)

Joshua Gilbert (2003)

Emily Buda Briggs (2009)

Athlete/Community Contributor

Richard Cialfi (1948)

Team inductees

1992 Boys Soccer state champions

1992 Girls Soccer state champions

Coach

Pamela Hammersmith

Grace Hagan Tucker was a three-sport athlete (field hockey, basketball, softball) at Simsbury who went onto play field hockey at UConn, winning a NCAA national championship in 1981, before becoming an exceptional marathon runner.

Michael Koenig was a four-sport athlete (soccer, hockey, baseball, lacrosse) at Simsbury who earned All-State honors in hockey and soccer. He played collegiate hockey at Providence College.

Joshua Gilbert was a three-sport athlete at Simsbury (soccer, hockey, lacrosse), who played collegiate lacrosse at Endicott College.

Emily Buda Biggs played field hockey and lacrosse at Simsbury and was the Hartford Courant’s state field hockey player of the year in 2008.

The late Richard Cialfi was a three-sport athlete at Simsbury (football, basketball and baseball), earning All-State honors in baseball. He owned a television and radio repair business in town but found time to coach Babe Ruth baseball and CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) basketball.

Pam Hamersmith was a long-time field hockey and girls lacrosse coach at Simsbury. She was a coach and physical education teacher in town for 32 years.

She coached field hockey for 21 years in Simsbury, winning 18 league championships and four state titles. Her 1996 and 1997 Trojan field hockey teams are in the Hall of Fame. She started the girls lacrosse team and coached it for 14 years, winning a state title in 1997.

The 1992 Simsbury boys soccer team beat Staples in the Class LL final, 3-0 and was ranked No. 1 in the final Hartford Courant state coaches poll.

The 1992 Simsbury girls soccer team beat Ridgefield, 1-0 in the Class L state championship match and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the state coaches poll.

Seats are limited. Individual seats are $120. Table sponsorships that include signage and dinner for eight are available for $960.

Reserve your seat or table by going to the Simsbury Hall of Fame website (www.simsburyhalloffame.com) for registration.

