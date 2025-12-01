Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 1-21, 2025

Monday, Dec. 1
FOOTBALL
GameTimeCT Top 10 State Writers and Broadcasters poll.
|First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (19)
|10-0
|626
|1
|L
|2. Killingly (2)
|10-0
|564
|2
|SS
|3. Hand
|9-1
|548
|3
|SS
|4. St. Joseph
|8-2
|512
|4
|M
|5. Wilton
|9-1
|444
|6
|MM
|6. Greenwich
|8-2
|438
|5
|LL
|7. Fairfield Prep
|8-2
|374
|7
|LL
|8. New Britain
|8-1
|332
|8
|LL
|9. Windsor
|9-1
|259
|8
|MM
|10. Southington
|7-3
|219
|nr
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Berlin (10-0), 211; Newtown (8-2), 182; Woodland (10-0), 156; Bunnell (8-2), 108; Cheshire (7-3), 95; Glastonbury (7-3), 55; Fairfield Ludlowe (7-3), 40; Seymour (9-1), 33; Darien (6-4), 27; Brookfield (8-2), 25; Jonathan Law (8-2), 23; Staples (5-5), 21; Rockville (9-1), 18; Sheehan (8-2), 16; Cromwell/Portland (9-1), 15; Newington (8-2), 7; Norwich Free Academy (6-4), 7.
|THE FOLLOWING VOTED: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3. Did not vote: Will Aldam, GametimeCT
Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll
|First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. New Canaan (12)
|10-0
|388
|1
|L
|2. Killingly (1)
|10-0
|360
|2
|SS
|3. Hand
|9-1
|330
|3
|SS
|4. St. Joseph
|8-2
|312
|4
|MM
|5. Wilton
|9-1
|280
|5
|MM
|6. Greenwich
|8-2
|255
|6
|LL
|7. Fairfield Prep
|8-2
|214
|7
|LL
|8. New Britain
|8-1
|199
|9
|LL
|9. Windsor
|9-1
|177
|10
|MM
|10. Newtown
|8-2
|153
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Woodland (10-0), 117 points; Tie, Berlin (10-0) and Southington (7-3), 112; Cheshire (7-3), 80; Fairfield Ludlowe (7-3), 67; Sheehan (8-2), 38; Glastonbury (7-3), 28; Tie, Bunnell (8-2) and Brookfield (8-2), 26; Law (8-2), 15 points; Tie, Bloomfield (7-3) and Maloney (6-4), 9; Darien (6-4), 8.
|Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Dec. 10
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mercy at Avon/Southington, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13
BOYS HOCKEY
Wethersfield at Newington co-op, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hand at Avon/Southington, 8:20p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stafford at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at East Hartford, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 17
WRESTLING
Simsbury at Avon, 6 p.m.
Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
East Catholic at Farmington Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Staples co-op at Newington co-op, 4 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon/Southington at Suffield, 4:20 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at Bolton, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bolton at Canton, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 19
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wethersfield at Avon, 6;45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
East Catholic at Avon/Southington, 8:40 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Suffield, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at SMSA, noon
WRESTLING
Avon at C.J. McCormack Invitational at Berlin
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington Valley at Lyman Hall, 4 p.m.
Rockville co-op at Newington co-op, 7 p.m.
