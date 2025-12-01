Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 1-21, 2025

Monday, Dec. 1
FOOTBALL
GameTimeCT Top 10 State Writers and Broadcasters poll.

First-place votes in parentheses and points compiled on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
Team Rec. Pts. LW Class
1. New Canaan (19) 10-0 626 1 L
2. Killingly (2) 10-0 564 2 SS
3. Hand 9-1 548 3 SS
4. St. Joseph 8-2 512 4 M
5. Wilton 9-1 444 6 MM
6. Greenwich 8-2 438 5 LL
7. Fairfield Prep 8-2 374 7 LL
8. New Britain 8-1 332 8 LL
9. Windsor 9-1 259 8 MM
10. Southington 7-3 219 nr LL
Also receiving votes: Berlin (10-0), 211; Newtown (8-2), 182; Woodland (10-0), 156; Bunnell (8-2), 108; Cheshire (7-3), 95; Glastonbury (7-3), 55; Fairfield Ludlowe (7-3), 40; Seymour (9-1), 33; Darien (6-4), 27; Brookfield (8-2), 25; Jonathan Law (8-2), 23; Staples (5-5), 21; Rockville (9-1), 18; Sheehan (8-2), 16; Cromwell/Portland (9-1), 15; Newington (8-2), 7; Norwich Free Academy (6-4), 7.
THE FOLLOWING VOTED: Carl Adamec, GametimeCT; Sean Patrick Bowley, GametimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, GametimeCT; Andy Close, Bristol Press; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Ned Griffen, GametimeCT correspondent; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GametimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Kevin Roberts, GametimeCT; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GametimeCT; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day of New London; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3. Did not vote: Will Aldam, GametimeCT

 

Hartford Courant Top 10 State Football Coaches’ Poll

First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, last week’s ranking and CIAC classification:
Team Rec. Pts. LW Class
1. New Canaan (12) 10-0 388 1 L
2. Killingly (1) 10-0 360 2 SS
3. Hand 9-1 330 3 SS
4. St. Joseph 8-2 312 4 MM
5. Wilton 9-1 280 5 MM
6. Greenwich 8-2 255 6 LL
7. Fairfield Prep 8-2 214 7 LL
8. New Britain 8-1 199 9 LL
9. Windsor 9-1 177 10 MM
10. Newtown 8-2 153 nr L
Also receiving votes: Woodland (10-0), 117 points; Tie, Berlin (10-0) and Southington (7-3), 112; Cheshire (7-3), 80; Fairfield Ludlowe (7-3), 67; Sheehan (8-2), 38; Glastonbury (7-3), 28; Tie, Bunnell (8-2) and Brookfield (8-2), 26; Law (8-2), 15 points; Tie, Bloomfield (7-3) and Maloney (6-4), 9; Darien (6-4), 8.
Voters: Erik Becker, Hand; Jason Bruenn, Platt; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Kevin Frederick, Maloney; Tanner Grove; Montville; Keith Hellstern, Fairfield Prep; Erick Knickerbocker, Rockville; Joe Lato; Woodland; John Mihalko, Ansonia; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

 

Upcoming events

Wednesday, Dec. 10
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mercy at Avon/Southington, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13
BOYS HOCKEY
Wethersfield at Newington co-op, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hand at Avon/Southington, 8:20p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stafford at Avon, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon at East Hartford, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 17
WRESTLING
Simsbury at Avon, 6 p.m.
Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
East Catholic at Farmington Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Staples co-op at Newington co-op, 4 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Avon/Southington at Suffield, 4:20 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton at Bolton, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bolton at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wethersfield at Avon, 6;45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
East Catholic at Avon/Southington, 8:40 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon at Suffield, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canton at SMSA, noon
WRESTLING
Avon at C.J. McCormack Invitational at Berlin
BOYS HOCKEY
Farmington Valley at Lyman Hall, 4 p.m.
Rockville co-op at Newington co-op, 7 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Connecticut Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025 and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

