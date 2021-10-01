Farmington’s Watson sets record in loss to Rams; Lewis Mills earns second win

Bristol Central’s Victor Rosa ran for a game-high 323 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 35-29 win over Farmington in a Central Connecticut Conference Tier 3 contest at George Bennett Field in Farmington on Friday night.

Rosa scored on runs of 63, 53, 40, 20 and 14 yards to lead the Rams (3-1, 2-1 CCC Tier 3).

Farmington QB Kevin Ives threw four touchdown passes in the game, including, three to Luke Watson, who set a school record for most reception yards in a single game and tied the school record for most TD passes in a single game.

Watson caught four passes for 188 yards, snapping the record of 184 set a week ago by Griffin Kiniry against Newington. Watson had three TD receptions of 64, 50 and 57 yards. Watson is the seventh receiver in school history with three TD receptions in a single game. The latest receiver with three TDs in a game was Michael Gregory against RHAM in 2019.

Ives completed 19-of-35 passes for 224 yards and four TD passes. The school record for most TD passes in a single game is five set by Zac Conrad in 2017.

The River Hawks scored three TDs in the final 9:35 of the game to cut a 29-point deficit to six points. Farmington returns to action on Saturday when they host Rocky Hill at 2 p.m..

Bristol Central 35, Farmington 29

At Farmington

Bristol Central (3-1) 8 8 13 6 – 35

Farmington (0-4) 0 6 0 23 – 29

First quarter

BC: Victor Rosa 14 run (Rosa run), 0:58

Second quarter

BC: Rosa 20 run (Rosa run), 8:03

F: Luke Watson 64 pass from Kevin Ives (pass failed), 3:36

Third quarter

BC: Rosa 63 run (pass failed), 4:11

BC: Rosa 53 run (Zach Telke kick), 1:46

Fourth quarter

BC: Rosa 40 run (kick failed), 11:41

F: Watson 50 pass from Ives (Jahkai Veal pass from Ives), 9:35

F: Watson 57 pass from Ives (Watson run), 1:21

F: Ryan Parker 11 pass from Ives (Adam Maselek kick), 0:48

Lewis Mills 20, East Catholic 15

BURLINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 – Logan Cowger’s 17-yard touchdown pass from Jack Stanislaw put the Lewis Mills football ahead for good as the Spartans outlasted East Catholic, 20-15 in a Central Connecticut Conference Tier 4 contest in Burlington on Friday night.

Cowger’s score snapped a 13-13 tie. The Spartans (2-2, 1-0 CCC Tier 4) iced the win by having their punter step out of the end zone with five seconds remaining. It gave the visiting Eagles two points but allowed the Spartans to burn off the remaining time by kicking off the ball to East Catholic.

Benjamin Carso caught two touchdown passes for the Eagles (1-3, 0-3 CCC Tier 4). For Mills, Seamus Hannon and James Roben ran for scores.

It was Homecoming for Lewis Mills and the Spartans played under portable lights surrounding their field.

Mills returns to action on Friday when they host Plainville beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Burlington.

Lewis Mills 20, East Catholic 15

At Burlington

East Catholic (1-3) 6 0 7 2 — 15

Lewis Mills (2-2) 7 6 0 7 — 20

First quarter

LM: Seamus Hannon 16 run (Cole Renalter kick)

EC: Benjamin Carso 38 pass from Mathieu Zazzazro (kick blocked)

Second quarter

LM: James Roben 2 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

EC: Carso 38 pass from Zazzaro (Ethan Rainha kick)

Fourth quarter

LM: Logan Cowger 17 pass from Jack Stanislaw (Renalter kick)

EC: Safety. Mills punter steps out of end zone

