Area athletes excel at State Open track and field championships

Athletes from the area did well at the State Open track and field championships in New Britain on Monday at Willow Brook Park.

The Simsbury boys finished third overall with the Trojan 4×100 relay team and high jumper Timothy Watson winning State Open championships. Lewis Mills’ Michael Johnson finished second in the two hurdle events while Avon’s Carver Morgan (1,600 meters) and Paul Netland III (110 high hurdles) each finishing fourth and earning invitations to Saturday’s New England championship meet.

On the girls side, Simsbury had two relay teams in the top five and two individuals with top six finishes to earn a spot at the New England championships. Canton’s Tommie Barker finished fourth in the shot to earn an invitation to the New Englands.

Simsbury’s 4×100 relay team (Zach Tartaglia, Kyle Paterson, Watson, Noble Gongon) won with a time of 42.37 seconds, beating Jonathan Law (42.74) by 0.37 of a second with Southington (42.76) taking third. Watson, who set a state record in the high jump a week ago at the Class LL championship meet of 7-0¾, won the Open for the second straight year with a leap of 6-foot-10.

Gongon was second in the 100 meters (10.94 seconds) with Paterson third in the 200 meters (22.35) and Lucas Thompson third in the 800 meters in 1:56.12. Simsbury’s Issac Rivera was fifth in the javelin with a throw of 163-2 feet.

Johnson, who won three events at the Class M championships, was second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.40 seconds, just training Stonington’s Joshua Mooney who won the race with a time of 14.37 seconds.

Johnson was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.17 seconds. Hillhouse’s Matthew Gibbs had a more definite victory, taking the race in 37.65 seconds. Johnson was also 12th in the 200 meters with a time of 22.84 seconds.

Morgan finished fourth in a competitive 1,600 meter race with his fastest time of the season – 4:14.95. His previous best time this season was 4:23.22 seconds. Manchester’s Aidan Puffer won the race in 4:10.83 with Conard’s Callum Sherry second din 4:12.93.

Netland finished fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.16 seconds.

Avon’s Isaiah Adams was 12th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.92 seconds with the Falcon 4×400 relay team (Adams, Adarsh Rajamanickam, Jevonte Eaves, Morgan) finishing tenth with a time of 3:27.24.

Canton’s Nathan Cournean ran in both hurdle races. He was 13th in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.75 seconds and 13th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.06.

In the girls competition, Simsbury’s Olivia Birney (800, 2:13.65) was third with teammate Devyn Battistoni (pole vault, 10-0) finishing fifth. Simsbury’s 4×800 relay (Abigail Smith, Grace Myers, Kate Martin, Birney) was fourth in 9:31.82 with the 4×400 relay team (Victoria Francis, Leila Gary, Kayla Logan, Birney) was fifth with a time of 4:02.26.

Barker set a new school record with their throw of 36-5½ in the shot. Barker set the record on their second throw of the afternoon, erasing the record (35-11½) that they set a week earlier at the Class S championship meet.

Canton teammates Lauren Marze was ninth in the discus with a throw of 106-1 feet while Julia Lau finishing 13th in 103-2.

Avon’s Mareen Ek had new personal records in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. She was 12th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:15.51 and was 14th in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:33.17, knocking close to three seconds off her previous best.

Farmington’s Sarah Warden finished third in the pole vault with a leap of 10-6.

Connecticut is hosting the 2022 New England championship meet and it will be held at Willow Brook Park in New Britain on Saturday.

2022 State Open championships

At New Britain

BOYS RESULTS

Team Scores: 1. Hillhouse 64; 2. Hall 57; 3. Simsbury 45; 4. Naugatuck 40; 5. Stonington 27; 6. Greenwich 24; 7. Southington 22; 8. Conard and Manchester 21; 10. Fairfield Ludlowe 18; 11. Wethersfield 16½; 12. Lewis Mills, Ellington and Jonathan Law 16; 15. Ridgefield 15; 16. Cheshire 14; 17. Norwich Free Academy 13; 17. E.O. Smith and Weaver 13; 20. Xavier 12; 21. Bristol Central and Avon 10; 23. Amity and Newington 9; 25. Coventry, Hamden, Windsor, Norwalk, Woodstock Academy, Derby, Darien, New Milford and Capital Prep 8; 34. Guilford, East Hampton, Waterbury Career Academy, South Windsor, Haddam-Killingworth and Tolland 6; 40. Windham, Bloomfield and Wilton 5; 43. Bacon Academy, Platt, Glastonbury, RHAM and Nonnewaug 4; 48. Suffield and Hale Ray 3½; 50. North Haven, East Hartford, Fitch, Cromwell, Staples, and Wilbur Cross 3; 56. Shelton, Bethel, Bunnell and Seymour 2; 60. Brien McMahon, Somers, Parish Hill and Trumbull 1; 64. Stamford ½

Individual results

100 meters: (w: -1.7) 1. Colin Brown, Cheshire, 10.89; 2. Noble Gongon, Simsbury, 10.94; 3. Evan Belabe, Conard, 10.96; 4. Ralphael Hawkins, Hillhouse, 11.00; 5. Dangelo Aristilde, Norwich Free, 11.01; 6. Malcolm Beckford, Weaver, 11.01; 7. Nolan Freeman, New Milford, 11.09; 8. Arlon Poteat, Manchester, 11.10.

200: 1. Malcolm Beckford, Weaver, 21.97, w:-1.7; 2. Jonathan York, Hall, 22.23, w:-1.7; 3. Kyle Paterson, Simsbury, 22.35, w:-1.7; 4. Evan Belabe, Conard, 22.36, w:-1.7; 5. Colin Brown, Cheshire, 22.48, w:-1.0; 6. Ralphael Hawkins, Hillhouse, 22.49, w:-1.7; 7. Justin Dawkins, Windsor, 22.64, w:-1.0; 8. Isaiah Smallhorn, Parish Hill, 22.71, w:-1.7.

400: 1. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich, 47.90; 2. Samuel Sandler, Hall, 48.47; 3. Gianluca Bianchi, Greenwich, 48.58; 4. Kyle Bloomer, Darien, 49.04; 5. Vincent Sivo, Ellington, 49.44; 6. Jonathan York, Hall, 49.55; 7. LeoAngel Lopez, Naugatuck, 49.73; 8. Derry Holmes, Capital Prep, 49.85.

800: 1. Ryan Orr, Stonington, 1:55.38; 2. Gabriel Sisk, Hall, 1:55.64; 3. Lucas Thompson, Simsbury, 1:56.12; 4. Sean McDaniel, Hall, 1:56.57; 5. Tyler Bartlett, Fairfield Lu, 1:57.22; 6. Thomas Forde, Fitch, 1:57.23; 7. Luke Pacheco, Shelton, 1:57.50; 8. Jack Mattingly, E.O. Smith, 1:57.50.

1,600 meters: 1. Aidan Puffer, Manchester, 4:10.83; 2. Callum Sherry, Conard, 4:12.93; 3. Steven Hergenrother, Ridgefield, 4:13.18; 4. Carver Morgan, Avon, 4:14.95; 5. Michael Bohlke, Newington, 4:16.62; 6. Walker Beverly, Hall, 4:16.81; 7. Francis Porrini, Bristol Cent, 4:17.64; 8. Ryan Gruczka, Stonington, 4:19.94.

3,200 meters: 1. Aidan Puffer, Manchester, 9:09.60; 2. Eamon Burke, Xavier, 9:17.19; 3. Luke Stoeffler, Tolland, 9:18.27; 4. Michael Bohlke, Newington, 9:24.47; 5. Liam Calhoun, RHAM, 9:25.68; 6. Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger, Hale Ray, 9:29.43; 7. Isaac Mahler, Hall, 9:29.72; 8. Ethan Carty, Fairfield Lu, 9:42.04.

110 Meter Hurdles: (w: -1.5) 1. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 14.37; 2. Michael Johnson, Lewis Mills, 14.40; 3. Joshua Wilkie, Ellington, 14.75; 4. Paul Netland III, Avon, 15.16; 5. Byron McLean, Derby, 15.17; 6. Blake Battaglia, Wilbur Cross, 15.23; 7. John Regalbuti, Southington, 15.26; 8. James Feliciano-Garcia, Wca, 15.32.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Matthew Gibbs, Hillhouse, 37.65; 2. Michael Johnson, Lewis Mills, 39.17; 3. Joshua Wilkie, Ellington, 39.91; 4. James Feliciano-Garcia, Wca, 40.14; 5. Taylor Trowers, Naugatuck, 40.39; 6. Michael Anderson, Cromwell, 40.59; 7. Daniel Anderson, Naugatuck, 40.95; 8. Sam forte Forte, Xavier, 41.09.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Simsbury (Zachary Tartaglia, Kyle Paterson, Timothy Watson, Noble Gongon), 42.37; 2. Jonathan Law (Gabe Garnett, Thomas Bretthauer, Dimitri Barnes, Shane Pritchard), 42.74; 3. Southington (Nathan Cofrancesco, Ryan DelMonte, Rashard Williams, Justin Zitofsky), 42.76; 4. Hall (Samuel Sandler, Ahmad Pierce, Charles Cameron, Jonathan York), 42.90; 5. Windsor (Achillius White, Oswin Charlemagne, Maxim Copeland, Justin Dawkins), 42.96; 6. East Hartford (Tristan Burke, Dillon Haughton, David Pardo, Donnique Starks), 43.35; 7. Norwalk (Jamar Alcena, Henry Wilkins, Sean Williams, Jackson Luther), 43.44; 8. Xavier (Owen Pestka, Owen Miller, Chase Vitale, Stylz Mitchell), 43.61.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Hall (Sean McDaniel, Gabriel Sisk, Tobias Ruffo, Samuel Sandler), 3:20.47; 2. Greenwich (Harrison Goldenberg, Gianluca Bianchi, Zachary Jelinek, Cameron Williams), 3:21.83; 3. Naugatuck (LeoAngel Lopez, Taylor Trowers, Matthew Kilmer, Jayshawn Lindsay), 3:22.00; 4. Hillhouse (Tremayne Sweat, Matthew Gibbs, Adam Massey, Travis James), 3:24.69; 5. Ridgefield (Ryan Donovan, Ethan Walls, Benjamin Mickool, Steven Hergenrother), 3:25.13; 6. Darien (Jason Rideout, Luke Riordan, Owen Wagner, Kyle Bloomer), 3:25.14; 7. New Milford (Nolan Freeman, Collin Walsh, Joshua Sam, Connor Sterling), 3:25.17; 8. Trumbull (Elliot Miller, Freud-Williams Maignan, Varujan Edwards, Liam O’Keefe), 3:26.39.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. E.O. Smith (Jacob Robinson-Smey, Evan Boland, Matthew Enright, Jack Mattingly), 7:57.48; 2. Amity (Brodey Lu, Benjamin Frazer, Parker Paragas, Mason Beaudette), 7:59.12; 3. Guilford (Michael Masotti, Thomas Gregory, Coleman Love, Justin Shiffrin), 7:59.43; 4. Hall (Jamie Rendon, Colin Goldschmidt, Jake Ludgin, Tobias Ruffo), 7:59.53; 5. Glastonbury (Dominic Pena, Joseph Accurso, Cody Stone, Michael Sardo), 8:00.21; 6. Fairfield Ludlowe (Nathan Cramer, Kris Mellor, Ethan Carty, Tyler Bartlett), 8:03.19; 7. Conard (Callum Sherry, Grant Walters, Nicolas Martin, Gavin Sherry), 8:04.51; 8. Simsbury (Rowan Gottshall, Kyle Jennings, Liam McGoldrick, Lucas Thompson), 8:08.43.

High Jump: 1. Timothy Watson, Simsbury, 6-10; 2. Ese Onakpoma, Naugatuck, 6-04; 3. Duke Quermorllue, Norwalk, J6-04; 4. Robert Dunkley, Bloomfield, J6-04; 5. Holden Speed, Wethersfield, 6-02; 5. Avery Cipcic, Suffield, 6-02; 7. Dar Jankovic, E.O. Smith, J6-02; 8. Brian Rose, Stamford, J6-02; 8. Loudon Chupas, Hale Ray, J6-02.

Pole Vault: 1. Steven Ditelberg, Fairfield Ludlowe, 14-08; 2. Aidan King, Jonathan Law, 13-00; 3. Nicholas Rivard-Lentz, East Hampton, J13-00; 4. Lucas Williams, Ridgefield, J13-00; 5. Nikita Nicholas, Nonnewaug, J13-00; 6. Derek Amlicke, Staples, 12-06; 7. Jason Ouellette, Seymour, J12-06; 8. Douglas Suter, Somers, J12-06.

Long Jump: 1. Ese Onakpoma, Naugatuck, 22-00½, w:NWI; 2. Christopher Hergott, Hamden, 21-11, w:NWI; 3. Aiden Law, Haddam-Killingworth J21-11, w:NWI; 4. Ryan Johnson, Wilton, 21-08, w:NWI; 5. Antwone Santiago, Platt, 21-06.25, w:NWI; 6. Holden Speed, Wethersfield, 21-05¾, w:NWI; 7. Mikeal Francis, Bunnell, 21-02½, w:NWI; 8. Mehki Tyson Slaughter, Capital Prep, 20-06.25, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Holden Speed, Wethersfield, 47-06½, w:NWI; 2. Ese Onakpoma, Naugatuck, 46-04½, w:NWI; 3. Mehki Tyson Slaughter, Capital Prep, 45-08, w:NWI; 4. Jayden Villafane, Windham, 44-11½, w:NWI; 5. Zyair Wali, Hillhouse, 44-05½, w:NWI; 6. Treshawn Blair, Bristol Cent, 43-04½, w:NWI; 7. Khalil Antoine, Hillhouse, 43-00.25, w:NWI; 8. Michaelly Luc, Norwich Free, 42-07, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 56-05.50; 2. Jordan Ribeiro, Norwich Free, 52-11.75; 3. Jack Freyler, Southington, 50-04.25; 4. Jquan Athis, Hillhouse, 50-01.25; 5. Christopher Bon Tempo, New Milford, 49-07.50; 6. Alex Krause, Coventry, 49-02.25; 7. Quincy Davis, Windsor, 49-00.75; 8. Marques Singleton, Brien McMaho, J49-00.75.

Discus Throw: 1. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 187-10; 2. Keenan Lamontagne, Woodstock Ac, 165-06; 3. Samuel Robert Meleshenko, South Windsor, J165-06; 4. Alex Krause, Coventry, 161-01; 5. Giovanni Vicens, Derby, 144-08; 6. Ethan Anderson, North Haven, 144-07; 7. Payton Bell, Bethel, 142-11; 8. Jake Martino, Bacon Academ, 137-07.

Javelin Throw: 1. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 187-02; 2. Jack Freyler, Southington, 180-08; 3. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 175-10; 4. Victor Rosa, Bristol Cent, 165-00; 5. Isaac Rivera, Simsbury, 163-02; 6. Peter Walsh, Bacon Academ, 163-01; 7. John Roy, Xavier, 162-10; 8. Kyle DeRienzo, Amity, 161-07.

2022 State Open championships

At New Britain

GIRLS RESULTS

Team results — 1. Sheehan 43; 2. Joel Barlow 37; 3. Danbury 35; 4. Weston 34; 5. Glastonbury 29; 6. Hillhouse, E.O. Smith, and Housatonic Regional 26; 9. Bloomfield 21; 10. Greenwich 20; 11. Simsbury and Somers 18; 13. East Lyme and Maloney 16; 15. Capital Prep, Ridgefield and East Hartford 15; 18. Conard 14½ ; 19. Weaver 14; 20. Trumbull 13; 21. Woodland, Naugatuck and New Milford 12; 24. Bethel 11; 25. Rocky Hill 10; 26. Fairfield Ludlowe 9½; 27. Lauralton Hall and Windsor 9; 29. Old Saybrook, Suffield, Wilton and East Haven 8; 33. Career Magnet, Shelton, Farmington and Cheshire 7; 37. Newtown, Newington, Masuk, New Canaan and Windsor Locks 6; 42. Canton, Watertown, Jonathan Law, Hall, Ellington and Staples 5; 48. Darien, Woodstock Academy and Notre Dame-Fairfield 4; 51. Fairfield Warde 3½; 52. Brookfield, Brien McMahon, Guilford, Bacon Academy, Derby and Killingly 3; 58. Norwalk and Northwestern 2; 60. Foran 1½; 61. Immaculate, Southington, Mercy, Tolland, Nonnewaug, Lyman Memorial and Stonington 1

Individual results

100 meters: (w: -3.1) 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 12.15; 2. Kaitlyn Fay, Greenwich, 12.43; 3. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 12.45; 4. Jalena Martin, Ellington, 12.55; 5. Anna-Sashia Jones, Weaver, 12.60; 6. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 12.68; 7. Emily Mulhern, Joel Barlow, 12.69; 8. Nancy Inthasit, Stonington, 12.72.

200: 1. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 24.39, w:-2.1; 2. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 24.40, w:-2.1; 3. Anna-Sashia Jones, Weaver, 25.16, w:-2.1; 4. Kyrah Smith, East Hartfor, 25.47, w:-2.1; 5. Molly Harding, Glastonbury, 25.49, w:-1.2; 6. Kaitlyn Fay, Greenwich, 25.51, w:-2.1; 7. Avery Winters, Sheehan, 25.82, w:-2.1; 8. Marie Kane, Mercy, 26.02, w:-1.2.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Sydney Segalla, Housatonic R, 53.34; 2. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 55.43; 3. Molly Harding, Glastonbury, 56.31; 4. Francine Stevens, Staples, 57.49; 5. Avery Winters, Sheehan, 58.41; 6. Olivia Walters, Brookfield, 58.70; 7. Kyrah Smith, East Hartfor, 58.85; 8. Leah Farrell, Cheshire, 59.10.

800 Meter Run: 1. Gabriella Hernandez, E.O. Smith, 2:12.88; 2. Kali Holden, Trumbull, 2:13.16; 3. Olivia Birney, Simsbury, 2:13.65; 4. Esme Daplyn, Greenwich, 2:14.19; 5. Julia Blake, Darien, 2:17.55; 6. Regan McGrath, Ridgefield, 2:19.05; 7. Ava Graham, Bethel, 2:19.07; 8. Calista Mayer, Tolland, 2:19.15.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 4:57.77; 2. Emily Mrakovcic, Wilton, 5:00.52; 3. Katherine Bohlke, Newington, 5:01.88; 4. Kali Holden, Trumbull, 5:02.72; 5. Kelly Jones, Lauralton Ha, 5:06.12; 6. Chloe Poulos, Woodland, 5:06.31; 7. Esme Daplyn, Greenwich, 5:07.79; 8. Hannah Stephenson, Farmington, 5:10.56.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Katherine Rector, Ridgefield, 10:45.68; 2. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 10:45.91; 3. Bria Benigni, Maloney, 10:53.87; 4. Katherine Sanderson, Hall, 11:03.80; 5. Stephanie Queiroz, Danbury, 11:06.02; 6. Abigail Miles, Weston, 11:08.91; 7. Alexa Ciccone, Cheshire, 11:09.36; 8. Tess Sherry, Conard, 11:17.88.

100 Meter Hurdles: (w: -2.8) 1. Leonaya Knox, Hillhouse, 14.82; 2. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 14.96; 3. Amanda Castaldi, Sheehan, 15.35; 4. Katherine Baisley, Lauralton Ha, 15.69; 5. Lalia Best, Career Magne, 15.79; 6. Kareema McKenzie, Windsor, 15.99; 7. Grace Stephens, Masuk, 16.21; 8. Allison Murphy, Naugatuck, 16.51.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 43.57; 2. Allison Murphy, Naugatuck, 43.82; 3. Patrice Mansfield, Sheehan, 45.97; 4. Caden Simpson, Jonathan Law, 46.11; 5. Squirrel Lanz, Cheshire, 46.77; 6. Aliana Campbell, Derby, 47.41; 7. Kareema McKenzie, Windsor, 47.51; 8. Gianna Lodice, Nonnewaug, 47.62.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Sheehan (Patrice Mansfield, Amanda Castaldi, Maya Wresien, Avery Winters), 48.50; 2. Old Saybrook (Abigail Colella, Avery Rueckert, Sanai Baker, Anna Brodeur), 49.12; 3. Joel Barlow (Emma Borgeault, Sedonia Holub, Jenna Najjar, Emily Mulhern), 49.37; 4. Danbury (Florence Dickson, Giuliana Robles, Corinne Whelchel, Caroline Dickson), 49.72; 5. Weaver (Ashlee James, Anna-Sashia Jones, Sabrika Johnson, Amoy Maxwell), 49.75; 6. Brien McMahon (Sofia Aguilar, Shaniya Young, Emily Legere, Jade Ferdinand), 49.79; 7. Greenwich (Noelle Wilkinson, Olivia Eslava, Skylar Aysseh, Kaitlyn Fay), 49.81; 8. Bloomfield (Shanell Thompson, Dream Wilson, Nacquelia Fletcher, Sianna Lloyd), 49.86.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Glastonbury (Alyssa Healy, Riley Carroll, Meghan Smith, Molly Harding), 3:56.55; 2. East Hartford (Queen Lewis, Keira Stewart, Re’Ann Fletcher, Kyrah Smith), 4:00.34; 3. Newtown (Riley Powers, Amelia Daly, Skyler Howard, Hannah Snayd), 4:00.94; 4. Weston (Sophia Taylor, Ellison Weiner, Keira Seibert, Kathleen Saussy), 4:01.78; 5. Simsbury (Victoria Francis, Leila Gary, Kayla Logan, Olivia Birney), 4:02.26; 6. E.O. Smith (Mary Jasmine DeVivo, Elizabeth Bigelow, Navia Casa, Gabriella Hernandez), 4:02.46; 7. Ridgefield (Elaine Mathews, Regan McGrath, Maya Rubio, Grace Hooker), 4:02.71; 8. Naugatuck (Julia Kropo, Lauren Sonski, Lily Jason, Allison Murphy), 4:02.97.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. E.O. Smith (Elizabeth Bigelow, Alexis Buskey, Jayden Stygar, Gabriella Hernandez), 9:14.74; 2. Glastonbury (Ava Gattinella, Kelley MacElhiney, Jacqueline Caron, Annika Paluska), 9:14.81; 3. Weston (Abigail Miles, Caitlyn McKiernan, Charlotte Carter, Kathleen Saussy), 9:23.67; 4. Simsbury (Abigail Smith, Grace Myers, Kate Martin, Olivia Birney), 9:31.08; 5. Bethel (Macie Mietz, Yee-Ying Ng, Abigail Correard, Ava Graham), 9:31.53; 6. Guilford (Julia Antony, Clara Gahm, Olivia Skapczynski, Riley Hickey), 9:31.82; 7. Windsor (Malia Alabre, Brittani Westberry, Alexa Overstreet, Casey Krapalis), 9:35.41; 8. Immaculate (Kayla Ondy, Nicole Merritt, Keelin Bremmer, Lauren Manning), 9:41.19.

High Jump: 1. Shaelyn Murphy, Maloney, 5-04; 2. Kayla McCullough, Suffield, J5-04; 3. Audrey Kirkutis, Conard, J5-04; 3. Tia Stapleton, Fairfield Lu, J5-04; 5. Rowan Houston, Notre Dame-F, J5-04; 6. Avery Pitts, E.O. Smith, 5-02; 7. Meg Barnouw, Fairfield Wa, J5-02; 8. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, J5-02.

Pole Vault: 1. Ellison Weiner, Weston, 11-06; 2. Jordan Carr, Joel Barlow, 10-06; 3. Sarah Warden, Farmington, J10-06; 4. Talia Graham, Bethel, 10-00; 5. Grace Stephens, Masuk, J10-00; 6. Devyn Battistoni, Simsbury, J10-00; 7. Ava Steigbigel, Foran, J10-00; 7. Jessica Queiroz Amaral, Fairfield Wa, J10-00.

Long Jump: 1. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, 18-11, w:NWI; 2. Audrey Kirkutis, Conard, 17-11.25, w:NWI; 3. Audrey Kozak, Shelton, 17-07¾, w:NWI; 4. Saryah Winborn, Capital Prep, 17-07, w:NWI; 5. Anichka Malachi, New Milford, 17-06¾, w:NWI; 6. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 17-03½, w:NWI; 7. Lydia Beers, Northwestern, 16-09, w:NWI; 8. Leah Comeroski, Lyman Memori, 16-07¾, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Saryah Winborn, Capital Prep, 37-08½, w:NWI; 2. Anichka Malachi, New Milford, 37-01.25, w:NWI; 3. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 36-09.25, w:NWI; 4. Laci Davis, Woodland, 36-02, w:NWI; 5. Tia Stapleton, Fairfield Lu, 35-08½, w:NWI; 6. Lalia Best, Career Magne, 35-07.25, w:NWI; 7. Sophia Seguin, East Lyme, 35-06½, w:NWI; 8. Audrey Kozak, Shelton, 35-04¾, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Marina Perry, Rocky Hill, 38-07; 2. Savannah Soleau, East Lyme, 38-05.25; 3. Olivia O’Connor, Hillhouse, 38-02.75; 4. Tommie Barker, Canton, 36-05.50; 5. Darla Jagrosse, Sheehan, 36-04.25; 6. Jennifer Whipple, Bacon Academ, 35-06.75; 7. Serenity Mayhew, Norwalk, 35-05.25; 8. Gabriela DeFelice, New Canaan, 35-04.50.

Discus Throw: 1. Olivia O’Connor, Hillhouse, 133-09; 2. Darla Jagrosse, Sheehan, 126-05; 3. Tristin Oberg, Windsor Lock, 116-00; 4. Gabriela DeFelice, New Canaan, 114-09; 5. Magdalena Myslenski, Woodstock Ac, 113-06; 6. Madison DiPasquale, Sheehan, 111-11; 7. Lauren Plummer, Windsor, 109-01; 8. Layla Spann-McDonald, Glastonbury, 108-10.

Javelin Throw: 1. Shea Greene, Weston, 151-02; 2. Alice Stettinger, East Haven, 125-10; 3. Savannah Soleau, East Lyme, 122-04; 4. Morgan Hodorski, Watertown, 119-06; 5. Sarah Cooley, Woodland, 116-05; 6. Hannah Grudzien, Killingly, 114-08; 7. Julia Kropo, Naugatuck, 112-04; 8. Makenzie Marek, Southington, 109-02.