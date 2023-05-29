Marze wins NCCC title for Canton in discus; Adams 2nd in CCC West in hurdles

Canton junior Lauren Marze won a NCCC championship in the discus and had a pair of top five finishes to lead the Warriors at the NCCC championship meet in Suffield.

At the CCC West championship meet at Hall in West Hartford, Avon senior Isaiah Adams finished second in the 300 high hurdles for the Falcons and ran on the 4×100 relay team that finished second.

Marze won the discus with a throw of 99-6 feet and was fifth in the shot with a throw of 29-3 feet. She was one of three Warriors to earn a top 10 finish.

Sophomore Juliana Cavanaugh was fourth in the 3,200 with a personal-best time of 12:56.83 while Eleanor Wallace was seventh in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18:46.

Sufield earned a share of the league championship with a 3¾ point win over Rockville, 129½ to 126¼. Since Rockville won the dual meet between the two schools on May 9, the two schools will share the title. It’s the second straight title for the Rams while Suffield wins a share of its first pennant since 2018.

Canton was tenth with 19 points, its lowest finish since 2013 when they were tenth.

On the boys side, Christian Whilby was third for the Warriors in the triple jump with a leap of 41-7½ inches and ninth in the high jump with a leap of 5-foot-4. Junior Garrett Dolin was fifth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:48.55.

Canton was 12th in the championship meet with 11 points, its lowest finish since 2008 when they were also 12th. Rockville won their second straight NCCC championship with a dominating 206-142.6 win over Suffield.

Adams finished second in the 300 hurdles at the CCC West championship meet with a personal-best time of 39.56 seconds, just behind Southington’s William Reeves, who won the event in 39.25 seconds.

Adams also ran on Avon’s 4×100 relay teams (Adams, Aki Bhabad, Andrew Kim, Attitcus Putt), which finished second with a time of 44.93 seconds. Hall won the event with a time of 44.10 seconds.

Avon’s Nate Machlus was sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-10½ while Collin Kozilowski was eighth in the pole vault with a leap of 10-0 feet. Oliver Lojewski was ninth in the long jump with a leap of 17-6 while Seth Robbin was tenth in the 110 hurdles (19.31 seconds) and triple jump (31-10).

The Falcons finished seventh in the CCC West meet with 30½ points with Hall easily winning with a 263-113 win over Conard.

The Avon High girls had several top 10 in the CCC West championship meet, finishing sixth with 49 points. Glastonbury rolled to the victory beating Southington, 189-116.

The best finish came from Katelyn Westerberg, who was third in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 48.78. Avon had four runners in the top 10 with Lauren Edge (4, 49.97), Cate Dugan (5, 50.94) and Yasmin Rensch (8, 52.12) each finishing in the top 10.

Katelyn Cifaldi had three top 10 finishes, led by her fifth place finish in the 100 hurdles in 18.31. She was seventh in the triple jump (29-10½) and tenth in the long jump (13-6¾).

Ying Ying Cheng was sixth in the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2:23.13 with Laura Funderburk taking sixth in the 3,200 meters in 11:54.87. Emma Loparco was seventh I the 400 meters in 1:04.725.

Natalie Ith was eighth in the 100 meters (13.23 seconds) with Ainsley Evans taking eighth in the shot (27-6¼). Ella Godbout was ninth in the 16,00 meters (5:35.76) with Yasmin Rensch finishing tenth in the high jump (4-8).

Canton will compete in the CIAC Class S championships on Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m.. at Willow Brook Park in New Britain with Avon completing in the CIAC Class M championship meet on the same day and the same location at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

TRACK and FIELD

CCC West championships

At West Hartford (Hall)

Boys: 1. Hall 263, 2. Conard 113, 3. Southington 99½, 4. Glastonbury 88½, 5. Simsbury 63, 6. Farmington 36, 7. Avon 30½, 8. Northwest Catholic 5

Girls: 1. Glastonbury 189, 2. Southington 116, 3. Hall 106, 4. Conard 104, 5. Simsbury 93, 6. Avon 49, 7. Farmington 36, 8 NW Catholic 8

CCC West championships results

NCCC championships

At Suffield

Boys: 1. Rockville 206, 2. Suffield 142.6, 3. Bolton 68, 4. Ellington 64, 5. Granby 46, 6. Somers 37, 7. East Windsor 32, 8. Windsor Locks 30, 9. Coventry 18.33, 10. Stafford 14, 11. SMSA 12, 12. Canton 11, 13. East Granby 1

Girls: Suffield 129½, 2. Rockville 126¼, 3. Somers 111, 4. Stafford 84½, 5. Ellington 71¾, 6. Granby 46, 7. Windsor Locks 39¾, 8. East Granby 27, 9. Bolton 23¼, 10. Canton 19, 11. Coventry 12, 12. East Windsor 5

NCCC championship results