Edge earns top 15 finish at New Balance Nationals

Avon High freshman Lauren Edge won her heat in the 400 meter hurdles and set a new school record at the recent New Balance national championship meet at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Edge was competing in the Freshman 400 hurdles and won her heat with a school record time of 1:10.79. She finished 15th overall out of 29 competitors in the event.

Edge finished seventh at the CIAC Class MM championship meet in May in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.43 seconds. At the CCC West championship meet, Edge was fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.97.

The 300 hurdles is the most common long distance hurdling event in Connecticut and New England for girls during the scholastic track and field season.