Canton golfers win opener; Mills falls to Conard; Avon improves to 2-0

Three Canton High golfers shot 45 or under to lead the Warriors to a season-opening win over Rockville on Monday at Twin Hills Country Club in Coventry, 188-198. Matt Schumon and Jordan Horvath each shot 44 for Canton while Jonah Hurley shot a 45.

Conard’s Will Gregware shot a three-over-par 39 to lead the Conard High boys golf team to a 165-195 win over Lewis Mills on Tuesday at Fairview Farms Golf Course in Harwinton. Eli Pelletier led Mills (0-2) with a team-low 46. The Spartans host Farmington on Wednesday at Fairview.

The Avon High boys golf team is off to a 2-0 start after wins over Simsbury (161-184) last week and Southington on Tuesday. The Falcons beat Southington in their first home match of the season at Blue Fox Run with a 146-185 victory. Avon will travel to face Northwest Catholic at Wampanoag Country Club in West Hartford on Thursday.

Conard 165, Lewis Mills 195

At Harwinton

Lewis Mills (195) Andrew Bonini 47, Charlie Joiner 52, Patrick Mitchell 53, Bradon Soucy 50, Eli Pelletier 46

Conard (165) Garrett Brown 41, Camden Rancourt 46, Will Gregware 39, Charlie Kristofak 44, Brian Fehl 41

Medalist: Will Gregware (Conard) 39 on par 42 course at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 0-2, Conard 1-0

Canton 188, Rockville 198

At Coventry (Monday)

Canton (188) Matt Schumon 44, Jordan Horvath 44, Jonah Hurley 45, Andrew McAllister 55, Jack McCarthy 64

Rockville (198) Cam Lucas 41, Cam Daitch 51, Owen Cascarlo 52, Jayson Rhoades 54

Medalist: Cam Lucas (Rockville) 41 at Twin Hills Country Club in Coventry

Records: Canton 1-0