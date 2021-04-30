With three golfers in top 10, Falcons win their own Avon Invitational title

AVON, April 30, 2021 – The Avon High boys golf team put three golfers in the top 10 to earn a nine-stroke victory over Farmington at the seventh annual Avon Invitational at Blue Fox Run Golf Course Friday.

Cole Hahn shot a two-under-par 70 to lead the Falcons past the newly-christened River Hawks, 300-309, with teammates Colin Barrett (73) and Jack Sherbacow (76) each finishing in the top 10. Granby’s Sean Dowd shot a two-under-par 68 to win the tournament.

Avon won the tournament for the second consecutive time and third time in tournament history. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This gives every team the experience of playing in a tournament early in the season to help them get used to a tournament experience that will come later in the season,” Avon High golf coach Josh Glick said. “Some kids, it is an experience they will never get again (if their team doesn’t qualify for the CIAC state tournament).”

Matt Schuman had an 88 to lead Canton in the tournament while Eli Pelletier had an 84 to lead Lewis Mills. Farmington was led by John Guerrera, who was fifth with a 73 while Simsbury’s low score came from Cameron Swan with a 79.

2021 Avon Invitational

At Avon

Team scores – 1. Avon 300, 2. Farmington 309, 3. Glastonbury 312, 4. Notre Dame-West Haven 313, 5. Conard 318, 6. Berlin 321, 7. NW Catholic 332, 8. Hall 336, 9. Simsbury 338, 10. Xavier and Coventry 342, 12. Granby 348, 13. Wethersfield 352, 14. Lewis Mills 352, 15. Avon B 353, 16. Suffield 361, 17. Litchfield 365, 18. Canton 370, 19. Newington 372, 20. Cromwell 376

Individual (top 10 scores) – Sean Dowd, Granby 68 at Blue Fox Run (par 70), Cole Hahn, Avon, 70, Connor Goode, Glastonbury 70, Jacob Lindsay, Berlin 72, John Guerrera, Farmington 73, Colin Barrett, Avon 73, Jon Bushka, ND-WH 73, Garrett Brown, Conard 75, Jake Ivan-Pal, NH-WH, 75, Jack Sherbacow, Avon, 76, Jack West, Cromwell 76

Local teams

Avon (300): Cole Hahn 70, Colin Barrett 73, Drew Abbott 81, Jack Sherbacow 76, Blake Barrett 81

Farmington (309) John Guerrera 72, Cullen Laberge 88, Will Burruss, 80, Michael Guerrera 78, Caleb Smith 79

Simsbury (338): Ryan Donohue 88, Elijah Livingston 91, Patrick Maher 80, Cameron Swan 79, Adam Vincent 93

Granby (348): Sean Dowd 68, Russell Brown 80, Aidan Goodrow 102, Mark McWhirter 98, Andrew Cefole 113

Canton (370): Jordan Horvath 94, Matt Schuman 88, Jack McCarthy 95, Nick Delbone 107, Jonah Hurley 93

Lewis Mills (352) Kyle Goulet 86, Andrew Bonini 92, Eli Pelletier 84, Charlie Joiner 90, Bradon Soucy 106

Avon B (353): Chris Thompson 82, Dan Cuyler 78, Rob Blackmore 106, Jared Getz 97, Shaiyan Shah 96, Lucas York 106

Previous Avon Invitational winners

Team Individual 2014: Glastonbury (308) Jake Hedberg, Newington, 72 2015: Newington (308) Jake Avery, Avon and Zach Mateja, Avon, 73 2016: Avon (300) Jake Avery, Avon, 70 2017: Suffield (291) Tyler Goulet, Lewis Mills, 64 2018: Simsbury (300) James Bosworth, Simsbury, 68 2019: Avon (299) 2020: Cancelled pandemic