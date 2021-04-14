Hall sweeps Avon in track and field opener

WEST HARTFORD, April 13, 2021 – Wren Worth won two individual events as the Avon High girls track and field team opened their season against Hall High in West Hartford on Tuesday in Central Connecticut Conference action.

The Falcons won four events as host Hall rolled to a 110-39 victory. In the boys competition, Avon won four events as the Warriors prevailed, 115-35. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the entire 2020 season, it was the first track and field meet for the Falcons since May 2019 – nearly two years ago.

Despite the defeat, Avon had several athletes qualify for the upcoming Central Connecticut Conference championship meet and the CIAC Class MM championship meet on June 2.

Worth won the 100 hurdles with a winning time of 18.17 seconds, finishing 0.80 seconds ahead of teammate Katelyn Cifaldi. Worth’s time earned her a berth in the CCC championship meet. Worth also won the triple jump with a leap of 30 feet, 7¼ inches and took second in the long jump.

Maureen Ek earned a spot in the Class MM meet with her winning time of 12:38.13 in the 3,200 meters while teammate Tessa Hofheimer won the discus with a throw of 80 feet, 7 inches. Hofheimer finished second in the javelin and third in the shot.

Cifaldi finished second in the 300 hurdles while Katrina Frez earned a spot in the Class MM meet by clearing eight feet in the pole vault.

In the boys meet, Avon’s Paul Hetland won the 110 hurdles by 1.76 of a second with his Class MM qualifying time of 16.98 seconds. Teammate Carver Morgan easily won the 800 meters by more than five seconds with his time of 2:00.41.

Jack Leavens won the shot put with a throw of 39-8½ feet while finishing second in the discus. Jack Grady prevailing in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-6.

The Falcons had three runners in the 1,600 meters finish with times under 4:50. Nick Alphonso (4:45) and Luke Hester (4:47) both qualified for the CCC meet with Jevonte Eaves (4:49) a few seconds away from securing a berth.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they host Northwest Catholic in the first meet on the track and field complex that was completed in the fall of 2019. Avon last held a home meet at the high school in April 2019.