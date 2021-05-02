Health, safety protocols announced for fans attending Travelers Championship

Fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on June 24-27 but there will be COVID-19 protocols that fans will need to adhere to in order to protect the athletes, tournament officials and fans.

Health and safety remain the number one priority, and the tournament staff has developed a plan in collaboration with state and local officials, as well as the PGA Tour, to create the best environment for everyone.

Nathan Grube, the Travelers Championship tournament director told the New Haven Register’s Joe Morelli earlier this week that the tournament will allow just under 10,000 fans per day.

In accordance with the PGA Tour’s health and safety guidelines, there will be new on-site protocols in place for 2021, including:

All tournament ticket sales will be digital, and spectators of all ages must have a ticket to gain entry to the grounds. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and no tickets will be available at the gate.

No cash will be accepted on-site at TPC River Highlands. All concessions and retail locations will accept cashless forms of payment.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Spectators must follow social distancing measures.

There may be additional health and safety protocols in place for the tournament, however, since these guidelines are continuously being updated, changes will be communicated as needed.

“The health and safety of everyone attending the Travelers Championship and in the Greater Hartford community is what matters most,” Grube said. “Things might look slightly different come tournament week, but we can’t wait to have our fans watching and cheering as another world-class player field competes in Connecticut.”

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 25, and can be purchased at TravelersChampionship.com. Two pricing options will be available that provide single-day access to TPC River Highlands Wednesday, June 23 – Sunday, June 27. They include limited numbers of grounds tickets and upgraded courtyard tickets.

A grounds ticket will cost between $50-$70, depending on the day. Daily price breakdowns are as follows: Wednesday ($50), Thursday and Friday ($65), Saturday and Sunday ($70).

The courtyard ticket will range from $150-$280, also depending on the day. It will include all food and beverage, and access to an open-air structure that provides shaded stadium seating overlooking the 17th or 18th holes. Daily price breakdowns are as follows – Wednesday ($150), Thursday and Saturday ($260); Friday and Sunday ($280).

The tournament is working with sponsors to offer special ticket programs for military personnel/veterans, health care workers/first responders, and children. Details for these ticket programs will be announced soon.