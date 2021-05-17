Avon High seniors kick off graduation season with a car parade

AVON, May 15, 2021 – Many of the traditions and rites of passage that youngsters in Avon saw as they grew up vanished last spring with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic across Connecticut, our nation and the world.

In the matter of days, public school changed to an online presence and many of the rites of passage, graduation, proms, athletic activities, school plays simply vanished or were significantly modified for the safety of those boys and girls that graduated in the spring of 2020.

Who would have thought Avon High having a drive-in graduation on the grounds of the Farmington Polo Club before March 2020?

In the wake of this challenge, new traditions arose – such as the celebratory parade of seniors in their decorated vehicles. It was a socially distant way to cheer on the Avon High seniors.

The second senior car parade was held on a beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon under blue skies and a few wispy clouds.

An estimated 75 cars and just 100 students decorated their vehicles and participated in a short, two-mile parade through neighborhoods near the high school. As they did a year ago, some parents and friends set up lawn chairs along the parade route to celebrate the seniors from Avon’s Class of 2021.

The current class of seniors, it has been a unique year – a mix of online, hybrid and in person classes. There were modifications all year in all facets of the high school experience to stay safe during this pandemic.

“I know the senior class has been itching to something together all year so this is our first big unified event,” Avon High senior Ben Angus said. “We’re really excited. We have pep rallies. We didn’t have any of the big senior events (yet).”

“It is a great way to get everyone out here. I haven’t seen a of the (seniors) in a long time,” said Haley Thompson.

A year ago, the first senior car parade was held and it was the only event of the day. On this Saturday afternoon, the boys lacrosse team played on the turf field a few hours before the parade and afterwards, the school theatre department had their second weekend of High School Musical on risers in the back parking lot with parents and fans spread across the parking lot

“COVID really hit us hard so it’s great to see some things back to normal,” senior Daniel Bae said. “I am just happy to be out here with the guys.”

“Now that the state is beginning to open up, it’s a celebration for everybody. This is fun to see,” senior Halle Keane said.

The Avon Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) sponsored the project and it was organized by Carolyn Marshall, whose son, Matthew, is part of the Class of 2021.

“With months of planning and Zoom meetings, with the dedication of caring, skillful and reliable volunteers, the spirited enthusiasm of the Class of 2021, Avon High principal (Michael Renkawitz) and the Avon police and fire departments, the event was a success,” Marshall said. “It was a picture-perfect sunny New England day.”

“My hope is continue the tradition by inspiring others to lead next year. The Senior Car Parade kicks off the graduation season for Avon High students,” she said.