Undefeated Avon boys tennis team wins 14th straight match

WEST HARTFORD, May 19, 2021 – The Avon High boys tennis team won their 14th straight match with a 6-1 victory over Conard High on Wednesday at Hall High. Liam Hovorka, Dylan Karp and Tej Raman won in singles for the Falcon, now 13-0 on the season. Avon returns to action traveling to Tolland on Thursday.

Avon 6, Conard 1

At West Hartford

Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) def.Rohan Venketesh 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Karp (A) def. Ethan Mathieu 6-4, 6-0; Tej Raman (A) def. Connor Bankoff 6-0, 7-5; Adam Mornardt (C) defeated Ethan Wu 6-1, 6-4

Doubles: Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja (A) def. John Mozonski and Akshat Juneja 6-0, 6-2; Ali Rizvi and Ravi Corrie (A) def. Andrew Moglio and Evan Dillman 6-2, 6-2; Pranav Anandavel and Vishant Kandipilli (Avon) def. Thomas McGowan and Anmay Suri 7-6(2), 6-2

Records: Avon 13-0, Conard 6-4