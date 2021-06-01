Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Undefeated Avon rolls past Joel Barlow into Class M semifinals – The Collinsville Press
Boys Tennis

Undefeated Avon rolls past Joel Barlow into Class M semifinals

Avon High’s Ali Rizvi, left, and Ravi Corrie won in straight sets in Tuesday’s Class M quarterfinal win over Joel Barlow.

AVON, June 1, 2021 – Freshman Liam Hovorka remained undefeated at No. 1 singles, Tej Raman won at No. 4 singles and all three doubles teams prevailed as the No. 2 Avon High boys tennis team moved into the state semifinals with a 5-2 victory over No. 10 Joel Barlow in Tuesday’s Class M quarterfinal match.

The Falcons (17-0) will host No. 2 Weston (16-0) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Thompson Brook School with the winner advancing to Thursday’s championship game at Wesleyan University.

This is the first time that the CIAC boys tennis tournament is being conducted in a dual meet format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, teams earned points each time a player earned a victory in the singles and doubles tournament.

Hovorka and Raman each won in straight sets for the Falcons over Joel Barlow (12-2). Avon’s top doubles team of Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja had to go to three sets to earn a victory, prevailing 6-2 in the decisive third set. Avon’s Aliz Rizvi and Ravi Corrie won in straight sets at No. 2 while Pranav Anadavel and Vishant Kandipilli at No. 3 also won in straight sets.

In Avon’s first tournament match on Saturday, the Falcons rolled over No. 18 Berlin with a 7-0 victory. Avon’s single players didn’t lose a single game in singles and lost just six games in three doubles matches.

Avon 5, Joel Barlow 2
At Avon
Singles: Liam Hovorka (Avon) def. Wesley Nichols (Joel Barlow) 6-2, 7-5; Tyson Nichols (Joel Barlow) def. Will Mathias (Avon) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Jalen Johnson (Joel Barlow) def. Dylan Karp (Avon) 6-0, 6-2; Tej Raman (Avon) def. Henry Rienhardt (Joel Barlow) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja (Avon) def. Jay Hill and Kevin McCleary (Joel Barlow) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Ali Rizvi and Ravi Corrie (Avon) def. Brendan McCarthy and Brendan Madden (Joel Barlow) 6-1, 6-1; Pranav Anandavel and Vishant Kandipilli (Avon) def. Judah Friedman and Alex Taranto (Joel Barlow) 6-0, 6-1
Records: Avon 17-0, Joel Barlow 12-3

Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Avon 5, Joel Barlow 2
Weston 4, Masuk 0
Notre Dame-West Haven 4, Bethel 1
East Lyme 6, Ellington 1

Wednesday’s semifinals
Weston at Avon
Notre Dame-WH at East Lyme

Avon 7, Berlin 0
At Berlin (May 29)
Singles: Liam Hovorka (Avon) def. Justin Pattavina (Berlin) 6-0, 6-0; Will Mathias (Avon) def. Charles Pinchera (Berlin) 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Karp (Avon) def. John CoFrancesco (Berlin) 6-0, 6-0; Tej Raman (Avon) def. Jacob Ferland (Berlin) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja (Avon) def. Jack Vocke and Gavin Foster (Berlin) 6-1, 6-0; Ali Rizvi and Ravi Corrie (Avon) def. Marco Marino and Griffin Hilbie (Berlin) 6-1, 6-2; Pranav Anandavel and Vishant Kandipilli (Avon) def. Luke Johnson and Antony Habet (Berlin) 6-1, 6-1
Records: Avon 16-0, Berlin 6-9

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

