Undefeated Avon rolls past Joel Barlow into Class M semifinals

AVON, June 1, 2021 – Freshman Liam Hovorka remained undefeated at No. 1 singles, Tej Raman won at No. 4 singles and all three doubles teams prevailed as the No. 2 Avon High boys tennis team moved into the state semifinals with a 5-2 victory over No. 10 Joel Barlow in Tuesday’s Class M quarterfinal match.

The Falcons (17-0) will host No. 2 Weston (16-0) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Thompson Brook School with the winner advancing to Thursday’s championship game at Wesleyan University.

This is the first time that the CIAC boys tennis tournament is being conducted in a dual meet format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, teams earned points each time a player earned a victory in the singles and doubles tournament.

Hovorka and Raman each won in straight sets for the Falcons over Joel Barlow (12-2). Avon’s top doubles team of Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja had to go to three sets to earn a victory, prevailing 6-2 in the decisive third set. Avon’s Aliz Rizvi and Ravi Corrie won in straight sets at No. 2 while Pranav Anadavel and Vishant Kandipilli at No. 3 also won in straight sets.

In Avon’s first tournament match on Saturday, the Falcons rolled over No. 18 Berlin with a 7-0 victory. Avon’s single players didn’t lose a single game in singles and lost just six games in three doubles matches.

Avon 5, Joel Barlow 2

At Avon

Singles: Liam Hovorka (Avon) def. Wesley Nichols (Joel Barlow) 6-2, 7-5; Tyson Nichols (Joel Barlow) def. Will Mathias (Avon) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Jalen Johnson (Joel Barlow) def. Dylan Karp (Avon) 6-0, 6-2; Tej Raman (Avon) def. Henry Rienhardt (Joel Barlow) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja (Avon) def. Jay Hill and Kevin McCleary (Joel Barlow) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Ali Rizvi and Ravi Corrie (Avon) def. Brendan McCarthy and Brendan Madden (Joel Barlow) 6-1, 6-1; Pranav Anandavel and Vishant Kandipilli (Avon) def. Judah Friedman and Alex Taranto (Joel Barlow) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Avon 17-0, Joel Barlow 12-3

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Weston 4, Masuk 0

Notre Dame-West Haven 4, Bethel 1

East Lyme 6, Ellington 1

Wednesday’s semifinals

Weston at Avon

Notre Dame-WH at East Lyme

Avon 7, Berlin 0

At Berlin (May 29)

Singles: Liam Hovorka (Avon) def. Justin Pattavina (Berlin) 6-0, 6-0; Will Mathias (Avon) def. Charles Pinchera (Berlin) 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Karp (Avon) def. John CoFrancesco (Berlin) 6-0, 6-0; Tej Raman (Avon) def. Jacob Ferland (Berlin) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Thejas Nair and Amaan Baweja (Avon) def. Jack Vocke and Gavin Foster (Berlin) 6-1, 6-0; Ali Rizvi and Ravi Corrie (Avon) def. Marco Marino and Griffin Hilbie (Berlin) 6-1, 6-2; Pranav Anandavel and Vishant Kandipilli (Avon) def. Luke Johnson and Antony Habet (Berlin) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Avon 16-0, Berlin 6-9