2021 Connecticut American Legion baseball Northeast Region qualifer

Pairings for the 2021 Connecticut American Legion baseball Northeast Regional qualifying tournament. The winner earns a spot in the Northeast Regional tournament in Worcester, Mass.

At higher seeds

Single elimination

Saturday, July 24

(10) Norwich (11-7) at (7) NCL (Windsor Locks/Windsor) (13-5), loser eliminated.

(9) West Hartford (10-5) at (8) Greenwich (18-7), loser eliminated

Double-elimination

Monday, July 26

Game 1: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed

Game 2: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Game 3: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

Game 4: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed

Tuesday, July 27

Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, loser eliminated

Game 6: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4, loser eliminated

Game 7: winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 8: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Wednesday, July 28

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, loser eliminated

Game 10: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 7, loser eliminated

Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Thursday, July 29

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10 or winner game 9*

Game 13: Winner game 11 vs. winner game 9 or winner game 10*

*Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless necessary

Friday, July 30

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

Game 14: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 13

Game 15: If necessary, winner game 11 vs. winner game 14