Avon outlasts Middletown to advance to American Legion state title game

SOUTH WINDSOR, August 6, 2021 — Four games in four consecutive days has depleted the pitching staffs of each of the four teams remaining in Connecticut’s American Legion baseball tournament. All four teams still must adhere to the pitch limit regulations in place to protect the arms of the ballplayers.

The Avon American Legion baseball team continues to find ways to score runs and make things happen. Despite giving up 12 walks Friday night, Post 201 will be playing for the state American Legion championship for the first time after an 11-7 win over Middletown at Nevers Field.

Avon’s Tyler Bonney, who was a closer at Plainville High in the spring and has pitched limited innings this summer with Post 201, pitched five scoreless innings, giving up three hits and striking out three to lead Avon to the final.

Avon (16-8) will face Wallingford on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Ceppa Field in Meriden for the state championship.

“It’s hard to win four baseball games in four days at any level (of baseball), especially when you have pitch counts (to adhere to),” Avon’s first-year manager Miles Borenstein said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way these guys have been battling. Our defense has been great and everyone has stepped up. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Middletown (18-6-1) committed four errors, including three in the first two innings, as Avon built an early 8-0 lead.

“We didn’t need (starting pitcher Ryan Michaud) to be Jacob deGrom (a four-time All-Star pitcher with the New York Mets,” Middletown manager Dan Botti said. “We needed him to be out there and throw strikes so we could make some plays for him. And we didn’t make plays for plays. We were throwing the ball all over the place. When you play in a state semifinal against a good team like Avon, you can’t make four errors.”

Avon took a 3-0 lead after one inning thanks to two hits, including a RBI single from Daniel Bae and a sacrifice fly from catcher Emmett Borenstein that drove in a run.

Post 201 added five more runs in the second inning to stretch the lead to 8-0 thanks to three hits, two Middletown errors and one hit batter. Christian Boudreau had a two-run single while Bonney had an RBI single.

But Middletown stayed in the game because Avon starting pitcher Danny Galliher, normally a reliever, and infielder Nick Amatulli couldn’t find the plate. In the first two innings, they walked eight batters.

Mike Garofalo had a pair of RBI singles in the second and third innings as Post 95 cut the lead to one run, 8-7 after three innings. In the first four innings, Middletown stranded nine runners including leaving the bases loaded in the second and fourth innings.

Bonney came on midway through the third inning and had a pair of walks in the fourth inning. But in the final three innings, he walked just one, had three strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit or a run.

Avon gave Bonney a little breathing room with three runs in the sixth inning to extend the lead to four runs, 11-7. Avon loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single from Bonney. One run scored on a double steal, a sacrifice fly from Boudreau and a RBI single from Emmett Borenstein.

Boudreau finished the day going 2-for-3 with three RBI while Bonney was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

The state is hosting a single-elimination tournament this year with 29 teams from across the state in the tournament. Avon won the 15-team Northern Division while Wallingford captured the 14-team Southern Division with their 5-2 win over No. 1 seed Madison. … Avon was the No. 7 seed in the Northern Division while Middletown was ranked at No. 4.

Avon 11, Middletown 7

At South Windsor

Avon (16-8) 350 030 0 – 11-9-1

Middletown (18-7-1) 043 000 0 – 7-6-4

Danny Galliher, Nick Amatulli (2), Tyler Bonney (3) and Emmett Borenstein; Ryan Michaud, Colin Loria (5), Tyler Powell (7) and Mike Garofalo; WP: Galliher (1-1), LP: Michaud; 2B: Nick Amatulli (A)