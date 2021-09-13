Canton, Avon renew rivalry on the pitch in spirited season opener

AVON, September 11, 2021 – It has been seven years since the Canton and Avon boys soccer teams met on the field in a regular season contest.

Avon High coach David Zlatin didn’t hesitate when he found out he had an open date on his 2021 schedule. “This was the first call I made (to Canton High coach Bill Phelps),” Zlatin said. “It’s the rivalry.

“This was exactly what I was looking for. Scrimmages are one thing but you can’t match the intensity of a regular season (games),” he said. “We were really looking forward to the competitive atmosphere and we got that.”

Avon got two goals each from Nate Tiffany and Braden Gilbey as the Falcons opened their season with a 4-1 win over the Warriors on a beautiful Saturday morning on the turf field outside Avon High.

The two teams developed quite a rivalry on the pitch playing each other twice a season for many years through 2014 before Avon moved to the Central Connecticut Conference. As Avon grew larger, they dominated the series in the 2000s but it was always a spirited contest.

Zlatin was pleased his Falcons secured a win and played in a competitive game. With 10 Class LL schools on the schedule this season, earning a spot in the CIAC Class L tournament is not a given.

“The initial goal is to qualify for the state tournament,” he said. “Regardless of our record, if we are in the tournament, we will have a chance considering we play ten Class LL schools.”

Avon capitalized on three scoring opportunities and added a penalty kick late in the second half.

“I thought we kept the ball well. We were dangerous on the wings and using our outside backs going forward created a lot of chances,” Zlatin said. “Defensively we’re still a work in progress but there was a lot to like today.”

It was also the season opener for Canton and the start of a 33rd season behind the bench for long-time coach Bill Phelps.

“The reason I scheduled an Avon is that I want the kids to know they can compete,” he said. “I also want them to know they’re not the best in the world and have to keep working hard and any team can take it to you at any time.

“When you have a 2-1 game, you don’t let it go to a 4-1 game and they did but they’re young,” he said.

The two teams scored the first two goals in a span of 20 seconds. Avon’s Nate Tiffany scored off a pass from from Jose Gonzalez with three minutes gone in the game. But 20 seconds later, it was Canton’s Miles Deiulis weaving through the Avon defense to the game at 1-1.

Ten minutes later, it was Braden Gilbey cleaning up a rebound to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead. Off a corner kick, Lincoln Freeman got the initial shot that Canton keeper Jack Biskupiak saved but the rebound went out to Gilbey, who popped it into the net.

Avon extended the lead to two goals at 3-1, scoring off a set play. Ryan St. Onge chipped the ball to Tiffany near the post, who directed the ball across the box and into the net.

Gilbey converted on a penalty kick with 2:30 left in the game for a 4-1 lead.

“This team got intimated by the size of Avon,” Phelps said. “Avon has good players they are a good team and with the size of the players and their ability we couldn’t make mistakes and we made six and they capitalized on four of them.”

Phelps hopes his team can contend for a North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) title and a Class S championship. The Warriors will have to contend with Suffield, Granby and Somers in an always-tough NCCC.

Canton last won a league title in 2002 and brought home a state championship in 2003.

“I have high expectations and I am going to ride them because they have the ability,” Phelps said. “This is one of the best talented teams I have ever started the season with so we’ll see how we can go from there.”

NOTES: Deiulis’ goal was the first Canton goal against the Falcons since 2012. The last time that Canton beat Avon was in 2012, a 4-2 decision. Avon was 13-1-4 in their last 18 matches against the Warriors in the North Central Connecticut Conference dating back to 2003.

Avon 4, Canton 1

At Avon

Canton (0-1) 1 0 — 1

Avon (1-0) 2 2 — 4

Goals: Braden Gilbey (A) 2, Nate Tiffany (A) 2, Miles Deiulis (Ca); Assists: Lincoln Freeman (A), Jose Gonazlez (A); Saves: Jack Biskupiak (Ca) 16, Buster Akers (A) 7