Dendinger wins third race as Canton runners sweep Rockville, HMTCA

VERNON, Oct. 6, 2021 – Canton’s Jack Dendinger won his third dual meet of the season as the Canton boys cross country team picked up victories over Rockville and HMTCA (Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy) on Wednesday at Rockville High.

Dendinger won the 3.1 mile race by 17 seconds in 17:45. Teammate Thomas Purcell (18:48) finished third. The Warriors (7-2) beat host Rockville but placing eight runners in the top 10, including No. 5 through 10.

Canton remains in a third place tie in the NCCC behind Suffield (7-0) and Granby (8-1). Ellington is also 7-2 with Bolton right behind with a 7-3 mark.

In the girls race, Canton (4-5) had five runners in the top 10 to earn a pair of wins over Rockville and HMTCA. The Warriors outlasted Rockville, 26-29, and have now won four straight dual meets.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Canton 22, Rockville 39

Canton 15, HMTCA 50

Rockville 23, HMTCA 32

At Vernon

Top 10 results – 1. Jack Dendinger (Canton) 17:45 for 3,1 miles at Rockville High, 2. J. Glidden (Rockville) 18:02, 3. Thomas Purcell (Canton) 18:48, 4. T. Doyle (Rockville) 19:28; 5. Ethan Lindquist (Canton) 20:33, 6. John Holowesko (Canton) 20:54, 7. Christopher LaPlant (Canton) 21:24, 8. Nathan Hiscox (Canton) 21:32, 9. G. Donlin (Canton) 21:37, 10. J, Rottkamp (Canton) 22:05

Records: Canton 7-2, Rockville 4-5, HMTCA 1-7

Top NCCC teams: Suffield 7-0, Granby 8-1, Canton 7-2, Ellington 7-2, Bolton 7-3

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Canton 26, Rockville 29

Canton 15, HMTCA 50

Rockville 15, HMTCA 50

At Vernon

Top 10 results – Isabel Cintron (Rockville) 24:10 over 3.1 miles at Rockville High; 2. Grace First (Canton) 24:28, 3. A. Fischer (Rockville) 24:30; 4. Kylie Wishneski (Canton) 24:51; 5. Morgan Babbitt (Canton) 25:12, 6. Jenna Cuniowski (Canton) 26:13, 7. E. Titus (Rockville) 26:53, 8. S. Ellefson (Rockville) 27:03, 9. J, Doe (H) 29:56; 10. Grace Asmar (Canton) 30:25

Records: Canton 4-5, Rockville 3-5, HMTCA 0-6

Top NCCC teams: Somers 9-0, Bolton 9-1, Suffield 6-1, Granby 6-3, Ellington 6-3