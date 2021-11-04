Greenwich remains No. 1 in state top 10 girls volleyball poll

Undefeated Cheshire (19-0) had the most first place votes but Greenwich (19-1) remains the No. 1 team in the latest girls volleyball top 10 coaches poll. Cheshire had nine first place votes but finished third. Greenwich had six of 21 first place votes. Four teams received No. 1 votes in this week’s poll.

Week 8, November 1, 2021

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. Greenwich (6) 19-1 364 1 LL 2. RHAM (4) 18-1 360 t2 L 3. Cheshire (9) 19-0 340 t2 LL 4. Darien (2) 17-1 316 4 LL 5. Conard 16-1 224 5 LL 5. Weston 20-0 224 6 M 7. Seymour 18-0 120 8 M 8. Granby 19-1 88 9 S 9. East Lyme 16-2 64 nr L 10. Amity 16-3 62 7 LL Also receiving votes: Pomperaug (18-2), 56, Southington (14-4) 30, Wilton (15-5) 26 Coaches voting: Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Craig Brown, East Haven; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Mike Martone, Branford; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Diane Vampatella, E.O. Smith; Rich Heitz, Southington; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; Julie Johnson, Foran; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Harold Branstrom, Montville; Kerry Roller, Conard; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Tina Rembish, Fairfield Ludlowe; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Robin Callender, Haddam Killingworth