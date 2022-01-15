Newington co-op blanks Milford, 3-0, for fifth straight win

MILFORD, Oct. 15, 2022 – Goalie Jeremy Wagner had 19 saves while Mike Deegan, Josh Grimm and Harrison Ranger each had goals to lead the Newington High co-op ice hockey team to a 3-0 win over the Milford co-op Saturday night at the Milford Ice Pavilion.

Wagner earned his fourth shutout of the season the Nor’Easters won their fifth straight games.

Newington (7-1) got off to a quick start creating numerous scoring chances but they were kept at bay by Milford goalie Max Howland until Mike Deegan poked home a rebound from an Evan Oliver shot to give Newington a 1-0 lead at the 10-minute mark of the period.

The Nor’Easters made it 2-0 with 21 seconds left in the period when Harrison Ranger drilled home a shot past backup goalie Oliver Sawitsky after receiving a centering pass from Canton defenseman Niko Giotsas from behind the net. Sawitsky had replaced Howland 5 minutes earlier after Howland’s skate blade became detached.

Coming out to start the second period, Howland and the rest of his Milford teammates tried to claw back into the game by pressuring Nor’Easter goalie Jeremy Wagner into making several saves of his own including a breakaway by Milford’s Joe Honcz.

After helping to kill a 5-on-3 Milford power play, Josh Grimm pumped in Newington’s third and final goal on assists from Giotsas and Andrew Stribling.

The third period turned into a battle of special teams due to numerous penalties that gave both teams multiple power play opportunities. Milford’s final attempt to thwart Wagner’s shutout came as they pulled their goaltender but were unable to generate any scoring chances.

Newington, which consists of players from Canton, Manchester, Cromwell and Berlin, returns to action on Wednesday when they host Housatonic Valley on Wednesday at 4:20 p.m. at Newington Arena.

Newington co-op 3, Milford co-op 0

At Milford

Newington (7-1) 2 1 0 — 3

Milford co-op (1-6-2) 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Mike Deegan (N), Josh Grimm (N), Harrison Ranger (N), Assists: Evan Oliver (N), Nikolas Glotsas (N) 2, Andrew Stribling (N); Saves: Jeremy Wagner (N) 19, Max Howland (M) 28, Oliver Sawitsky (M) 4; Shots on goal: Newington, 35-19