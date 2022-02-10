Avon girls need just one more win to earn state tournament berth

AVON, Feb. 10, 2022 – The Avon High girls basketball team has given up an average of 33 points a game in the past two games. It was good enough for one victory that puts the Falcons just one win shy of securing a berth in the CIAC Class MM state tournament.

On Wednesday night, Avon beat New Britain, 44-32, for the Falcons’ fifth win of the season.

Avon (5-13) needs six wins to get a tournament berth and the Falcons close out the regular season by hosting rival Farmington on Monday night and visiting Haddam-Killingworth on Wednesday.

Against New Britain (8-8), the Falcons gave up just 16 points in the second half while Sophie Mango scored a game-high 14 points. Sophie DiBella and Adi Standish each added eight points for Avon.

On Thursday night, the Falcons gave up just 34 points but No. 11 Southington played some challenging defense of their own as the Blue Knights beat Avon, 34-22. Bethany Borges had 12 points for Southington (15-3) while Standish and DiBella had five points each for the Falcons.

(11) Southington 34, Avon 22

At Avon

Avon (22) Sophie Mango 1-2-4, Lindsey Arigoni 1-0-2, Erin Geary 1-0-2, Adi Standish 2-1-5, Sophia DiBella 2-0-5, Gianna Godbout 0-0-0, Lindsey Snyder 0-0-0, Ashley Blackmore 1-0-2, Claire Cawley 0-0-0

Southington (34) Francesca Riccio 0-0-0, Allison Mikosz 1-0-2, Gabby Dangelo 0-0-0, Clara Stockwell 1-2-4, Bethany Borges 6-0-12, Grace Russo 0-0-0, Hannah Banchard 1-0-3, Madison Rizzoto 0-0-0, Lily Cooper 4-0-10, Hailey Zembrzuski 1-1-3

Southington (15-3) 9 12 7 6 — 34

Avon (5-13) 6 3 5 8 — 22

Three-point goals: DiBella (A), Blanchard (S), Cooper (S) 2

Avon 44, New Britain 32

At Avon

Avon (44) Sophie Mango 5-4-14, Lindsey Arigoni 0-0-0, Erin Geary 2-0-5, Adi Standish 3-2-8, Sophie DiBella 4-0-8, Gianna Godbout 1-0-3, Lindsey Snyder 1-0-2, Ashley Blackmore 2-0-4, Lucy Belval 0-0-0. Totals 18-6

New Britain (32) Adrianna Faienza 1-1-3, Kiatyanna Denmark 0-2-2, Xandra Silva 1-0-3, Layla Meija 2-2-6, Tiajah Cooper 1-0-2, Naveah King 0-0-0, Jamily Carter 5-6-16, Kaylee Cahill 0-0-0. Totals 10-11

New Britain (8-8) 11 5 6 10 — 32

Avon (5-12) 15 8 5 16 — 44

Three-point goals: Geary (A), Godbout (A), Silva (NB)