Wethersfield races away from Newington co-op squad

NEWINGTON, Feb. 12, 2022 – Jack Miller had two goals and two assists to lead the Wethersfield boys hockey team to a 5-2 victory over the Newington co-op squad Saturday night before a capacity crowd at Newington Arena.

Despite outshooting the visiting Eagles by a 7-1 margin early in the first period, the Nor’Easters found themselves behind 1-0 at the 10 minute mark when Wethersfield’s Will McCarter batted home a rebound past Newington goalie Jeremy Wagner off a shot from Chase Courtemanche.

The Eagles (11-2-2, 7-1-1 CCC North) quickly followed up when a Nor’Easter defensive breakdown led to Jack Millen converting an odd-man rush to increase the Eagle’s lead to 2-0 going into the first intermission.

Just 22 seconds into the second period Wethersfield took a 3-0 lead when Millen converted again, this time off a stretch pass from McCarter.

The Eagles stretched the lead to 5-0 late in the second before Newington finally found their game when defenseman Blake Blackwood intercepted an attempted Eagles’ clearing pass. Blackwood fed Canton High defensive partner Niko Giotsas, who rifled a shot high stick-side past Wethersfield goalie Owen Thulen.

Carrying the momentum over into the third period, the Nor’Easters besieged the Wethersfield net but were able to beat Thulen until Harrison Ranger converted Evan Oliver’s pass to register Newington’s final goal in the 5-2 defeat.

Thulen had a strong game in net for the Eagles stopping 22 of 24 shots, while goalie Jeremy Wagner stopped 18 Wethersfield shots.

Newington (12-3, 6-0 CCC South) looks to get back to the winning side Wednesday with a 5:10 PM contest hosting Hall High at the Newington Arena.

Wethersfield 5, Newington 2

At Newington

Wethersfield (11-2-2) 2 3 0 — 5

Newington (12-3) 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Jack Miller (W) 2, William McCarter (W), Ryan Mazur (W), Colby Quinn (W), Nikolas Giotsas (N), Harrison Ranger (N); Assists: Miller 2, McCarter, Thomas Mayfield (W), Brady Quinn (W), Ben Caulfield (W), James Socha (W), Giotsas (N), Blake Blackwood (N), Evan Oliver (N); Saves: Thulen (W) 22, Jeremy Wagner (N) 18; Shots: Newington 24-23.