Two Canton pitchers combine to toss no-hitter; Avon loses despite 3 home runs

CANTON, April 5, 2022 – Canton High pitchers Sammy Lincoln and Tanner Quinn combined to strike out 18 batters and pitch a no-hitter as the Warriors beat Bolton, 8-3 in a North Central Connecticut Conference game at Bowdoin Field on Tuesday.

It’s the first no-hitter by the Warriors since Kevin Gurry went the distance in a 2-0 win over Gilbert in May 2015. It’s the third no-hitter by Canton this century.

Lincoln pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out 13 while Quinn pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and fanned five. Both walked a pair of batters,

Bolton (0-1) scored in the fourth inning thanks to two errors and a hit batter. The Bulldogs added two more runs in fifth inning thanks to three walks, an error and a hit batter.

The Warriors (2-0, 1-0 NCCC) got plenty of support with 14 hits, including four doubles. Quinn was 3-for-3 at the plate while Lincoln was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double. Andrew Cappabianca, Robbie Dlubac and Shane LaPointe were each 2-for-3 with Dlubac and LaPointe each hitting a double.

Canton returns to the diamond on Friday when they challenge Rockville.

Canton 8, Bolton 3

At Canton

Bolton (0-1) 000 120 0 — 3-0-1

Canton (2-0) 250 100 x — 8-14-3

Ben Post, Ben Roth (5) and Patrick Frommer; Sammy Lincoln, Tanner Quinn (6) and Nate Asmar; WP: Lincoln (1-0); LP: Post; 2B: Robbie Dlubac (C), Lincoln (C), Asmar (C), Shane LaPointe (C)

Tolland 8, Avon 6

TOLLAND, April 5, 2022 – In a game with five home runs, Tolland was able to outlast Avon, 8-6, in a Central Connecticut Conference game Tuesday.

Evan Albert’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the host Eagles (2-0) snap a 5-5 tie and go on for the win. A third run scored on an error. Winning pitcher Joey Keane also hit a home run for Tolland.

Avon’s Tabor Engle hit two solo home runs while teammate Connor Lavore was 2-for-2 with a solo home run of his own.

Keane and Tolland reliver Nate Bores combined to strike out nine Avon batters and scatter eight hits. They walked nine Avon batters. But the Falcons couldn’t convert, stranding nine on the bases.

Harry Engle struck out three and allowed seven hits in five innings of work.

Avon hosts Glastonbury on Friday at Buckingham Field, looking for their first win of the season.

Tolland 8, Avon 6

At Tolland

Avon (0-2) 000 311 1 — 6-6-3

Tolland (2-0) 200 213 x — 8-8-1

Harry Engle, Danny Gallher (6), Parker Jobe (6) and Emmett Borenstein; Joey Keane, Nate Bores (6) and unknown; WP: Keane; LP: H. Engle (0-1); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: Tabor Engle (A) 2, Connor Lavore (A), Evan Albert (T), Joey Keane (T)